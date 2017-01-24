Nidec Corporation (NJ) Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nidec Corporation (NYSE:NJ)

Q3 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2016 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Masayuki Abe - GM, Institutional Sales Department, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Tokyo

Akira Sato - EVP and CFO

Masahiro Nagayasu - GM, IR

Analysts

Takashi Ito - ARGA

Chintan Mehta - Surveyor Capital

James Holdsworth - Eikoh Research

Scott Fujii - MUFG Securities America

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining this conference call. This is Abe, General Manager Institutional Sales Department of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Japan. Before the meeting starts, please make sure all the materials have been distributed. If not, please download the files from Nidec’s homepage right now.

Now may I introduce Mr. Akira Sato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will be speaking to you shortly. First, Mr. Sato will make a presentation. After his presentation, we will move to a Q&A session. Mr. Sato will now discuss Nidec’s third quarter fiscal year 2016 results, future outlook, and management strategy.

Mr. Sato, please go ahead.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much Mr. Abe. Good day ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today’s conference call. My name is Akira Sato, Chief Financial Officer of Nidec. And I will be your main speaker for today and joining me is Mr. Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of Nidec’s IR team. For the forward-looking statement, please see Slide 2, of our presentation material for details.

Now, I will review the key figures. Please find our results for the fiscal year '16 accumulated nine months on Slide 3. As also mentioned on Slide 4, we have achieved the highest nine months operating profit, profit before income tax and net profit. We have also achieved the highest quarterly profit before income tax and net profit.

In product groups, automotive and appliance, commercial and industrial or also called ACI continuing to maintain double digit, our operating profit margin of 10.5% both on an accumulative and quarterly basis. As a result, we have made an upward revision of the annual profits forecast, which I will explain later.

On the Slide 5, you have step chart showing our sales and our operating profit year-on-year. You will find that all the segments have exceeded the previous year's sales and operating profit, if you deduct exchange rate loss. The major increase in operating profit came from automotive and ACI and this is mainly due to our cost reduction efforts such as joint procurement of components and the materials, shifting factory locations to lower cost countries and enhancing manufacturing productivity through automation and IoT technology.

On Slide 6, you have another step chart showing our sales and operating profit by quarter-on-quarter. As you can see, operating profit this end of quarter is slightly down from September quarter by ¥300 million even with ¥2.4 billion of foreign exchange profit, because operating expenses for the more future growth and more cost competitiveness in the future increase by ¥3.3 billion in December quarter.

One in that direct labor increased by ¥1.8 billion, we have hired 500 engineers for software, IoT, robotics et cetera where Nidec has not had in the past. Second, cost for unifying the brand among major groups by 1 billion. Third, add on the cost increasing by ¥300 million. Fourth, other operating expenses were improving via brand recognition by ¥200 million. In total, ¥3.3 billion operating expenses is increased.

Please see Slide 7, based on accumulative nine months results and outlook for the March quarter, we have made an upward revision of annual profit focus.

Please see Slide 9 for our mid-term strategy, sales target of ¥2 trillion. Quarter sales target of ¥700 billion to ¥1 trillion. Operating profit margin of 15% and the return on equity target of 18% for fiscal year 2020 remain unchanged.

As illustrated on Slide 11, both automotive and ACI sales are expected to hit ¥600 billion respectively in fiscal year 2020, making the total sales target of ¥2 trillion more likely to be achieved than before.

Please turn to Slide 12. We are aiming to achieve sales of ¥600 billion and operating profit margin of 20% in small precision motors in fiscal year 2020. And the CAGR is expected to around 6%. We are seeing flattish hard disk drive motor sales with higher FC of seven volume decline. However, in other small motors, we are aiming for double digit growth ratio by exploring new markets in appliances and robotics introducing new products in tactile devices and expanding consumer base.

Please see Slide 13. Although, the mid-term trend for hard disk drive is expected to be gradual decline in volume, we are seeing hard disk drive shipment capacity increased because of faster growth in data fresh demand on the global basis. As a result, capacity for hard disk drive is expected to increase drastically and so is for hard disk drive, which offset the boring decline and result in flattish sales although the convenience.

Please turn to Slide 14. The hard disk drive trend and our motor shipment in the December quarter were much higher than originally expected, due to the solid PC shipment and hard disk drive demand increase which was caused by NANDs shortage of supply. These reasons had been the case since the June quarter, and at the March quarters outlook is better than originally expected. We have made an upward revision of trend and our motor shipment on an annual base.

Please turn to Slide 15. In order to achieve operating profit of ¥300 billion in our mid-term plan called Vision 2020, we will follow the increment of the three key hand-on management approaches, which well-digging, household accounts and 1000 cuts.

Well-digging management means that you can get order if you did that well, but you must continue to dig new ones one after another in order to secure fresh volume. In management as well, it is crucial to continue to try a new ideas for improvement and innovation.

Second, household accounts management means to live within your means. You will naturally do so when your income is reduced due to the economic situation, but you will continue future investments like child's education and your property. In management, it is vital through make and meet, but not to fail to invest for the future.

Third, 1000 cuts management means that when you face a big problem, you should cut it into small pieces. And the cut, difficult issues meet more easily sorted out when drop them into small pieces.

Slide 16 and 17 are actual example of our subsidiaries which succeeded in improving profitability by implementing with digging and 1000 cuts managements. We are aiming to achieve operating profit of ¥300 billion in fiscal year 2020 through those three key hands-on approaches.

As shown on Slide 18, we acquired Conton Elevator through our subsidiary Nidec Motor Corporation in December. Since acquisition of Nidec Kinetek Corporation, we have been increasing our international competitiveness of our elevator business by adding new ways of elevator related products including controls, elevator machines and component, elevator packages and the solutions.

Through this acquisition, we expect Conton to expand Nidec's Elevator business in North America primarily by adding Conton's competitive elevator packages to our product line which will enable us to provide a broader range of customers with comprehensive elevator solutions.

From Slide 19 to 21, we are showing Vision 2030 the stepping stones to become ¥10 trillion company in fiscal year 2030. As illustrated on Slide 19, we are aiming to re-boost our goals through M&A, establish the Global Learning Center and expand Nidec's Center for Industrial Sciences.

These are few human resources issues on Slide 20. We are aiming to continue to enrich the pool of human resources especially in management and the technology areas. Work Style Reform in order to become highly productive and the globally competitive company and prepare workplace environment to close gender gaps in leadership position.

On Slide 21, you will find our efforts to raise brand reorganization, enhance corporate identity and integrate all group companies. As you see on the left-hand side of this side, we started TV commercials for the first time in Japan long-last December. And we are already one of the sponsors of Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants. We are going to continue to active public relation activities to promote our brand recognition through these efforts.

Also we are going to unify Nidec lens which used to be different depending on the acquired subsidiaries. And to unify the wage and appraisal system and to do personnel exchange in the group companies. Through those activities, we have just launched one Nidec campaign to both inside and outside of Nidec.

And lastly on behalf of the entire management team, we would like to thank our customers, product suppliers for their support and the commitment as well as our shareholders.

At this time, we would like to open up the call for questions. Thank you very much.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much, Mr. Sato. Now we would like to move to the Q&A session. Mr. Sato will be very pleased to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Takashi Ito

I have a question about your automotive business. Can you give us a sort of 12 to 18 months view given what's going on in the automotive industry? Do you expect your sales momentum to pick up from here or any slowdown? And if you expect growth, do you expect that from new products, new applications or increased market share? If you could breakdown your growth view that will be quite helpful. Thank you very much.

Akira Sato

So, thank you for your questions. Regarding a 12-to 18-month view on the auto industry, we are observing a very strong demand on the auto worldwide. Chinese market really hit around 28 million and the U.S. hit 18 million and Europe is almost very strong at this point. As a result, we will be pulling a higher number of our motors and the other devices that's going to be used in the cars at this point. So, in the next 12 to 18 months, this key growth is going to continue on up is clearly at this moment a little bit unknown, but the key thing is that those automotive contracts is long-term.

And as long as we're seeing a growth of the automotive numbers in the major market such as China, North America, and Europe, we view that some growth is going to continue into the next year, as a result we are going to ship more motors and the other half automotive parts to the automakers in the next 12 to 18 months. And also as you understand that we were seeing an acceleration of adoption of the electric products in the auto which would be giving us a more opportunity to expand our revenue. It is fine?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is David Rizik [ph] for Mehdi Hosseini. Thank you so much for taking my question. Regarding the HDD motor segment, can you please provide a breakdown by segment for December quarter and for your March quarter expectation? And also what trend you're seeing in helium drives? What assumptions you have for that? That would be very, very helpful, thank you.

Akira Sato

Okay, so your question is a breakdown of how to size spindle motor for the December quarter and our forecast for a March quarter. The total shipment number in more detail for December quarter was 101.7 million and where a 2.5 inch high-end was 4.4 million, Near Lines 10.1, 3.5-inch 35.9 and 2.5-inch 51.3. Overall, ASP for our spindle motor was 483 tests. Then you are asking our forecast for a March quarter, as you can see in Slide number 14, we were saying our current forecast for a next March quarter or this March quarter is 86 million spindle motor shipment. That 86 million will be consisting of 2.5 inch high-end 3.9, Near Line 8.0, 3.5 inch 33.4 million, and the 2.5 inch 40.7 million. Then at this moment, we don’t have any clear view on the ASP, but we think it's going to be flat or slightly down from a December quarter. Is that sufficed to answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and for the helium?

Akira Sato

Okay for the helium. The December quarter, we say a roughly 3 million out of 10.1 million shipment of our Near Line. Next quarter, we were looking at maybe nearly a 4 million out of 8 million we are going to ship next quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Great.

Akira Sato

This will be rising rapidly.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And what is your market share in helium shipments?

Akira Sato

100%.

Unidentified Analyst

100%, okay. And is -- what are you seeing as far as percentage of 10 terabyte of total Near Line? Do you have any insight on what percentage of total drives were shipped into December?

Akira Sato

Today scale, the major part will be 8 terabyte but moving very quickly to 10 terabyte. And also as you understand that the new helium drive will be 12 terabyte to 14 terabyte.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you so much.

Akira Sato

But as a motor with not distinguish between a 10 terabyte and 12 terabyte, because it’s the same motor. Then this number is a little bit different because 7 disk and 8 disk. So, those difference would be make at different capacity for a different helium drive.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And actually just one more on my end of the. You had made a comment regarding NAND shortages, what impact does that have on your HDD motor shipment? Was that really the source of the upside?

Akira Sato

Okay, the key thing is only the true technology can support a really high growth of digital data. So, if digital data need storage, those high volume or high demand could be met by only two technology meaning a hard drive and NAND flash. If NAND flash is growing lower than expecting, hard disk drive should be there to support the needs. So, the total demand is very high, and if NAND is short, and NAND cannot meet the demand, hard disk drives should be there to meet the demand which is what the market is moving.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay this is Jericho tracking on for Aaron. Just kind of building of the last question, I think in the past you guys have given the market share for or the market shipments for your hard disk drives or sub-segments. So I just wonder if you could do that again?

Akira Sato

Yes, if you are looking at the Slide number 14, we were giving out a shipment forecast for this December quarter and the March quarter. We say a December quarter time of hard disk drives shipment is 112 million, and we say a hard disk drive time for a March quarter is just 800 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, I was just wondering if you could give the breakdown the spindle shipments for the market for this quarter?

Akira Sato

So, at this moment, this 112 million consist of Enterprise a 7 million, Near Line 11.4 million, 3.5 inch 36.5 million, and 2.5 57.1 million. March quarter forecast a 100 million is consisting of 7.3 million Enterprise, 11.2 million Near Lines, 35 million 3.5, and 46.5 million 2.5.

Unidentified Analyst

And then I was just curious on the helium drives. What are you seeing in terms of market share from your customers? Is it still predominately just dominated by one customer?

Akira Sato

So, if you will be looking at the number for this quarter which is roughly 3 million, 85% to 90% is a one customer, the rest is another customer.

Unidentified Analyst

How do you think about that for the March quarter?

Akira Sato

Well, at this moment that's going to be a little bit different. So, I say a 4 million, right, and still 80% is one customer, the 20% the rest. Only 2% margin, okay.

Chintan Mehta

I was hoping -- I had two questions. One, just on the revised guidance for the Company, the entire Q4 margins on nine months about 10.2%, down a little bit form the trajectory of the last few quarters. I was wondering, if you could touch on just on some of the moving pieces to consider as we think about Q4?

Akira Sato

So, you're asking, if you construct the guidance with our three quarters result then that’s going to be a little bit down from this quarter, that’s what you suggested?

Chintan Mehta

That’s correct.

Akira Sato

Actually, we have made the upward revision based on the actual improvement, nine months results. And we haven't changed our outlook for fourth quarter compared to originally we've forecasted or expected. So -- but I think we have very much improved our operating profit margin from forecasted results, because we have made 12.2% operating profit margin for nine months quarter. And probably, we can stay at that kind of result even for fourth quarter.

Chintan Mehta

Great thank you. And one follow-up, if I may, since the second quarter onward in particular obviously the Company has been focused on reducing the fix cost burden. But it's seems to maybe over the last few quarters, it seems to be coming out in the Company's results a lot more. So when you think about just the continued to headroom for reducing fix cost to adding more automation, reducing procurement costs at the entire fair consolidated level. How do you think about the runway over the next few years, the adjustable cost base that you are actually able to target and actually take cost out of?

Akira Sato

I am touching upon the kind of deduction of the direct to labor cost, although we have reduced headcount by 18,000 employees in direct labor compared to March 2016. And we have now the 18,000 direct workers here, but our target is to reduce the 14,000 workers from 18,000 workers through the automation by using a lot of takes or some AGV or something like that. So, it's going to come out kind of big effect to improve our cost competitiveness.

Chintan Mehta

Got it. Do you see procurement cost reduction or in-house parts production is also great levers for the Company to improve profitability over the next few years? Or is that primarily just on the labor side?

Akira Sato

Actually, it is very positive impact to us. I mean procurement side maybe we have big opportunities to reduce procurement cost because we have utilizing the some sale of merit to buy or purchase the component from outside. So, as you know we acquired the new companies in France and UK from Avtron, and it’s a kind of size of the business would be much bigger than before. So, in that case, we can get some kind of scale of mate in bargaining power in purchasing. So, it's going to be a big positive impact to our profitability in the future. It is very sustainable the fact.

James Holdsworth

I have got a couple of questions on the small precision motor side. First will be ASP has risen very slightly; however, mix is changing quite a lot within that stick to the helium that though measures are rising as a percentage. And I wondered there ASP I think is very high and I was expecting overall ASP rises a bit more. And I wonder, are some components of your measures prices falling in dollar terms year-on-year? And if they which ones and by how much?

Akira Sato

You mean how much?

James Holdsworth

So, what's the -- so, if you HDD base side the ASP overall is up a little bit, it tops sort of 1% or 2%, but the mix within that is changing. You have many more helium still measures this year than you had last year for example. And these have a high price, and I am wondering if you just look at the individual measures, is that all the prices or some of them lower because the volumes are getting up lower this year than last year at dollar terms?

Akira Sato

Okay, so if year-on-year basis, if you are looking at a 2.5-inch high-end, the ASP for this quarter 2.5-inch high-end was $7.84. The same quarter last year that was $7.68, beyond the year, right, the 10 quarter last year. Then Near Line $12.41, the same quarter last year $12.52. So Near Line price came down. And 3.5-inch PC $3.93, the same quarter last year $4.15, also this was down. 2.5-inch 3.71, the same quarter last year 3.82, this was also down. So, with this the mix is always improving, but if you are looking at the each form factor, some of form factors are experiencing ASP down. Then that's the reason why still overall ASP is up, but not as much as the mix is suggesting.

James Holdsworth

And within Near Line obviously the helium motors percentage is becoming much larger. So, is it the helium motors where the prices are much lower this year because they were very new and very low volume last year?

Akira Sato

Okay, so the first -- the December quarter -- the third quarter, the helium portion the share among Near Line was 29.4% this December quarter; the same quarter last year, December quarter last year that percentage was 32.1%, roughly to say.

James Holdsworth

And can I also just ask the HDD margin in Q3? Can you comment on that please? I don't say make say, but do you say that to be very different in Q4?

Akira Sato

Well, we've mentioned the Q3 operating margin of hard disk drive was something like a 24.8%, and this quarter I mean the September quarter, we said 24.8%. Then, December quarter we say 0.9% down 23.9%.

James Holdsworth

And sorry one last question, if I may about this area. I wonder could you comment on the sales of vibration measures which I think last quarter were about 21.1 billion? And I guess what they were in Q3 and then what the outlook is for Q4, and if you have any comments on next year that will be helpful too?

Akira Sato

Okay. Maybe, I mentioned in the previous telephone conference that we are looking at around a 60 billion. That’s going to be spared out to the first quarter 10, 20, 20, 10. And we report, yes, as you remember that, and we reported 8.2 billion in the first quarter, 21.1 billion in the second quarter, and this quarter we reported 19.3 billion, so roughly almost in line with our original guidance, which we gave out in April.

Then, what you really asking what is our forecast for March quarter, then this is again the same in line with our original guidance which we gave out in April 10, 20, 20 10. But 10 is this March quarter, okay.

James Holdsworth

And lastly, do you have any visibility when you look at next year please? Or is it very tough to read the vibration measures?

Akira Sato

At this moment, we don't have so much visibility but we were looking at a little bit higher revenues. So overall, if you are looking at this slide number 13, in that slide for fiscal year '17, we've put 70 billion the number for fiscal '17, okay.

Scott Fujii

I just wanted to ask a clarifying question. I recall in the prior quarters, you guys have discussed growth market one of them being drone motors. I am just curious to see what type of competitive advantage you have over let's say from Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers? That matter potentially is going to come in market and how do you guys plan to protect margins and average selling prices going forward?

Akira Sato

Okay, so for a drone, we have focused on the so-call that delivery type of drones by a very large EC, electric commerce supplier. But now, we have query seeing a more opportunity in all of other drone basis. For example in CES 2017 which was held in already January this year as you may know, so we were showing in the so-called auto drones, you know auto drones. So, clearly this suggests that we were getting into the new customer then we were getting in more orders and enquiries from the various customers. Then auto drone is usually use for taking the picture or moving from the sky. So, rather than delivery something, auto is taking picture. So, we were getting into these areas also. Then, we are thinking to get into the other market also. So, this is currently we have been focusing on the delivery drones, but now we were expanding the market. That's the current situation for our drone motor.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much. We would like to conclude this conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. Should you have any inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact Nidec Corporation or your sales representatives at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. Thank you very much and have a good day.

