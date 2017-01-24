Fabrinet: What To Expect In The Weeks Ahead

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is slated to announce its Q2 2017 earnings results in early February in what I expect to be another solid report for the company. There has been a new development since my last article on FN, which can be found here, which regards Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) and so I will discuss that and its implications for the stock, and I will also discuss historical earnings trends for Fabrinet and how investors might play those trends.

FN data by YCharts

The most important news investors received was Oclaro's preliminary second quarter results, which showed strong revenue and earnings growth, and robust gross margins. The full results and conference call will be January 31st so investors should keep an eye out for Oclaro's Q3 guidance, which could provide insight into other optical component makers going forward.

Oclaro rose as much as 20% after its preliminary results, which indicates the market was more than a little impressed by the company's performance. At the midpoint of management's expected Q2 results, Oclaro will record revenue of $153.75 million, a whopping 64% increase year-over-year ("YoY"). This exceptional growth is the reason for the stock's lofty valuation, but I still find it strange that the market is valuing Oclaro higher than Fabrinet. The former is worth $1.55 billion and the latter is worth $1.4 billion despite a significant gap in operating results between the two:

OCLR Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Fabrinet has the edge in revenue, net income, and profit margin yet it is currently at a lower value than OCLR despite these advantages. Perhaps one could argue the reason for the valuation gap is growth. Let's take a look:

OCLR Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

From my perspective, the growth gap between Fabrinet and Oclaro has narrowed in recent quarters and does not justify the valuation difference between the two. For the upcoming quarter, Oclaro expects 64.5% YoY top line growth while Fabrinet has guided for about 43% YoY growth. While this is a significant difference, I think Fabrinet's growth numbers on its larger revenue base is much more impressive than Oclaro's better growth on significantly lower revenue base.

Whether this is the market overvaluing Oclaro or undervaluing Fabrinet is difficult to say definitively, but my feeling is that as long as the overhaul to 100 gigabit per second communication is ongoing, both companies will continue to thrive and produce stock gains. Of the two plays, Fabrinet is certainly the more stable and more undervalued at this point, and I will remain firmly in that camp until Oclaro can show me something more or Fabrinet shows me something less.

Moving on from Oclaro, Fabrinet's performance has been relatively lackluster with stock down 10% over the past month and unchanged over the past 6 months despite what can only be described as outstanding operating results. This stagnancy is frustrating to FN longs because of the company's solid results, but it does provide an opportunity to buy shares with more confidence due to the low valuation.

Despite this stagnancy, Fabrinet stock has historically shown a tendency to rise in the weeks leading up to earnings. This usually leads to a "buy the rumor, sell the news" type scenario where the market knows a good report is coming, but when it actually arrives the stock either falls or doesn't stay higher for long. I think this cycle is bound to break sooner rather than later as the market can only ignore Fabrinet's earnings growth for so long until the stock catches up with reality.

Despite the recent weakness, FN is still up 63% over the past twelve months and more than 100% since the beginning of 2015. With this in mind, perhaps this cooldown period is not a surprise and might even be healthy for the stock. Regardless, I fully expect Fabrinet to report FY2017 EPS well over $3.00 per share, which would yield a conservative forward P/E ratio of about 12. I will provide a more in-depth look at my projections for 2017 after the company's upcoming earnings report.

I think short-term investors might benefit from a long play over the next couple weeks leading up to Fabrinet earnings, and I think long-term investors are in a place of strength moving forward as the stock is still far behind its potential in my opinion. Oclaro's results bode well for Fabrinet and I think we are looking at another quarter of strong results from the company. Whether the stock responds is a question I will address closer to the earnings date.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.