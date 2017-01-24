Shopify: How To Invest In Retail When Most Retailers Have Gone To The Dogs

Shopify-I have seen the future and it works

The above is a quote from John Reed a well-known journalist and author of the early 20th Century. His observations turned out to be one of the less fortunate portraits drawn of the Bolshevik Revolution. Mr. Reed was one of the early bohemians and while he died at age 32, his life was packed with adventure and many young people are still interested in his life and work. Sadly for Mr. Reed, continuing exposure to the revolution opened his eyes, and he died starting to realize the extent to which communism and its manifestation in Russia had betrayed the citizens of that country.

One of the questions I get asked from time to time is "is it time to sell it yet?" Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has appreciated by 88% since you first wrote about it in May. Can it still be a buy? There is more than a little luck involved in the timing involved in identifying a name, doing some research and publishing an article. Shopify has grown very rapidly over the past eight months and its valuation hasn't gotten excessive because its growth has been so fast, but of course I do not expect it will appreciate by 88% in the next eight months.

But I never wrote about the company in the context of it being a trade. It was then, and it continues to be, the leading company that creates platforms for merchants who want to develop e-commerce businesses. Initially the company focused on the smaller merchants. Now the company has sold its solutions to some enterprises that offer well-known brands and has relationships with a few larger enterprises. I own the shares and for me it is a long-term runner and I won't try to figure out the perturbations that are inevitable in a name of this kind.

That being said, my expectation is that SHOP will post an upside that is noticeable when it reports quarterly results in a few weeks. I think the opportunity the company has from its mobile launch is under-appreciated and will be a factor. I think overall trends in the economy regarding on-line shopping will drive results. And I'm hopeful to see some enterprise brands choose Shopify Plus as a way forward in their digital transformation process. I'm less positive about the trajectory of the company's expense growth. The company still has lots of job postings which is about the only way anyone can try to guess at expense growth. And lots of its sales teams ought to be receiving some form of bonus or commission acceleration payment. I think it is possible that the company reports break-even results but I am looking to see more than 21% sequential growth given the strength apparent in on-line sales last quarter.

Shopify-One of the better ways to play the retailing revolution

I suppose there would be those who would say that Shopify and its success is very far away from Jack Reed's career but I do think the title is apposite. Reed talked about the promise of the Russian Revolution to a world that had seen the excesses of the Tsarist Autocracy and its consequences. He got it wrong but was starting to understand the brutality of communism before his untimely death.

Shopify is one of the architects of the retailing future and its strategy is clearly working. Many readers want to invest in retail - it is after all the largest component of our economy and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will ultimately be the largest retailer in the world - yes it still has some ways to go but it will almost surely become the world largest retailer sometime in the next several year. But for some it has a valuation that seems hard to justify- although I am a shareholder and believe the company to be run the way I want my investments to be run. But for those looking to invest in retail and play the segment in a derivative way, then I think that the shares of SHOP are well worth the valuation and the time necessary to get to know the company.

I have written about this company several times in the past but a couple of readers have asked for an update in front of earnings, not yet currently scheduled but likely to be reported in the middle of February. The shares have been strong lately, particularly in the wake of the announcement of the company's renewed and deepened partnership with Amazon. So far SHOP has maintained such a torrid growth rate that it is actually one of those names that appears to be "growing into" its valuation although last quarter, growth slipped to 89%, down from growth above 90%-plus the prior four quarters.

SHOP is covered by 25 analysts, an extraordinary coverage level for a company of its size. While the average rating from these analysts is a buy, pretty much an average rating to post on First Call, the consensus price target is only $51. The issue is very simply that it is almost impossible for a serious person to recommend these shares when using anything like a consensus estimate.

The consensus has growth decelerating sharply in the quarter to be reported in February and decelerating more sharply still throughout the course of 2017. Notionally, the company would see its growth rate decline to the low 30% range based on the full-year consensus forecast of 48% growth and the first quarter growth forecast of 61%. Given that declining growth is to come without any material level of profitability, it has proven to be impossible for analysts to recommend these shares based on estimates they feel comfortable projecting.

Obviously, SHOP has had a history of beating estimates and its own forecasts substantially and I imagine it will continue to report numbers that are not really within even hailing distance of the consensus. That is part of what makes investing in companies like these difficult for some investors.

My own training simply doesn't allow me to ignore numbers and write that investors should buy the shares because this is "good" or a "leading" company blessed with loads of sales momentum. In a recent report, I wrote about a tool I had found that is published by CS that relates valuation to growth and to sales efficiency.

SHOP spends a lot of money on sales and marketing. SHOP is just now starting to achieve some level of sales efficiency that should improve its rating on the CS forecast tool significantly.

Last quarter the company spent about 33% of its revenues on sales and marketing. But that is a little less than its revenue growth rate and the trend of the percentage increase for sales and marketing spend is beginning to abate with the sequential quarter increase of just 11%. The sequential sales increase was 15% last quarter suggesting the company is beginning to see an improvement in the efficiency it is getting from its sales investment.

Overall, I think that SHOP shares, despite their recent appreciation of 16% since the start of the year remain "investible" primarily because I think that the consensus estimates will prove to be unduly conservative. Its one year appreciation of 113% probably can't be duplicated in 2017, but as I will try to present, this is a long-term holding that I believe is likely to outperform the market and its comparative index, the IGV, for years to come.

Shopify is a well-known name amongst growth investors and perhaps a less well-known name amongst investors that specialize in the retail sector. At the end of the day, however, this is a company whose future is tied to the future of retailing. It is worth trying to understand the components of the growth story and the company's potential but under-recognized positive elements.

It's 2017-What does Shopify do for an encore?

So far this year, the big news at this company is that it has solidified and broadened its partnership with Amazon. Specifically, Shopify merchants selling in USD are now able to sell their products on Amazon, a significant benefit for merchants and that will save them a fair amount of time and effort. The capability was made generally available last month so it will not materially impact Q4 results and I would not anticipate that the company will explicitly project incremental volumes it will be able to achieve because of this additional offering.

Many Shopify users have already been selling their products on Amazon. The press release said that 40% of Shopify merchants were already selling in an online marketplaces. This newly announced capability just makes it simpler for Shopify customers to sell on Amazon and gives them an additional channel. The share price reaction that ensued upon the announcement had more to do, I think, with a broader recognition of Shopify's expanding leadership position in its e-commerce space than the specifics of revenues and EPS that are likely to come from the agreement.

The shares appreciated quite a bit in the wake of the announcement (more than 10% in a couple of days), although I am a bit concerned that investors are looking for more than they are going to find. It will be difficult to quantify just how many new customers will have chosen Shopify because of the Amazon capability. It is really just another piece of a rather extensive set of offerings.

2017 is likely to be a year in which the company's mobile business starts to produce significant revenue traction. Again, quantifying the size of the company's mobile opportunity is reasonably impossible at this point. But I think that the record of both Square (NYSE:SQ) and particularly of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are suggestions of what the size of the mobile opportunity can be for any major participant working with merchants to provide them with another channel to sell their products. For the kinds of merchants that are the target market for Shopify's basic offering, mobile is either important, or in some cases it will be the capability that allows a merchant to pursue his venture. The ability that Shopify merchants have to use Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay and presumably other mobile payment offerings is also very likely to produce an accelerated growth of merchants using the capability.

It is those kinds of extensions to the company's core offering that have the potential to maintain revenue growth at much greater levels than some forecasters anticipate.

Shopify Plus

One of the most important strategies that will enable Shopify to grow at rates significantly in excess of those projected is the success of the Shopify Plus platform. In carefully looking at the company's numbers, it is apparent that the percentage growth rate the company wants to achieve, i.e. far greater than the exit grow rate in the low 30% range at the end of 2017, it will need to move substantially up market.

In that regard is the company's monthly recurring revenue (MRR) metric. MRR rose to $16.3 million last quarter, up by 67% compared to the year earlier period. That produced average monthly subscription revenue of about $50/month which is up just 2% from a year ago. One of the keys to continuing percentage growth at torrid rates is not to sell more customers per reporting period, but to increase the average revenue per customer. And the way to make that happen is to ensure that Shopify Plus starts to become a significant contributor to revenues.

Un-remarked last quarter was the small acquisition of Boltmade which is a small, geographically adjacent software development business with 21 employees that has been a contributor to the development of Shopify Plus. Shopify, while certainly not neglecting its core business, will find it difficult to sustain the scorching growth rates it has grown accustomed to doing the same things in the same markets. But there is a huge unserved or underserved market of brands that really do not have a full-blown digital strategy. I think it is apparent at this point in the evolution of the digital marketplace that going it alone is a sub-optimal strategy for almost all enterprises trying to adapt to the new formulas for commerce. They just don't do it well.

Shopify Plus is already a significant offering for Shopify with brands including Proctor & Gamble, GE, Red Bull and Budweiser using the platform for their e-commerce strategy. Other brands that signed up recently include T-Mobile, Bluemercury and Lady Gaga as well as Nestle that plans to create stores of some kind to extend its brand marketing. The link above shows a bunch of stores from sellers that this very non-millenial has never heard. I take it they are considered to be amongst the coolest of shopping venues for the rising generation.

Pricing for Shopify Plus is based on a monthly fee with no additional transaction charges which is a typical strategy for selling to larger customers who would never pay a commerce or transaction fee. The platform is designed to be totally scalable for merchants and brands and there are some customers who have half a million unique visitors per day. It is intended as the ultimate outsourcing platform for a wide variety of merchants and it is what is necessary to take the company to the next level.

Shopify Plus has been the vehicle the company has used to develop an ecosystem. I suspect lots of readers have read about ecosystems too often and pass over the phrase with glazed eyes and perhaps a sip of the grape. Ecosystems do a few things for their originators. They generate revenue of course, they satisfy users and they build a significant competitive moat.

As I mentioned, those contemplating investments or holding positions in Shopify have to believe that the company will noticeably exceed the consensus outlook. That is not likely to happen in terms of the number of new merchants using the company's solution. For example, in answering one question during the course of the conference call the company held back in November, the issue was whether the company could equal the additions it achieved in Q4 2015. The answer of the CEO was that he expected strong adds during the quarter that will be reported next month, but in fact the cost of recruiting new users at an increasing rate is probably not economic.

What is most important is for users to buy more products from Shopify and the only realistic way that is going to happen is through the partner program coupled with a higher penetration of users moving to Shopify Payments and Shopify Shipping. it is imperative to see the average monthly spend that its customers pay it, show accelerating increases. I think the wallet share that Shopify can capture from its Shopify Plus users will be a principal factor in sustaining the company's percentage growth and that can't happen without a successful ecosystem that can offer users much greater functionality than what is offered by Shopify through its internal development.

In order to see revenue growth substantially above the 47% that is in the consensus forecast, I expect that user additions will be more or less stable, that the company will sell more products to its base and that its users will achieve a higher average gross payment volume. And I am counting on seeing Shopify Plus start to show much more significant penetration of larger enterprises as they perceive that there are significant productivity and speed advantages in that platform compared to the results they would be able to achieve on their own.

The Path to Profitability

The biggest issue that investors face in considering SHOP shares relates to the company's profitability. It is the basic reason why price targets are so constrained.

Without being pedantic and over-simplistic, there are many levers that Shopify has to become a highly profitable business. One of the more significant will be the adoption of Pay by a higher proportion of the company's merchants. Pay carries exceptionally high incremental margins and most of the incremental revenue will show up in gross margins. In addition, the revenues that SHOP can generate from its partner programs will also come with very high margins.

Overall, gross margins have not seen an increase because a higher proportion of revenues are coming from subscription revenues than from merchant revenues. But over time, there is more margin leverage in merchant solutions than in subscription solutions as the offerings scale and that should help overall gross margins to increase significantly.

I do not expect that there is likely to be any short-term leverage in research and development spending. It showed accelerated growth in Q3 reaching 19% of revenues on a GAAP basis. I am expecting that the ratio will be no better than flat in Q4 despite an expected 21% increase in sequential revenues.

On the other hand, I expect that the growth in general and administrative expense to start to fall from currently elevated levels. It is running at double year earlier levels, but the rate of sequential increase slowed sharply in Q3 and I see that happening over coming quarters.

The least certain forecast remains the spend on sales and marketing. It isn't that the ratio is so bloated compared to other companies. But it is obviously the highest expense ratio of the company and margin growth is going to have to rely on leverage of this metric in some significant fashion. As pointed out, the company has substantial under-penetrated growth opportunities and landing merchants at this stage is ultimately a long-term profit opportunity not completely acknowledged. But pursuing larger enterprises and focusing on marketing to that group should have some salutary impact on sales and marketing expense ratios over coming years.

While I do believe that Shopify will raise its guidance for revenues for 2017 by some noticeable amount, I am less certain that the company will forecast much more than nominal profitability for 2017. I am more inclined to believe that the impact of the major trends that will enhance profitability will be seen in 2018 and beyond.

Valuation

Shopify is not an unknown investment and its deal with Amazon has further enhanced its reputation and visibility. I wouldn't expect that it would be cheap and it isn't.

The company, in the wake of the secondary offering sold in Q3, has a current market capitalization of $4.2 billion. Cash on the balance sheet was $400 million at the end of Q3 so the enterprise value of the company is $3.8 billion. The consensus sales estimate for 2017 is $562 million, although as I mentioned, I think the number to be exceptionally low. The high estimate for revenues is $609 million. I think that a number near $600 million makes better sense in terms of how the growth rate will be realized. At the consensus revenue forecast, the EV/S is 6.8X. At a revenue expectation I think more realistic, the EV/S ratio is 6.4X.

The company was cash flow positive through the first nine months of the year, although the positive cash flow was a result of stock based comp. The company as it is currently structured doesn't generate any significant level of deferred revenues and amortization and depreciation is not a major factor in the company's financial statements.

Over the long term, cash flow and free cash flow are going to track net income quite closely. When the company becomes profitable in a meaningful fashion, its cash flow will rise. Till then it will not generate a great deal of CFFO.

SHOP has a valuation that places it above the average in terms of its valuation compared to its Unit Economics, i.e. the metric considered by the CS tool. Its valuation is between Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), although I think if the analysis used a 55% rather than a 45% growth rate, the results would be different.

The question of "what is in the stock" is not one that I have the ability to readily answer. I expect an upside, I expect better guidance and I imagine so do the vast preponderance of investors and observers who follow the name. The question of how much is enough is again no something that I can readily answer.

But I think that for investors wanting to invest in the future of retailing and who are looking to make a long-term commitment, SHOP shares still make sense. I think that over the next 12 months they are likely to continue to produce positive alpha.