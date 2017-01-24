Arcadis: Improved Business Drivers, New Management And A Potential Short Squeeze

It has been 8 months since I wrote my first article on Arcadis (OTC:ARCVF). The stock had just lost 50% of its value in a few months as a result of what seemed to be a ´perfect´ storm of events. Eight months later, there have been some very noteworthy developments. This update reflects on the original sources of fear, the developments since then and the road ahead. I find that while Arcadis certainly has its risks, its depressed price and upside more than compensate for this. In fact, compared to last year, Arcadis is an even bigger buy.

The company

For those unfamiliar, Arcadis is a project management, advisory and engineering firm operating in four divisions: infrastructure, water, environment and buildings. Geographically, it operates in four areas: North-America, Emerging Markets, continental EU and UK. Figure 1 shows the revenue splits for both.

What about that bad news from last time?

The aforementioned perfect storm was a wide range of setbacks. First, Arcadis had (and still has) some Brazil exposure. Last summer, consensus on Brazil was somewhere between dead and buried. Figure 2 shows iShare's Brazil ETF EWZ since that moment. Along with the prices of oil and iron ore, Brazilian shares rallied to become the best performers of 2016. While this is no guarantee for a soaring economy, we might have seen the worst for now. In fact, last week news broke that a joint fund by China and Brazil worth $20 billion will start financing infrastructure projects as early as this March. With a leading infrastructure position and experience in the region, Arcadis may be a good candidate to benefit from such expenditure. Arcadis' involvement in a potential corruption scandal, has faded away too. Aside from a few site visits and some documentation request, there was never any serious suspicion. All in all good developments that provide a basis to capture future earnings.

More important are operations in the US as they make up for a third of all revenues. First was the adversity around oil and gas investments. US shale companies decreased capital expenditure tremendously when oil prices hit their low point. Unlike with large oil fields, where initial capex leads to long term production at low incremental costs, shale production is much more flexible. Therefore, output declines faster and capex cuts are 'felt' sooner in production volumes. This also means these investments are prone to bounce back sooner. Indeed, we already see US shale production increasing: US drillers just added the most rigs in three years. Second, infrastructure in the US is one of the industries that is to profit most from the Trump presidency. The enormous infrastructure plans set the company up for future business. Though not visible on the current backlog, these provide a large opportunity for US activities. The acquisitions that strengthened presence in the area may ultimately pay off in this context.

Management Switch

At the October trading update, Arcadis announced the departure of Neil McArthur as CEO. The official reason for his departure was a 'difference of opinion on Arcadis' path moving forward'. However, the true reason for his departure is more likely attributable to the lack of strategic transparency going forward. With all of its industries being fairly cyclical, one can expect some volatility in earnings through the cycles. The strategy under the old CEO was one of pursuing growth through acquisitions, leading to two significant purchases in 2014. Even though there is little wrong with these businesses fundamentally, it is debatable whether the price paid was appropriate. In hindsight, the timing was unfortunate, as the culmination of aforementioned adversity materialized shortly after the takeovers.

It is a strong and clear measure to replace the CEO. In the Netherlands, it is also a rarely seen phenomenon. As a result, the price reaction was heavy: shares plunged on the news and although they have gained back quite some ground, the full recovery has yet to take place. With this shift in leadership, the Arcadis' board of directors essentially admitted the unfortunate fit of McArthur as CEO. While the search for a new CEO is ongoing, CFO Renier Vree is acting interim CEO. Vree received a CFO of the year award in 2015, with specific mentioning of his strong focus on working capital and the integration of acquisitions. He is also believed to be more conservative (his background as a controller may help with that) and thus a proponent of the more conservative approach Arcadis used to adopt. This will undoubtedly show when the yearly results - and outlook - are presented on February 16.

Risks

There are a couple of key risks that could have impact on this thesis. First, there is uncertainty regarding the new CEO. While I believe that the board has learned its lesson with McArthur, there is always the risk that the new CEO turns out to disappoint. With the events of the last months, the board will likely place a strong emphasis on this risk. I therefore expect a conservative choice, in line with the company's plans going forward. Second, receivables have been increasing over the past few periods. This is partially due to the payment structure of certain contracts (especially in the Middle East), but increases the overall credit risk on the balance sheet. Third, there is a significant amount of goodwill (€1 billion) from the aforementioned acquisitions. If integration (or results) of the new companies turn out to be poor, management will have to take a hit on that item, decreasing balance sheet quality. At a current net debt/EBITDA of just 1.6x and plenty of room in the bank covenants, this is no immediate concern. However, it is something to closely monitor.

Conclusion

Since my last contribution on the company, Arcadis has managed to create another heavy news flow. I did certainly not expect the change in leadership. Nevertheless, I welcome the change as it shows the company is truly on its way back. The fundamental business drivers have changed for the positive, especially with a possible infrastructure spree in the US. The two large acquisitions were expensive, but set the company up to profit from these drivers. It is now up to the board to find a CEO that can get the most out of this potential. Historically, the company has traded at around 18 times earnings. The amount of downside currently priced in at a forward PE <10 is enormous. Added to the large amount of short positions, Arcadis remains a strong long term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.