Indonesia ETF Will Resume Slide

EIDO is highly weighted in financial companies. Falling interest rates, which are currently quite high, will put pressure on bank profits.

Recently, I wrote an article on the Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM), " VNM May Be The Sleeper Trade Of The Decade", where the conclusion that I reached was that VNM was a good, albeit risky, long term hold. Indonesia, also located in Eastern Asia, has some similarities to Vietnam, including a young population, cheap labor, fast-growing GDP, state-owned enterprises, and attempts at government reform. Whereas I am bullish on Vietnam, that is not the case for Indonesia.

Currently, there are three Indonesia country ETFs: the iShares MSCI Indonesia Investable Market Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EIDO), the Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) and the Market Vectors Indonesia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IDXJ). This article focuses on EIDO only, as the trade volume and Assets Under Management (AUM) are significantly higher than IDX and IDXJ.

The share price of EIDO has been trading in a descending channel since mid-2012, and my belief is that the ETF price will continue to decrease for the near and mid-term. EIDO may be a long-term hold based on promise of an emerging economy, but I feel that the stock chart doesn't support that alternative for the time being.

EIDO price chart

The share price faces resistance at $27 and $29 and would need to rise above the high of $34 achieved in 2013 before I would change my opinion and suggest going long.

Indonesia's rising fiscal deficit

Fiscal policy in India has been moderately expansionary, but recent projections suggest that the fiscal deficit is approaching 3% of GDP, the legal limit. Government spending on infrastructure and social security has underpinned the economy in the face of low commodity prices.

Indonesia's fiscal deficit, historical and projection (Source: oecd.org)

The deficit's proximity to the 3% limit has resulted in cuts to planned government expenditures. The fiscal deficit will also put pressure on the government to increase tax revenues. The combination of reduced government spending and increased taxation will ultimately put pressure on Indonesia's economy, which is just starting to improve with stable commodity prices.

Economic Risks

There are several economic risks that Indonesia faces. A significant increase in worldwide trade protectionism is one issue and may threaten growth in Indonesia. Also, the government will likely hit its maximum deficit limit, and will be forced to reduce spending, which will result in weakened economic activity.

Foreign ownership of government securities rose rapidly in 2016 to a new record high of at least 38.8 percent of all government- issued securities. Most of foreign funds flow into the government bonds, which currently offer a yield of about 8 percent. With this level of foreign ownership, Indonesia is vulnerable to global shocks that would likely result in sudden capital outflows. Both the Asian financial crisis in 1998 and the 2008 financial crisis resulted in large capital outflow, with 1998 being particularly devastating for Indonesia.

Political corruption is a big problem, as politicians often have major business interests that result in a conflict of interest. Another problem is that most of the private wealth is controlled by a small group of elites, which tends to fuel cronyism and corruption.

There are several other risks, including natural disasters, ethnic and religious violence, and infrastructure which are described here.

Checking under the hood

EIDO currently holds a total of 85 stocks and is highly weighted in financial companies as shown below.

It is possible that interest rates, which are currently quite high, will be lowered in the foreseeable future. This would put pressure on bank profits. The following quote is from oecd.org.

"The central bank has eased rates six times since the beginning of the year. … There should be scope for a few more interest rate cuts in the medium term, as inflation is projected to remain subdued."

Other than the financials, I don't have any major concerns regarding the ETF holdings.

