Nutrisystem: Still Attractive

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) had a spectacular run last year with annual returns of ~67.8%. In comparison, its competitor, Medifast (NYSE:MED) earned a slightly lower but still impressive 45.6%, whereas Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) and Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) lost 47% and 12.3% of their respective market capitalization. Several commentators pitched a short call on NTRI with little success as the stock defied them all by putting up consecutive quarters of great operational performance. In this piece, I provide a brief overview on the company and the industry before listing out my reasons on why I feel the market could be underestimating the potential of the company's revenue growth.

Company overview

Nutrisystem is a provider of nutritionally balanced weight loss programs. Over 90% of its revenues are derived through the direct channel in which programs are sold directly to customers over its e-commerce platform. Under these programs, Nutrisystem sells monthly food packages consisting of breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks which customers supplement with fruits, vegetables and dairy products. Additional services include one-on-one diet counseling and provision of digital tools to support weight loss. The company also sells some of its products on the relatively new retail channel which is responsible for 6% of its revenues.

Nutrisystem is unique in its heavy reliance on the e-commerce platform as its direct to consumer sales channel. Most competitors such as Medifast rely on multiple channels such as franchises, selling through independently contracted health coaches and, the retail channel. Some companies that lean heavily on the direct to consumer channel rely strongly on their in-house call centers in addition to their online platforms. Nutrisystem prides itself in being the Amazon model which has become the preferred model due to the way America transacts today.

About the industry: The weight loss market

The broadest definition of the weight loss market is quite large and is pegged at around $65 billion (Medifast estimates). It even includes manufacturers of low calorie soda products such as Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi. Nutrisystem, however, competes in the more narrow classification of low fat food makers which has an addressable market between $10 billion and $15 billion.

In terms of the number of people, the addressable market consists of over 150 million adults in the US who are classified as overweight and at any point, over half of them are trying to lose weight (company estimates). It is important to recognize that there is a difference between the terms overweight and obese. People with a Body Mass Index between 25 and 29.9 are classified as "overweight" those with a BMI above 30 are classified as "obese". People with BMI between 18.5 and 24.9 are classified as "normal weight".

Approximately 75% of men and 65% of women in the United States are classified as overweight. However, weight loss program subscriptions are dominated by women. Around 75% of NTRI's customers are women, a figure that is actually less skewed towards women compared to a typical commercial weight loss company. For example, around 90% of Weight Watchers International's customers are women.

Economic moat

An economic moat in the weight loss industry is hard to find as brand recognition does not necessarily result in sufficient pricing power due to the commoditization of weight loss programs. Competition is intense and customers can easily pick and choose a competitor's diet plan at a click of a button. Given these factors, I believe Nutrisystem does have a narrow moat borne out of its marketing success that has yielded gains in pricing while maintaining a double digit growth in new customer revenues. In an industry characterized by lack of innovation, the company has also developed new products that address a market outside its traditional customer base of 40 plus year old women. The success of this product line and establishment of a decent pricing on the south beach diet program could further cement its moat rating.

Revenue drivers which form the basis of my bull case on the company

The company's revenue mix from the direct channel is classified into 3 categories based on how long its customers have been a part of its programs. Revenues from customers joining in the reporting quarter is classified as new customer revenues. Revenues contributed from customers who joined programs in the previous quarters but are still within the first nine months of the program are categorized as on-program revenues while those coming in from customers who are more than 9 months from their initial purchase are reactivation revenues. Company sales are driven mostly by new customer revenues.

1. Alter the message, increase the price

Historically when the company struggled to lure new customers to its brand, it adopted a discount based model and kept losing margins due to discounted pricing. However, in the last couple of years NTRI has moved the message towards the product in its marketing efforts. Therefore if a product helps an individual lose 5 pounds in a week, a lot of the advertising is now focused on the 5 pound weight loss. As customers saw the value offered by some of the products, NTRI saw growth in new customer revenues which in turn granted it the leverage to raise prices again. Some of the recent quarterly results have seen a double digit growth in new customer revenues in conjunction to pricing improvements. I expect benefits from this strategy to stick in 2017 as well and that too to a wider set of product base.

2. Website rankings show SBD's potential

I looked into the Alexa website rankings of Nutrisystems and its competitors to understand whether South Beach Diet has at least the "potential" to be a game changing acquisition for the company. An advantage of this methodology is that it allows cross comparisons with private companies as well. At the time of writing, Nutrisystem had a web ranking of 44,025 whereas South Beach Diet was ranked at 421,752. Medifast and Jennycraig are ranked quite close with rankings of 237,393 and 200,782 respectively. Slimfast and Atkins Nutritionals have respective rankings of 470,159 and 47,472. Weight watchers is ranked at 5,264. One of the things that I observed over a period of a week is that except for Medifast, all other websites had an increasing trend in rankings. And in the case of South Beach Diet the rise in rankings was the most rapid. Also the interesting aspect is that South Beach is already ranked better than Slimfast and given its climb, it is closing in on some of the other players in terms of number of hits. Therefore I do not think that the assumptions of South Beach Diet as a key growth driver in the near term, is anything out of the ordinary.

There are three distinct scenarios I see with the South Beach structured meal delivery program. One it brings in a new set of customers who were never a part of any structured meal delivery program. Two, it cannibalizes potential Nutrisystem customers who instead turn to South Beach. Three, it draws potential customers of other companies and brings them within the fold of Nutrisystem. Obviously the second option is the worst case for the company but it still lets Nutrisystem keep customer within its ecosystem. Overall, I see all three scenarios getting realized to varying degrees.

3. Increasing revenue per customer

An average customer stays with Nutrisystem for about three months. Customers come in with a specific weight loss goal, say 20 pounds or 30 pounds and after achieving that goal try to be flexible with their dieting regimen. They are also likely to try a different brand to escape the monotony of eating the same type of meal week after week. NTRI's multi brand approach is expected to court the latter category of customers and bring in more reactivation revenues through cross-selling South Beach to previous Nutrisystem customers. Reactivation sales which currently constitute 25% of all revenues could therefore increase as customers switch from Nutrisystem to South Beach Diet instead of going to a new brand outside the company.

4. Expansion in the retail space

In order to address this market, Nutrisystem has also increased its presence in the retail channel. Before 2013 the company had no retail presence. However currently the channel brings in ~6% of its total revenues. As seen below, the company's products generally have great reviews on Amazon, one of its retail channels. While not an indicator of growth, this does hint that the company's retail products have acceptability in the market.

Conclusion

For investors who have either invested or kept NTRI on their watch list for a long time, it's easy to have a sort of anchoring bias that is described in behavioral finance theory. When investors have an anchoring bias, they judge whether a stock is overvalued or undervalued based on its price in a previous and familiar frame of reference. When looked at it through this warped lens it is difficult to judge new information objectively.

As described in my thesis, this new information does have an enormous amount of potential to earn valuable cash flows for the company in the next 2-3 years. While the stock is currently trading at a richer multiple compared to its competition, it just reflects the earning potential of the new information, and when the execution comes this stock will have more room to grow.

