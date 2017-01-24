Is The Market About To Top Out?

As the ongoing bull market is about to celebrate its 8th anniversary in March, many investors are concerned that a bear market is just around the corner. After all, this is the second-longest bull market in history. However, there have been numerous "experts" who have been calling the top of this bull market since its very beginning. Therefore, it is worth examining some indicators, which usually warn about market bubbles and the possibility of an imminent bear market.

Share repurchases

During an economic upcycle, companies tend to identify fewer and fewer growth prospects as the economy approaches its saturation point. Consequently, companies are left with more cash in hand but they do not want to boost their dividends to the extreme in order to avoid a dividend cut in the future. Thus they tend to spend a great portion of their available cash in share repurchases when things are rosy. On the other hand, when things take a turn for the worse, companies tend to preserve their cash and hence they reduce share buybacks.

Therefore, while conventional wisdom dictates maximum share repurchases near market bottoms and minimum share repurchases near market tops, the exact opposite occurs in reality thanks to the mindset of most managements. All in all, share repurchases tend to increase during a bull market and decrease during a bear market.

In Q3-2016, the last quarter with available data, total share repurchases decreased for a second quarter in a row. Moreover, they have now fallen from a peak of about $165B in Q1-2016 to $116B in Q3-2016. This is a remarkable decrease for buybacks and it is quite surprising that the market has not followed this trend. Therefore, the downtrend of share buybacks is currently warning of a correction for the market.

On the other hand, the pronounced decrease of buybacks may have simply resulted from the expectations for higher interest rates, which may have prompted companies to reduce their debt load instead of buying back their shares at full pace. All in all, it will be interesting to keep monitoring the share repurchases and see whether they diverge from the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the first time in more than a decade.

Market cap to GDP

This is one of Warren Buffett's favorite indicators and hence it is also called the "Buffett indicator." The oracle of Omaha has always used this ratio to determine whether the market is in bubble territory. The higher the ratio, the higher the odds of a bubble. As shown in the chart below, the ratio peaked at remarkably high levels just before the dot-com peak in 2000 and the peak of the housing bubble in 2007. The ratio currently stands at markedly high levels, which have been exceeded only during the dot-com bubble.

The high price of this ratio is used by many bearish analysts, who substantiate their bearish thesis with that argument. On the other hand, while this indicator used to reflect bubble conditions reliably in the past, its significance has decreased nowadays due to the great expansion of US companies abroad. Therefore, while the index is just below its all-time high, investors should note that the expansion of US companies abroad is at an all-time high as well and hence the level of the index can be justified, at least to some extent.

Market sentiment

The optimism of Americans about the stock market jumped the most in December since the dot-com bubble. While stocks posted new all-time highs in the election aftermath, the share of households forecasting higher equity prices next year surged from 30.9% to 44.7%. This is the steepest monthly increase since November 1998. As experience has shown, this is a warning signal that market participants may have become too complacent and hence a correction or a bear market may show up any time. Investors should keep monitoring this monthly index to draw conclusions for the degree of euphoria of the market.

Technical picture

While the market remained essentially flat for two whole years since the summer of 2014, it posted new all-time highs last summer and has kept climbing higher since then. According to technical analysis, this is one of the strongest bullish signals. The pattern essentially indicates that fundamentals have experienced a positive shift, thus justifying the market's trading at higher levels. The longer the S&P remains above its previous high, 2135, the more reliable the signal. Therefore, as the S&P has remained above its previous high for about six months (except for a short interval just before the elections), the positive signal is quite strong. As long as the S&P remains above its previous high, the signal remains valid and hence the uptrend remains intact.

Conclusion

As investors tend to become markedly emotional when they dispute a potential market top, it is always worth examining some key indicators. The total amount of share repurchases has recently decreased while the market sentiment has recently surged. These two indicators may be signaling that the market may soon top out. On the other hand, the technical picture is as bullish as it can get. All in all, the signals are mixed and hence a safe conclusion cannot be drawn.

My view is that a bear market can show up any time. However, it will only be a cyclical bear market, which will be just an interval in the ongoing secular bull market. Therefore, investors should focus on the latter, which seems to have many more years to run. The secular bull market was confirmed in 2013, when the S&P broke its previous all-time high. Investors should keep in mind that secular bulls usually run for more than a decade and hence they should not be discouraged by a temporary bear market, which may show up any time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.