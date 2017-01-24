'Fire!' - Revisiting The Crowded Theatre

When someone yells "fire," will you be out the door, or stuck in the theatre?

It's often difficult to explain illiquidity risk, but I've found some research that comes as close as it gets to hitting the nail on the head.

Remember Heisenberg's Labradors?

Like the drunken Albanians, they've become the stuff of Heisenberg summer legend.

For those unfamiliar, I like to use vignettes and analogies to explain ostensibly complex concepts. I say "ostensibly" because in reality, the concepts aren't all that complex.

That said, "liquidity" is an inherently amorphous concept. It is by its very nature, difficult to grasp and eludes those trying to explore it, let alone explain it to others.

What is liquidity? Is it tight bid/asks? Do we truly have liquidity if small trades can go off without a hitch, but larger trades prove problematic?

These are some of the burning questions of our time although you might not realize it.

The Labrador analogy was meant to convey a simple concept about corporate bond (NYSEARCA:LQD) ETFs which are in many ways at the heart of the liquidity debate. At issue is whether the underlying assets (i.e. the bonds themselves) can be sold in a pinch. Or perhaps more accurately, can they be unloaded at a price that won't trigger panic and/or a firesale in the rest of the market.

As always I encourage you to go back and read the previous posts on the subject (the piece linked at the outset and its companion piece found here), I won't recount them in full (because doing so would require a rather lengthy and arduous discussion), but here are the main points:

the secondary market for corporate credit is thin and getting thinner virtually by the month

thanks in part to the post crisis regulatory regime, Wall Street is no longer willing to serve as a middleman in a pinch (see graphic below)

(Chart: Barclays)

increasingly, money managers are turning to CDS and CDX indices and moving away from the cash bond market (see graphic below)

(Charts: NY Fed)

it isn't clear whether funds could get rid of the underlying bonds should ETF holders decide to cash out

the tendency to avoid the cash market (by swapping portfolio products and leaning on more liquid derivatives) only exacerbates illiquidity

Here I want to explore two things: i) how have corporate credit ownership trends evolved post-crisis?, and ii) what does the new ownership mix mean for liquidity?

That sounds complicated already, but it's actually quite straightforward as we'll see below.

The very simple issue is that increasingly, corporate debt is owned by mutual funds and ETFs. Since the crisis, the amount of corporate credit concentrated in the hands of banks, dealers, hedge funds, and private equity has declined markedly while the amount owned by mutual funds and non-US investors has increased. This is of course related to the rising popularity of debt funds and, on the other side of the equation, banks' balance sheet constraints.

(CHART: UBS)

So why is this a problem? Well, it's very simple actually. "The problem is that both mutual funds and non-US accounts were near the most aggressive sellers of credit during the 2008 crisis," UBS notes, adding that "it is not only a financial crisis that initiates this behavior."

Essentially what the chart below shows is that, as UBS puts it, "the demand function of mutual funds, ETFs, and non-US investors" is highly correlated to the mood of the market.

Zooming in on HY (NYSEARCA:HYG), UBS notes that "a substantial 70% of US high yield ($922bn) is held across mutual funds and SMAs, with correlated flow activity among institutional and retail investors."

Note the last part: "correlated flow activity among institutional and retail investors." That means when the selling starts, retail and institutional are selling together and their combined ownership of the market has increased dramatically since the crisis. That's important (and scary).

Next is what UBS calls "a crucial scatter to remember:"

I know, I know, it's a scatter plot, which automatically makes you want to skip it, but take a second to understand what it's telling you. The x-axis is the increase or decrease in the ownership of the corporate bond market since the crisis. The y-axis is flows during the crisis. So the danger quadrant is quadrant 4. That's owners who were selling during the crisis and whose ownership of the market has increased since the crisis. Here's UBS' take (my highlights):

The major growth in ownership has gone to US mutual funds, while foreign investors and ETFs have also increased their slice of the pie. These three holders were major sellers of corporate bonds during the financial crisis. In contrast, the investors that supported credit markets in 2008 (hedge fund and P/E investors) have been fleeing the credit space, according to Fed data. It is almost as if hedge funds and P/E firms are waiting for credit risk to rise and weaker hands to fold before stepping in, a troubling sign for broader markets.

Not to put too fine of a point on it, but this is really, really important. So important in fact, that I'm disappointed in myself for not flagging the above cited note sooner (it came out last year).

The final thing to note (actually there's much, much more, but in the interest of conciseness, I'll leave that for another post) is that the new ownership mix is heavily weighted toward structures with what UBS quite correctly identifies as "first mover redemption risk" (my highlights):

These fund types contain a "first mover" advantage to those owners who act quickest to sell their fund shares; the remaining investors will suffer the externality of the fund selling illiquid credit at potentially fire-sale prices to meet prior redemptions. For high-yield, a sizeable 55% of index eligible bonds are held by funds facing major redemption risk.

To be perfectly honest with you, if that bolded passage isn't the "ah ha!" moment for you when it comes to recognizing the risk in HY and IG mutual funds and ETFs, then the light bulb likely isn't going to come on.

Do you see what UBS is saying? The funds will have to sell into an illiquid market to meet redemptions. Selling into an illiquid market when there's a sense of panic (and trust me, there will be a sense of panic because when iShares or another large sponsor starts trying to unload these bonds, everyone on both the buyside and the sellside is going to know immediately that something's up) will beget lower prices. Meanwhile, the people who didn't sell (i.e. who didn't jump on the "first mover" advantage) will still be holding the units/shares while the underlying bonds collapse as the managers sell to meet the redemptions!

As Ben Affleck put it in "Boiler Room:" "That's it, I'm done."

