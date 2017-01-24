Apache Resources: A Well Balanced Upstream E&P With 31% Upside

The company has made a breakthrough acquisition at Alpine High that has provided 320,000 acres of drilling location. The company expects first gas in 2017. The discovery puts the company.

Apache Resources is a diversified oil and gas upstream E&P with a history of robust portfolio construction and disciplined management that has and will continue to create value into 2017.

Overview

Apache Resources (NYSE:APA) is an upstream E&P company that has been in operation since 1969 with a strong oil and gas portfolio diversified across 4 regions including North America (United States & Canada), Egypt, and the North Sea. The company has demonstrated an uncanny ability to refocus and deploy its capital to extract strong returns out of its assets and ultimately strengthen its cash flow position. Over the downturn, the company operated like most by slashing costs and slimming its assets in exchange for cash. However, as the cycle began to turn, the company managed to cut production, slash non-core expenses, and even discovers a key oil and gas location that will deliver value in the long term. Apache's managements handling of the oil downturn is an exact reason as to why I feel the company is a superior E&P company with the ability to grow your capital!

Business Strategy

The company operates a 3-Step business strategy that has enabled it to operate in the brutally competitive oil industry since 1969. The company's 3 pillars of operation are as follows: rigorous portfolio management, financial flexibility, and optimization of returns, earnings, and cash flows. Management has developed a long history of portfolio optimization as the company focuses its efforts on assets with the best prospects. Even in the last 5 years, the company has disclosed several asset divestitures that have slimmed down the portfolio and enabled the company to better utilize its capital on its strongest assets.These divestitures have occurred in Australia and in Argentina. Nevertheless, Apache remained principled continuing to stake its claim on its diversified portfolio. Even today, the company has a current global production mix of 47% North American production and 40% international production.

The company's discipline stretches beyond its portfolio to its spending habits. The company boasts a strong financial position with minimal near term maturities and $4.7B of liquidity easily earning an investment grade rating, something many oil E&Ps don't have. The company has expressed that it has the ability to take a structured approach to debt allowing the company to navigate away from distressed scenarios that crimp expansion opportunities and limit production ramp as more leveraged producers have suffered from through the downturn. Overall, Apache's financial decisions have enabled them to enter the turn of the cycle willing to up their spending that will lead to more growth in the future up-cycle ahead of its peers.

Competitive Position

For many oil and gas companies, location is critical in determining margins and RORs. In some cases, drilling locations can mean all the difference and Apache is a primary example of this. The company has a durable portfolio of oil and gas assets that are diversified providing a blend of strategic levers the company may pull to separate itself from the competition.

The company focuses its assets by categorizing them into 2 areas: growth and cash flow. This is a smart move as it allows the company to pursue newer projects with cash flow from existing projects. The company notes that its Egypt and North Sea operations are strong cash flow producers as each extract the highest per boe margins.

As you can see, Egypt and the North Sea both reign supreme in cash operating margins. With the advent of higher oil prices, I expect these margins to increase further as economics continue to improve.

Alongside its strong cash flow generators, the company also expects to drive its growth through its investment in its United States operation. The company recently made an acquisition at Alpine high for 320,000 acres of oil and gas territory. The company has further reported that the region may hold up to 224 Bbl of oil, 245 Bbl of NGL, and 5.3 MMcf of Natural Gas. This discovery comes at a time where the oil downturn is on its last legs and prices are beginning to rise, certainly a plus for Apache who is looking to refocus its capital spending program toward these new assets. The company has announced that it has upped its capital expenditure guidance and is looking to commit 50% of its spending program toward its United States assets, with 28% going to Alpine High vs. previous estimate of 5%. This large increase in spending guidance appears to showcase management's confidence in its discovery at Alpine High and makes me bullish on production volumes going forward.

An important point to make is that the company has continued to maintain its current international assets, yet another positive for me as I like to see a continued disciplined focus on diversification, even when RORs may be attractive elsewhere. To me, this is part of Apache's strong competitive advantage. In other words, management's disciplined approach to assessing its oil and gas portfolio and capital spending allowed it to avoid debt overhangs and even acquire critical assets exampled the acquisition of Alpine High that have enabled the company's NAV position to have a strong footing through the downturn and into the upturn.

2017 Approach

The company is looking to focus its capital spend on the United States program with continued infrastructure development in Alpine High. The company is looking to begin production in 2017 with 4-6 rig additions. Meanwhile, it is looking for growth in cash flow in its Midcon region as margins here have strong upside given current price environment and overall lateral length.

The company should look to increase lateral length as competitor CHK has, which will lead to stronger margins.

This is an excerpt from John Merva's SA Article.

The recent trend towards longer laterals in the Permian Basin of Texas is due in part by more perforated coverage on longer laterals. Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) reports 12% more perforated coverage on one 10,000' lateral than two 5,000' laterals. As I discussed in my prior article on well costs, longer laterals diminish the importance of the vertical well costs. Since the vertical well is a fixed cost, the longer the lateral lengths get, the less significant the vertical well is (per foot) on the overall cost of the well. With more production and less cost on the second 5,000' of a 10,000' lateral, more E&P's are looking to utilize these longer laterals.

The shift toward longer laterals underscores the march toward technologically efficient drilling that focuses on extracting more per rig. Shifting toward longer laterals capitalizes on the fixed cost structure of an oil and gas well by increasing drill space without increasing the overall cost of the well. In other words, because the vertical well is a fixed cost, you can create longer laterals without sacrificing more capital while simultaneously extracting more from each well.

Here is a chart from Bloomberg chronicling the shift to longer laterals.

I am looking for Apache to increase lateral length and cut drilling costs to boost cash margins from its Midcon and Alpine High regions. This could allow the North American assets to align themselves competitively with the Egypt and North Sea assets from a cash margin basis as they are lower by ~$10 - $17 NA vs. $28 Egypt.

Valuation

The company can certainly continue to reward shareholders over the longer term as oil prices increase substantially in the coming years reversing a 2 year downturn that has hammered shareholders and oil players alike. I forecasted financial statement trends and am expecting the company to carry through some of its cost savings through 2017 while revenues increase with oil and natural gas prices. I am not forecasting for a drastic increase in production as I am taking a conservative stance on the company despite the opportunity for such a ramp given discoveries in Alpine High. I have instead chose to focus on current production trends and mixes vs. expected price increases in underlying commodities.

We utilized a N24M P/E blended valuation through 2018.

Based on our FY18E earnings of $2.39/ share, we are noticing a discount of 30.8% implying a PT of $79.47.

Risks

Any investment isn't without its risks, and in the oil patch, risks certainly are numerous. The primary risks toward our forecasts is macro. Given our structurally bullish view on oil prices, a lack of upward momentum in oil and gas prices will likely force us to revise down our earnings forecast implying downside risks to our PT. A decline in oil prices could precipitate should global growth continue to slow due to political shocks, continued lackluster productivity growth, and a shift away from oil in favor of electrical power.

Conclusion

Apache is certainly a favorite of mine given the company's discipline. I feel that a majority of shale companies were reckless and therefore suffered the fate of bankruptcy, or overleverage. I think that Apache's disciplined approach to spending throughout the portfolio has enabled it to build up its asset base and continue to improve cash margins. This approach allowed the company to avoid a drastic cut in its share price and a situation of overleverage that often constricts a company's growth trajectory. As a result of its discipline, the company has an investment grade credit rating, a strong liquidity position of $4.7B, and a competitive portfolio of growing assets. In fact, Apache's strategy allowed it to acquire a breakthrough location at Alpine High that has 20+ years of drilling and a robust group of oil and gas drilling locations with favorable economics that will only get more favorable with increasing commodity prices. Overall, I think Apache will continue to outperform its peers given its strong NAV position and ability for upside production surprises into 2017 and beyond.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

