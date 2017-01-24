New Relic: Could App Analytics Be A Tasty M&A Snack?

As software increasingly shifts from managing the means of production to becoming the means of production, the requirement for understanding both how that software is performing AND how it impacts business results has never been greater. Enter software provider New Relic (NYSE:NEWR).

New Relic (Mkt Cap: $1.71b, TTM revenue of $222m - expected to announce quarterly results 07 FEB 2017) nicely bridges this gap between software and business, connecting application management data with more business-oriented intelligence and analytics tools, allowing IT operations to better monitor and manage its software, while providing executives and c-suite executives with business intelligence and performance analytics data.

Yes, the Application Performance Management (APM) space is crowded with competitors old, new and nascent. However, we believe New Relic represents the most forward thinking and strategically well-positioned of these competitors. Interestingly, AppDynamics, a rival software provider in the APM and app analytics space, recently announced its intent to IPO in early 2017 - both firms are going after a slice of the combined IT operations and business intelligence/analytics market that Gartner pegs at around $40b for CY2016. That's the size market we get excited about.

Who are the likely candidates? New Relic has no shortage of M&A options that we feel bring solid value to the table. In this video newsletter, the Samadhi Partners Equity Research team discuss the pros and cons of New Relic, why we find it a compelling firm, and who we feel might benefit from absorbing its business, including VMware (NYSE:VMW), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL).

One note of caution: while we strongly believe in the long-term growth prospects of the company, New Relic's valuation may scare off the more tactically focused acquirers - this is a strategic play.