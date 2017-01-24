Whatever Happened To GreenHunter Resources And Its Assets

And as sure as God made those little green apples, Mr. Trosclair will take Fountain Quail public and search for a new string of investors.

Fountain Quail emerged with GreenHunter assets, little of its debt, and none of its former shareholders.

I recently wrote an article, "Warning: Gary Evans Is At It Again With Energy Hunter Resources," about Gary Evans and his machination during the deconstruction and eventual bankruptcy of Magnum Hunter Resources (OTCPK:MHRCQ). This article concerns Kirk Trosclair, GreenHunter Resources' (NYSEMKT:GRH) former COO and now CEO of Fountain Quail.

Trosclair, although not part of Energy Hunter, also served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of GreenHunter Water and as senior vice president of equipment services of Magnum Hunter Resources. Both companies were controlled by Gary Evans, who also served as CEO of each at various times. He worked closely with Mr. Trosclair and, as I recall, they often presented together during GreenHunter's quarterly conference calls

Fountain Quail absorbed the bulk, if not all, of GreenHunter Resources, and with it came Kirk Trosclair, who just happened to be named the combined entity's new CEO. That's right, folks, private funding bought up, as best as I can tell, the majority of GreenHunter's assets that went for fire-sale prices straight out of bankruptcy, leaving behind much of its debt and all us poor schnooks who invested in GreenHunter. Sadly, because both the source of funding and Fountain Quail are private entities, not much more information is available than the following article by the Marcellus Drilling News and Fountain Quail press releases, "GreenHunter Out of Bankruptcy, Merges with Fountain Quail Disposal."

Furthermore, to complete the picture, it appears that several of the former senior officers of the now-defunct Magnum Hunter have also landed on their feet, as did Kirk, because all are now senior officers of the new and soon-to-be IPO'd Energy Hunter Resources, which on October 25, 2016, announced that it had filed Form 1-A with the SEC for the proposed IPO of its common stock under Regulation A.

And as reported in the Houston Business Journal article, the following were now employed by Energy Hunter.

H.C. "Kip" Ferguson has been named executive vice president of exploration and development. Brian Burgher was named senior vice president of land. Jason Wilson has been named manager of geology.

Interestingly, GreenHunter Resources was formerly known as GreenHunter Energy, a company primarily involved in the search for and application of alternative energy sources. When this didn't quite work out, Gary Evans nimbly transformed it and changed its name, as best as I can recall, first to GreenHunter Water and ultimately to GreenHunter Resources, an entirely different company designed to service the water needs of oil and gas E&Ps that utilized horizontal drilling and water intensive fracking to release the shale-rock-trapped oil and gas they were in search of. Consequently, this completely new company moved its operation to the energy-rich Marcellus and Utica shale formations of the Northeast, primarily located in Pennsylvania and Ohio, where Magnum Hunter Resources was already operating.

As with Magnum Hunter, Evans, the majority owner at GreenHunter, rapidly built and expanded GreenHunter with an infusion of capital derived from a combination of equity offerings and debt. And as with Magnum Hunter, GreenHunter was similarly built on a foundation of debt and failed soon after the oil and gas prices collapsed.

Beware, fellow investors. I firmly believe that Mr. Trosclair will follow the lead of his mentor, Gary Evans, and soon take Fountain Quail public. He will then, most probably, build his company with a combination of equity and debt as is commonly done. Although he might succeed and Fountain Quail might prosper, of one thing I'm certain: No matter what the outcome, Mr. Trosclair will probably land on his feet once again. Too bad I can't promise the same for the those future investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.