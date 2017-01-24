This Cyber Security Play Should Be In Your Portfolio

The cloud and advanced security segment will further propel Check Point's growth story in coming quarters.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) is an Israeli based cyber security firm. Its offerings include capabilities in network security, advanced security, and cloud security.

Check Point remains the best investment idea in the cyber landscape due to it's a unique blend of product offerings, which offer low risk via diversification, low TCO, reliable growth story, and better ROIC compared to competitors.

Optimal Diversification

Few firms in the cyber security space have the capabilities to offer best-of-breed solutions in network security, cloud security, and advanced threat security without recording a GAAP loss. This is because of the huge cost of acquiring talents or companies to field a complete and well diversifies security portfolio.

Check Point stands out from competition due to the fact that the company has been a leader in network security via its NGFW (next generation firewall), which is rivaled only by other top security vendors like Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Check Point firewalls are ranked high in Gartner's magic quadrant for NGFW. Check Point is also highly ranked in Gartner's quadrant for UTMs (unified threat management) among SMBs.

Recently, the company has been able to diversify its product offering into advanced security and cloud security. The market for cloud and advanced security remain one of the fastest growing cyber security segments. Cloud security is driven by rapid adoption of cloud platforms, including Office 365, Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, three of the leading cloud platforms.

Check Point Sandblast is a unique advanced threat solution that provides zero day protection by using intelligence malware sandboxing technology to provide threat detection and extraction. It ranks highly in NSS's BDS chart for malware block rate and with a low TCO.

Source: CHKP

Its cloud security platforms include dedicated solutions for AWS, Azure and Office 365. This has gained great reviews from third party testing sites.

Low Total Cost Of Ownership (TCO)

The low TCO of Check Point's products stems from the economies of scale derived from several years of developing capabilities in cyber security.

Check Point has been able to offer its solutions at an attractive price point in a heavily congested cyber security industry. TCO is driven by block rate per dollar. By ramping up the effectiveness of its security solutions and throughput, this ensures network devices can detect and block more threats on multiple devices.

Best ROIC

Source: Marketwatch

Check Point currently has the best ROIC in the cyber security industry. This is driven by a high operating margin, a result of low cost of talent in Israel. The massive immigration of foreign talents into Israel, mostly Russian mathematicians, scientists and engineers mean start-ups in Israel have always had what can be termed a talent surplus.

This coupled with the low-cost of capital in Israel means Check Point has continued to increase total return to shareholders since its incorporation.

However, Check Point's market dominance and competitive moat are being penetrated by the likes of Palo Alto and the shifting threat landscape.

Risk

Check Point has had to rely on discounting in recent quarters to maintain its huge margins and increase total return to shareholders.

In the latest IDC network security market share rank, Check Point might have lost its leadership position to Palo Alto in the firewall segment.

It's still interesting to know that most of Check Point's competitors have had to gain market share at the huge cost of profitability. Most are running at a GAAP loss and any earning miss or negative news will affect them badly. Also, some are having the pressure of shareholders who are asking for profitability to deal with. This creates a dilemma for most of them. Should we increase market share or achieve profitability? Some of the victims of this impatience from investors include FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) . Other include Fortinet , Barracuda (NYSE:CUDA), and Palo Alto who only see a decline in market cap anytime they fail to beat the lofty earnings target Wall Street continues to set for them.

Check Point is absolved from most of these market euphoria due to its huge ROIC and profit margin.

Valuation

Source: Palo Alto

CHKP has no debt, and to sustain its market share of 10%, it only has to grow revenue at 6% every year. When you factor in its huge ROIC compared to competitors, this is not hard to achieve.

Using the projected growth chart from IDC, the size of the network and endpoint market is worth $18 billion. CHKP holds roughly 10% of that in revenue.

Assuming a growth rate of 6% to 2019, CHKP will retain its market share without factoring growth from the cloud, APT and web security.

Revenue growth (2016 - 2026)

Maintaining a 50% operating margin and a 6% CAGR in FCF, CHKP will yield an intrinsic value of $100. This factors in a WACC of 9% driven by CHKP's favorable debt to equity ratio. FCF will be driven by net income which is a reflection of its operating margin of 50%, which I believe can be maintained into the near future.

Also, CHKP has been able to manage its CAPEX which makes a net positive gain from working capital a driver of CFO. When we net out the CAPEX, FCF growth remains unhindered.

If we factor in growth from cloud advanced threat security and IoT, CHKP will be worth miles north of $100.

FCF growth projection (2017 - 2026)

Conclusion

Check Point's huge ROIC makes it the safest and most attractive cyber security play in 2017. Investors who are skeptical about the cyber security landscape can still find solace in CHKP as it offers more upsides due to its solid financials and the brilliant management handle on the business.

