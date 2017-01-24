GoPro: What's Going On?

This morning, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has jumped more than 10% following unit estimates being raised at Pacific Crest Securities. I believe this positive news is just a harbinger of things to come and I expect much further appreciation from this level. Earlier this week, I named GoPro one of My Top 3 Picks for 2017.

Analyst Brad Erickson raised his estimates for GoPro's drone shipments to 150,000, which he believes will drive a revenue contribution of $88 million in 2017. Additionally, he raised his unit estimates by a bit more than 10% to 2.1 million units in Q4 and increased his ASP estimates, as store checks "showed an impressive ability to pivot point-of-purchase displays to selling the Karma Grip ($300 electronic stabilizer) when it became clear the Karma would not be launched." The report also provided evidence of a turnaround, with channel checks indicating stronger holiday demand than anticipated.

Karma Drone "Coming Soon"

Mr. Erickson's estimates for drone sales to return in 2017 are realistic considering that a re-release may be coming sooner than some are expecting. In early January, GPRO announced that it will be re-releasing the GoPro Karma drone sometime in 2017. The Karma drone was originally launched back in September last year, but, unfortunately for GoPro, mechanical and battery issues ultimately resulted in GPRO issuing a recall.

Additionally, GoPro also recently updated their website, which now lists a GoPro Karma Core replacement product. Although the website still lists the Karma as "coming soon," this is an indicator that the re-release will be coming quite soon.

Source: GoPro.com

Benefits From Karma Re-Release

GoPro will benefit from re-releasing the Karma drone for several reasons. The first, and most salient impact is that GPRO will begin to generate revenue again from this product. At a relatively affordable price of $799 coupled with GoPro's strong brand value, this product has the ability to drive significant sales and materially impact GPRO's income statement.

Source: GoPro.com

Other Revenue Sources from Karma

In addition to the revenue generated from Karma sales and accessories, GoPro also has other avenues to monetize its Karma drones. By selling drones for the affordable price of $799, GoPro is making drones affordable to many new customer segments. These new customers have a number of different uses for the drones. For example, realtors can use the drones to photograph aerial photos of the properties they are selling.

Many of these new customers will be generating a ton of new footage and will need a way to easily store and edit this footage. These customers are unlikely to have the necessary skills to edit this footage well, but GoPro launched a product to solve this problem.

In September 2016, GoPro launched a cloud subscription service, called GoPro Plus that allows users to seamlessly upload their footage from their camera to the cloud. After uploading, users can edit the footage using GoPro's suite of mobile and desktop editing applications.

Source: GoPro.com

Management has prudently created a seamless, end-to-end platform where users can easily upload, edit, and display their content. This service offers users a compelling value proposition. Consumers no longer have to buy and keep track of SD cards. This also saves consumers from having the burden of figuring out how to edit and share their videos. GoPro is democratizing valuable content creation.

Source: GoPro.com

GoPro will benefit from this service in two material ways. First, and most obvious, GPRO will have a recurring revenue stream in the form of $4.99 per month per user that signs up. Assuming this service gains some traction, it will provide a predictable revenue stream, which will allow GPRO to generate cash flow to either invest in other endeavors or begin returning money to shareholders in the form of dividends or share repurchases. Secondly, this will create a positive virtuous cycle for GPRO's licensing efforts by enabling users to quickly make content.

GoPro can also generate revenue through licensing the drone footage. In July 2015, GPRO launched a licensing platform to enable global advertising brands and agencies to license video and images. The platform will allow easy access to creators' content with time-saving tools to search, download, and preview content to license for use in advertising, news, and other media and entertainment.

Management has also created a system to incentivize users to create and upload content. GPRO announced an awards program that will compensate users $1000 if their video clip is selected for an award and $5000 if an edited video clip is chosen. This award system structure gives users the added push to opt for, and continue with, the subscription service. Thus, GPRO is creating a virtuous cycle in which it gets more subscription users and more content in which it can earn licensing revenue from.

Short Squeeze Potential

If there are any positive developments for GPRO, the stock may experience a significant pop. The reason for this is because a substantial portion of shares are currently sold short. GPRO's short interest is nearly 33.5 million shares, or roughly 23% of its total outstanding shares. If there is positive news, such as the Karma officially being re-released, or an earnings beat, the shorts may attempt to cover and buy back the shares, creating added buying pressure, which could cause a short squeeze, where the stock would ratchet upwards.

Final Remarks

With such staunch overall negative sentiment in GPRO, as shown by the high short interest, small positive developments can cause serious spikes in the stock. This morning provided some evidence of the volatility that is present in this stock, with a slight analyst revision causing a more than 10% spike in rise in the shares. I continue to believe that GPRO represents an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity and with the Karma drone being set to re-release soon, I am bullish on GPRO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.