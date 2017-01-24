Kinder Morgan: The Debt Comes Down

President Trump with his executive orders is looking to fast track the approvals of pipelines, so the political support for TMEP is on its way.

As I said in a previous article, the focus for this earnings report would stem away from the top and bottom line numbers versus expectations and would focus on what the guidance will be. Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) came in with a miss on the top and bottom line, with a revenue decline seen for the ninth straight quarter. This probably comes as a bit of a reality check against what we're seeing in the futures markets for commodities. Yet, the report contained a few diamonds in the rough, notably a step taken towards debt reduction, which has me rather optimistic about the future of Kinder Morgan's balance sheet.

Positive News Concerning Trans Mountain Pipeline Extension

Here's what we know. We know that Prime Minister Trudeau has given his approval of the extension, as well as B.C. Premier Christy Clark. So, having strong political support like this allows the company to move ahead with far less headwinds. Per CFO Steve Kean on the earnings call:

Trans Mountain achieved two critical milestones in December of 16, and this month in '17. On December 2nd, we received a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the government of Canada. And just last week, British Columbia Premier Clark announced that we have met our five conditions that she specified for heavy oil pipelines crossing B.C., and also importantly, the B.C. government issued its environmental order approving the project with conditions.

A stride taken on the earnings call is that Kinder Morgan believes they'll IPO about 50% of the pipeline, as the project has grown to be over half of the backlog. Putting all of your eggs in basket is a recipe for disaster in portfolio management and the same applies to real-world operations. Obviously, Kinder Morgan has taken note of this and is looking to syndicate out the risk. Additionally, a JV isn't off the table and is actually being looked on quite favorably. By reducing the risk in their stake of the pipeline, Kinder Morgan is essentially allowing itself

Perhaps the biggest news that has followed this earnings report doesn't concern Kinder Morgan directly. It was announced this morning that President Trump is moving ahead with the approvals through an executive order for Energy Transfer's (ETE, ETP) Dakota Access pipeline as well as TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline. While I did detail that Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer had drastically different situations in terms of the probability of approval for these pipelines, the executive order on the Dakota Access pipeline, one of the most controversial pipelines in the last couple of the years, now paves the way as a strong precedent for TMEP to move ahead as scheduled.

Additionally, it's my belief that with a more pro-energy individuals now in Washington, like former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, that we'll continue to see regulation and approvals aid companies like Kinder Morgan. This only bodes well for future prospects and to sticking to more demanding timelines, something that hasn't been the case for this particular project.

Progress On A Few Fronts

First, I'll say that I was disappointed that discounted cash flow still decreased YOY, to the tune of 4%. Was this to be expected? Not necessarily as we are seeing midstream peers start to really turn it around, but natural gas volumes were down 2%, which is a direct cause of distributable cash flow declining.

A key progress point, however, was that the company's leverage stands at 5.3x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Again, I've spent a fair amount of time in the past talking about how this leverage multiple underscores the true leverage of the company, but never the less this showed a small debt reduction QOQ. Based upon Credit Suisse expectations for debt reduction, the company can lever down to 5.1x by the end of next year and 4.9x by the end of 2019. Now, that may seem very drawn out and it is, but we have to remember Kinder Morgan is a 2019 story. That's when TMEP, should all the approvals fall into place, will be in service and start bringing in meaningful distributable cash flow to keep the company operating with some stability.

Trading has been a bit volatile the last couple of days, but Kinder Morgan right now is in an uptrend halfway into Tuesday's session. Truth be told, the last seven months of trading have been exactly that - just trading. Kinder Morgan has been isolated and range bound between $20 and $22. Only now do we actually see the stock sitting above its three primary moving averages, seen below. While no one knows exactly how long we'll be in this trading range, it'll likely take another critical event like an executive order or notable approval to push Kinder Morgan past $23.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan's largest backlog project, the Trans Mountain extension, is another step closer to being realized. The fourth quarter earnings report, while disappointing from a financial perspective, showed us that the company beat its year end leverage target and took steps towards diversifying their backlog risk by opening up JV and IPO options. Additionally, with help from President Trump's executive orders setting a precedent for future approvals, the pro-energy administration should aid Kinder Morgan over the long-term. All in all, it's a positive quarter in my book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.