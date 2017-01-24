Will Lam Continue Higher After Earnings Wednesday?

If you take a look at our Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) chart below, you will see strong uptrends in price reflecting recent positive trends in both analyst earnings estimates, targets and ratings.

We want to drill down on the fundamentals to confirm the obvious price strength shown on the chart. Let's see why the analysts like it.

Our 15.7% proprietary calculation for implied return is based on the analysts' public targets and ratings. We can examine these at Yahoo, Nasdaq and Finviz. We will use each of these resources to check the fundamentals that are driving price higher.

Our Demand 7 level out of 9, going into earnings, indicates both strong buying and a warning that it is overbought. Expectations are high going into earnings and we may see expected good news, but selling on the news because there is no upside surprise. The high short ratio indicates some are betting on a pullback.

If there is a positive surprise, the shorts will be squeezed and there will be a nice pop in price. Zacks is expecting a surprise.

All three of our sources linked above show the analyst targets improving and estimates going up. The consensus 12 month target is $119 at yahoo.com and $120 at nasdaq.com. At a current price of $113 that yields a 7.8% return including the dividend. Obviously our proprietary return calculation is much higher and is expecting analysts to raise their targets after earnings come out as one has already done before earnings.

Finviz.com enables us to look at the fundamental indicators. Debt is high and coded red. PE and PEG look cheap but if you go out to next year's earnings, things look flat. But for the year ending in June there is that big jump in earnings from $6.29 to $8.18 according to nasdaq.com. Short term you can see why the analysts are happy with LRCX. Price to free cash flow looks good.

We have verified the fundamentals that are supporting our fundamental buy signal and the chart is confirming the technical buy signal that our StocksInDemand.com system comes up with. With both fundamentals and technicals going for it, LRCX does not have too much to worry about going into earnings. If there is a positive surprise as expected by Zacks calculations, there will be a nice short squeeze pop in price. I don't expect this because of the high Demand 7 we have all ready registered in our proprietary indicator. The closer we get to that consensus target of 120, the closer we get to a pullback in price to test support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.