Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Will Benefit The Most From International Passenger Traffic Growth On 2017

Since 2015, Mexico has experienced economic troubles. Low oil prices forced the government to increase its debt. As a consequence, the Mexican Peso has lost more than 45% of its value in two years. As many industrial and consumer necessities are imported and quoted in USD, inflation rates increased in middle class necessities such as gasoline, healthcare, food and even electronics. This sudden increase in the cost of living reduced the purchasing power of the middle class, which is the main source of passenger traffic growth for Mexican airports.

As passenger growth slowed, all airport operators stock started to decline. Aeropuertos del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) was the best performer, but it still managed to underperform the S&P500 by 7.8% considering dividends (2.2% dividend yield).

I believe 2017 will be another difficult year for them as business and leisure travel are expected to suffer. Business travel will slow because many business are delaying investments due to NAFTA being renegotiated. Regarding leisure travel, a decreasing national economic activity, gasoline price liberalization and inflation on food and healthcare will hurt the middle class again, slowing the amount of people that prefer to travel by airplane.

As of today, there are 4 airport operators in Mexico:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste : Serving cities located near the Yucatán Peninsula

Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) : Serving cities located at the north of the Country.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC): Serving cities located near the Pacific Coast

Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico: Serving Mexico City and Toluca.

Many analysts argue that international passengers will provide a hedge for the expected decrease the national passenger growth. They argue the Peso depreciation has made Mexico a cheap place to travel for international travelers. I believe that will help the companies, but will not have the same effect on all operators as they vary on its international passengers mix.

Source: December 2016 Traffic Reports from each company IR Website.

As we can see, international passengers are not distributed equal for all airport operators, therefore:

OMAB will not benefit at all from an increase in international travel to Mexico. Only 13.94% of its passenger traffic is from international passengers. Therefore, I believe any investors holding shares should switch its position to another airport operator.

PAC has a balanced passenger traffic mix. With 41.09% of international passengers and operations in Los Cabos and Tijuana, it will certainly reach its 9.0% passenger growth target for 2017.

With 53.69% of international passengers, ASR is the best suited airport operator to benefit from Mexico being "cheaper" on FX terms. They have operations in two of the most popular vacation sites for international tourists (Cancún and Cozumel), and its joint venture participation in the San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico provides a good FX hedge for the company.

Conclusion:

Any investor willing to hold airport operators in Mexico because international passenger growth will provide relief for them should consider selling OMAB and buying ASR or PAC.

Both ASR and PAC are great companies and are diversified internationally. Even though, I prefer ASR as a top pick for 2017 as its international passenger mix and a depressed outlook from analysts could provide good returns for stock holders.