New Relic: Could App Analytics Be A Tasty M&A Snack?

As software increasingly shifts from managing the means of production to becoming the means of production, the requirement for understanding both how that software is performing AND how it impacts business results has never been greater. Enter software provider New Relic (NYSE:NEWR).
New Relic (Mkt Cap: $1.71b, TTM revenue of $222m - expected to announce quarterly results 07 FEB 2017) nicely bridges this gap between software and business, connecting application management data with more business-oriented intelligence and analytics tools, allowing IT operations to better monitor and manage its software, while providing executives and c-suite executives with business intelligence and performance analytics data.
Yes, the Application Performance Management (APM) space is crowded with competitors old, new and nascent. However, we believe New Relic represents the most forward thinking and strategically well-positioned of these competitors. Interestingly, AppDynamics, a rival software provider in the APM and app analytics space, recently announced its intent to IPO in early 2017 - both firms are going after a slice of the combined IT operations and business intelligence/analytics market that Gartner pegs at around $40b for CY2016. That's the size market we get excited about.
Who are the likely candidates? New Relic has no shortage of M&A options that we feel bring solid value to the table. In this video newsletter, the Samadhi Partners Equity Research team discuss the pros and cons of New Relic, why we find it a compelling firm, and who we feel might benefit from absorbing its business, including VMware (NYSE:VMW), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL).
One note of caution: while we strongly believe in the long-term growth prospects of the company, New Relic's valuation may scare off the more tactically focused acquirers - this is a strategic play.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NEWR, MSFT.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This information is intended as an informational newsletter only. No investment advice is offered. Samadhi Partners, a provider of equity research services, is a commonly-controlled affiliate of Samadhi Capital Partners that offers a long/short and long-only fund. Samadhi and/or its affiliates may have positions in stocks mentioned and/or traded in these names as of today. Samadhi Capital Partners is short ORCL.