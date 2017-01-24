History Suggests The Time To Buy Gold Is Now

The (NYSEARCA: GLD) has seen nice price appreciation as of late. Gold is currently up 7.44% in the last month and 9.81% on the year, but will it continue? If you believe that the dollar has seen its best days, and you think that real interest rates will stay suppressed than you want to get long or add some exposure to your portfolio.

The U.S. Dollar

Even casual gold investors realize how a strong dollar is bad for gold due to the fact that the commodity is priced in US dollars. However, the real question comes down to how much the US dollar truly impacts gold prices.

A historical analysis of gold markets can be difficult due to the paradigm shifts that have occurred in the gold market. A "free market" for gold has only come about after the Brent Wood System was abolished under the Nixon administration, which turned the dollar into a fiat currency. However, despite the challenges of investigating the limited time period of "free floating" gold, the International Monetary Fund, "estimated that 40-50% of the moves in the gold prices since 2002 were dollar-related. A 1% change in the effective external value of the U.S. dollar led to more than a 1% change in gold prices". Furthermore, weakness in the US dollar in the 1970's and in the early 2000's was associated with rising gold prices while a strengthening US dollar in the mid-1980's and the late 1990's was associated with lower gold prices. Clearly, going long on gold is more or less a bet against the US dollar.

The US dollar really started to take off in June of 2016 as the reality of a divergence in monetary policy and the overall health of the US economy, relative to other major players like the EU, began to be priced in. Furthermore, Donald J. Trump's nationalistic rhetoric then acted as an accelerant, which pushed the US dollar to new heights.

The US Dollar peaked on December 27 th, 2016 and has since pulled back over 300 basis points. The break below the psychologically important level of 100, on the US dollar index, has gold bulls cheering, but appreciation doesn't occur in a straight line and I'm not convinced that this pullback is anything more than a healthy adjustment before further appreciation. However, the US dollar has to be one of the single most crowded trades on earth. This means that the dollar could take a beating if appreciation stalls for a prolonged period.

Real Interest Rates and "Reflation"

Gold has always been known as an 'inflation hedge' due to its store of value. I personally find this fairly laughable due to the opportunity cost of holding gold over prolonged periods. Ken Fisher's book Markets Never Forget but People do clearly demonstrates this reality. For example, a single dollar invested into gold in 1973 would be worth $14.82 in 2012, but a single dollar invest into U.S. Treasury would be worth $19.25. Gold, of course, performs even worse relative to US equities, buying the S&P 500, which turned a single dollar in 1973 into $43.84 in 2012.Also, the majority of gold appreciation, since it became free floating, can really be broken down into 5, 1 to 3 year periods.

These facts support the reality of gold being a poor inflation hedge relative to other assets, over the long-run, but this doesn't preclude gold from being a solid inflation hedge over shorter periods of time. In fact, two of gold's best performing periods were in the 1970's and early 1980's, which saw rapid inflation. A strengthening America and a mean reversion of interest rates back to "normalized" levels could certainly be the recipe for an inflationary period.

Furthermore, a period of prolonged negative real rates and the fact that gold doesn't have duration risk makes it a great choice for this particular period in time. Low or negative real interest rates helps to lessen the opportunity cost of holding gold because gold does not offer a yield like fixed income does, which competes for a similar spot in individuals' portfolios. Lastly, duration risk is a huge risk for any individual holding long-term fixed assets. I would argue that the duration risk of long-term fixed income is extremely high given the historically low levels of interest rates, inflation, and inflation expectations. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) stated that, "A 1 percent increase in interest rates could inflict a $1.1 trillion loss to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index".

Two Things Gold Investors Should be Watching

Islamic Investment Standards

1.6 billion Muslims have been recently introduced to the prospects of investing in gold and it will be interesting to see how this affects the dynamics of the market. The Islamic finance market is expected to grow to 5 trillion by 2020. Only around 10% of gold's demand comes from industrial uses; jewelry and investment demand makes up the super majority of the buying pressure, so 1.6 billion people having the greenlight to invest in gold is a major development. Also, a typical diversified portfolio in America only relies upon gold for 2.5% to 10% of the average individuals' portfolio, but I could see gold taking up a larger percent of Muslims portfolio. This is due to the fact that there are less investable alternatives available for Muslims, which means that gold will have less competition for a place in these individuals' portfolios. However, I personally think that this development is being slightly over played by gold bulls because despite the new changes the Quran includes quite a few lines warning about the use of gold for investment purposes. Lastly, I have spoken to quite a few Muslims on this topic and it appears to me that Muslims are not necessarily going to jump at the chance to invest in gold because the relationship between gold and Muslims is complicated. I am not even close to an expert on the topic of the Islamic faith, so I have no real idea how this will play out, but I think it's useful to point out that the issue of Muslims investing in gold is not exactly as straightforward as it appears to be.

Bitcoin

Another dynamic that I'm interested to see play out is how bitcoin ultimately affects gold markets. Individuals utilize gold as a store of value and as a hedge against economic uncertainty, but bitcoins can be utilized for the exact same purpose. We have seen individuals in China utilize gold to offset the risk of holding Yuan, but now gold has to compete against bitcoin as a currency hedge. I encourage individuals to read a study out of the University of Pretoria which examines the ability of bitcoin to be utilized as a reliable hedge against global uncertainty. I think bitcoin will utilized more and more in the future, especially because of its lack of correlation to other assets, so bitcoin should be seen as a competitor to gold.

The Bottom Line

I think gold should be given a larger weighting in an individuals' portfolio than has been traditional accepted. In fact, a historical analysis of gold's performance shows that the best possible environment for gold is a US dollar that has peaked or is falling, low or negative real interest rates, and a backdrop of global uncertainty. All three factors, assuming the dollar doesn't roar higher, are present. Thus, I think gold is a wise bet for the next 1 to 3 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.