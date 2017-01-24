Apple: No Safety, No Value

Despite being relatively weak compared to its benchmarks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) over the last few years, you couldn't say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was a bad investment. Even if you were unlucky enough to buy at the highs in 2015, with dividends re-invested you would still be in the green.

There's a sense that nothing can go wrong if you simply buy and hold. While the manic growth phase is likely to be over, the focus for many Apple investors is now safety, steadiness, and its growing dividend. It's treated almost like a defensive stock. Will its sheer size and massive profits insulate it from any downturn?

This seems paradoxical to me; the iPhone is a luxury item. If and when consumers have less money to spend, luxury items will get cut first. There are perfectly good smartphones available for a fraction of the cost.

Defensive stocks must do well when times are hard and consumers spend less. This is unlikely to be the case for Apple:

Consumer sentiment has a very strong correlation with Apple's stock price. As long as consumers are spending, and confidence is high, Apple should hold steady.

Consumer sentiment is linked to the broader economy; it's no surprise it takes a dive whenever there is a recession (shown by the shaded areas in the chart below):

Don't get me wrong; I'm not saying a recession is around the corner. I'm just questioning the belief that Apple is a safe, defensive stock, which can be held through any type of market. It would need a much higher percentage of its revenue to be generated from services and not luxury items in order to achieve defensive status.

One other factor putting me off holding Apple is its re-established correlation to QQQ.

After adjusting for beta, a 200-day holding period in QQQ or APPL makes little difference as the correlation is 0.92. Sure, you get a larger dividend in Apple (the software above takes that into account), but the point is you are unlikely to outperform the market on any downturn. Apple is not as 'safe' as you may think.

The Value Trade

At this stage of the equity bull market I don't see much value left. The Shiller P/E ratio is the highest it's been since the dot-com bubble and rates, the Dollar and equities all rising together are late cycle.

However, I don't just close all my positions and sit hopefully on a pile of cash. In my defensive portfolio I have bought sectors and stocks which don't correlate highly with the market and provide income through dividends or interest payments. As I've tried to show, Apple doesn't fit in this category.

I treat Apple as a stock to trade when there is an edge. I bought it at the June lows, based on a compelling valuation, and I proposed a large rally based on the below analogy.

This analogy has now played out as the update below shows:

The upside expectation has been met, and although the current P/E ratio of 14.5 doesn't suggest Apple is overvalued, clearly there is less upside potential after a 35% rally. I don't see the value >$120.

Technically speaking there is potential resistance at the November 2015 pivot high and the 78.6% Fibonacci retrace in the $121-122 area. Combine this with the Demark weekly exhaustion signal and there is more chance of a fall than a rise. The correctional move shown below may even mark the top. However, this is really a bet on bad earnings and iPhone 7 sales, so unless you know something others don't (which is unlikely), the odds for shorts aren't anything special.

Unless I have a very high conviction idea, I prefer to enter short term trades after earnings (scheduled for 31st January). A reversal pattern in the $122 area will get me short. I don't necessarily need to see bad numbers; a move up on good news which later reverses is a good signal that the news is priced in and there will be profit taking on any strength.

Conclusions

It's hard not to be impressed by Apple's profitability. The jaw dropping figures give investors a sense of security, even when revenues and profits fell in 2016.

However, Apple is by no means a 'sleep well at night' stock to hold for a dividend through all economic conditions and markets. When so much of its revenue comes from one luxury item, it will be very sensitive to economic downturns and shifts in consumer spending.

I continue to trade Apple in the short to medium term, but I don't see any value at the top of a two year range. I have flipped to a bearish bias and will be looking for shorts after earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.