Skyworks Blows The Market Away

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) reported Q1 2017 results last week and the market evidently liked what it saw. And as a SWKS shareholder, so did I! The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, and shot up nearly 14% for the day on the positive results and strong guidance:

SWKS data by YCharts

Before earnings, I penned an article on Skyworks detailing the things I'd be looking for in the report. That article can be found here. In this article I will revisit those points and discuss what I expected vs. what I actually saw. Before getting into that though, I will first lay out the highlights of the first quarter report.

Skyworks announced revenue of $914.3 million, down 1% year-over-year ("YoY"), and EPS of $1.61, which beat Q1 2016 by 1 cent, and beat both prior guidance and consensus estimates by 3 cents. Gross margin expanded sequentially to 51.2%, cash flow from operations ballooned to nearly $500 million, and management authorized a $500 million share buyback. In regards to guidance, Skyworks expects Q2 revenue of $840 million, which represents YoY growth of 8.3% and handily beat consensus estimates, and EPS of $1.40, a 15 cent improvement over Q2 2016.

As I wrote in my pre-earnings article, I was expecting a good quarter, and yet I was still very impressed by the results Skyworks was able to turn in. All four topics I mentioned in my previous article were addressed at one point or another in the company's press release and/or earnings call, and the answers were encouraging. To refresh the memory of those who read the article and to initiate those who did not, the four topics I recommended investors keep an eye on were 1) board markets and Internet of Things ("IoT") performance and outlook 2) margins 3) BAW filters and 4) Q2 guidance and FY2017 outlook. I will go through these topics in order and contrast and compare what I expected vs. what Skyworks reported.

Broad Market/IoT

CEO Liam Griffin has stated in the past that the broad market segment of the company, which includes IoT sales, is rapidly expanding and increasing top line diversity. Q1 demonstrated this again as Griffin stated on the conference call that broad market revenue made up 25% of the total and is growing and will continue to grow steadily at a 10% to 15% YoY rate. I like what Griffin said on the conference call about the broad market opportunities for the company:

. . . Well, the broad market opportunity is more unbounded right. There is really kind of an infinite set of customers that we're addressing and moving the dial across the Board whether it be just adding the new applications and new customers.

I think this is an important distinction between the broad market segment and the mobile segment of the company. New design wins and customers are continuously pouring in for applications ranging from IoT to automotive to GPS while with mobile revenue there's not much more than the usual suspects (Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, etc.) This view of the market makes it fairly easy to imagine ongoing growth in the teens for the broad market segment. These results were pretty much exactly what I was expecting from Skyworks, and it is encouraging to see the positive outlook for the segment reaffirmed.

Margins

I mentioned in the previous article that keeping an eye on Skyworks' margins would be important due to the ultra-competitive nature of the radiofrequency filter market. I was expecting gross margins around 52% so I was a bit underwhelmed by the reported 51.2%. This margin is still among the best in the industry, especially considering the company doesn't sell high-margin BAW filters (more on that later), but Skyworks has the potential for improved margins.

My initial doubt was quickly put to rest by management's commitment to a 53% gross margin. CFO Kris Sennesael stated on the conference call, in response to an analyst question, that there were three catalysts to achieving that margin target:

First of all, and I repeat myself here, but we do see drastic revenue growth in the second half of '17 and of course revenue growth helps with the fixed cost absorption and the margin expansion. Secondly, we continue to execute on our cost reduction programs and operational efficiencies that will continue to have further margin improvements and then last and we talked already a little bit about that, we continue to ramp the filter factory, continue with our insourcing into the filter factory and that will also further drive margin improvements.

Management is certainly painting a rosy picture for 2H 2017, and based on the numbers I'm seeing from the company, I'm inclined to believe them. Skyworks' gross margin is still feeling the negative effects of the inventory buildup in 2016 due to lackluster iPhone sales, but I fully expect margins to improve now that inventory has smoothed out and top line growth is accelerating.

BAW Filters

This topic has been discussed extensively with regard to Skyworks' future and based on the conference call, this is beginning to annoy Liam Griffin. It seems analysts always ask about BAW production and Griffin always says the same thing: "We're always weighing our options, but for now we're good with TC-SAW." I think the BAW questions are finally beginning to wear on him as he responded with this gem to a question about potential plans for in-house BAW production:

We do have BAW, we're completely aware of BAW acoustic wave technology and what it can and can't do. We have strong partners right now that we can bring it in on a foundry basis.

That certainly sounds like the answer of someone who thinks they've been asked the same question way too many times. And to an extent, I can see where Griffin is coming from. Goldman Sachs downgraded Skyworks stock due to lack of BAW technology, analysts ask Griffin the same exact questions about BAW on every conference call, and he has to explain to them that yes, we've thought about it, and no, we're not producing BAW in-house. Yet at the same time, there are legitimate concerns regarding whether Skyworks' TC-SAW filters and other technologies (time division duplexing) can keep up with BAW going forward. Evidently, management thinks they can and, in my opinion, they have earned the benefit of the doubt on this one.

Skyworks' offerings are most often custom fit to a customer's needs and are usually fully integrated with whatever filters are necessary. These integrated solutions include BAW filters, which are bought from Skyworks' foundry partners. With this business model, I think the costs saved by providing integrated solutions, and the subsequent higher margins, are worth the price paid for BAW filters. Just look at Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) as an example of how just having SAW and BAW technology doesn't boost your gross margins. Will there come a time when Skyworks needs to produce BAW on its own? Perhaps. But for now, buying BAW filters from partners to include in its integrated product offerings appears to be the most effective route for Skyworks to take. I will continue to keep a close watch on this topic and recommend you do the same.

Guidance

As I mentioned previously in this article, guidance for Q2 was strong on both the top and bottom lines. I expected a return to YoY growth as management projected, but $840 million was a pleasant surprise. Beyond Q2, the second half of 2017 was a big point of emphasis for Skyworks as it was uttered 11 times combined by Griffin and Sennesael on the conference call. Griffin stated he is "confident" that Q3 and Q4 2017 will represent double-digit YoY revenue growth, which is great to hear after the company's and stock's poor showing in 2016. Couple that revenue growth with management's commitment to expand margins and you get significantly increased earnings.

How significant will that earnings boost be? It is likely too soon to tell, but the market is certainly gearing up for it as the big jump in SWKS shares shows. Based on Q1 results, Q2 guidance and rough projections for 2H 2017, I think SWKS can continue to move higher from here despite the run-up in price.

Other Observations

There also were a couple of things in the earnings report that I did not mention beforehand that nevertheless caught my attention:

Huawei, a rapidly growing Chinese mobile phone company, has become Skyworks number 2 customer (behind Apple). Skyworks said it is increasing content gains across Huawei offerings and is benefiting significantly from the success of those offerings in the consumer market.

Griffin stated that the total revenue in the quarter attributable to the company's largest customer (Apple of course) was around 40%. Still high, but diversification is underway.

$500 million in operating cash flow and $450 million in free cash flow is truly impressive. Wow!

In Q3 2016 inventory days was at 108, down to 86 in Q1. Looking good.

While a $500 million share repurchase program is nice, I would prefer a boost to the dividend. I get the whole "investing in yourself" thing, but I've never liked buybacks. Just my personal opinion.

I think that about covers everything. Anything I didn't talk about that you think was important? Disagree with me on any of my conclusions? Let me know in the comments!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!