Victoria's Secret Is Out: An L Brands Case Study

Investment Thesis

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) is not performing up to investors' expectations. Incursions into new markets have taken a huge toll on revenues, and profits realized in any one segment are offset by dwindling sales in other segments.

L Brands, Inc. is a fashion apparel retailer headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. LB's products deal with personal care and beauty products and women's intimate apparel. In addition to its most renowned brand, Victoria's Secret, LB is also home to Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza and Henri Bendel. The 53-year old fashion house has grown through several acquisitions over the years, including:

1982- Victoria's Secret, bought from Roy Raymond for $1 million

1982- 207 Lane Bryant stores

1985- One Henri Bendel store for $10 million

1985- 798 Lerner Stores for $297 million

1988- 25 Ambercrombie & Fitch Stores for $46 million

Limited Too, Structure, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Bath and Body Works were developed and incorporated into the main business in the 1990s.

Today, LB operates through 3 main segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works International. Under the PINK brand, Victoria's Secret markets fragrances, women's intimate apparel, fashion collections and oversees the VS fashion shows.

Fashion Industry Trends

The global fashion industry is among the largest sectors, with a value of more than 3 trillion dollars, or roughly 2% of the world's Gross Domestic Product. The US is the largest market for apparel, valued at $385.7 billion as of 2016.

2016 saw a drop in customer spending, with a corresponding demand for customized products and favorable pricing. The rising costs of production and manufacturing also dimmed hopes of reviving an industry struggling with shifting consumer patterns. The market volatility caused by political uncertainty painted a gloomy future for fashion apparel makers for most of 2016.

In addition, the shift to online shopping means that retailers have to reshape their presentation strategies to retain their market share. In the key markets of US, Europe and Japan, slower population growth will lead to stagnant sales levels. In the developing world, the fashion industry is grappling with low sales occasioned by economic inequality, which leads to low purchasing power.

Global sales grew by 3.8% to reach $1.67 trillion, which is the slowest since the economic crunch of 2008. This growth is mostly attributed to sales of casual sportswear, a term for sportswear that looks like it is meant for the gym while in actual sense it is not. Sport-inspired apparel or activewear is slowly replacing other clothing, especially among Millennials. Furthermore, slow growth is reported in apparel sales, with a corresponding increase in high-ticket sales, such as automobiles.

The previously sure-footed fashion industry is now facing a foggy future with the unpredictability brought by a Trump presidency. Governance by Twitter means that stocks could come crashing down anytime as seen in the General Motors takedown on 3rd January 2017.

Regarding LB, let's take a quick look at the figures. In Q3 of 2016, Pink and Bath and Body Works delivered strong results, but Victoria's Secret was a letdown, causing a decline of the EPS by 24% to $0.42. The poor performance of VS was due to investment made in the Chinese market, expenses incurred while opening the VS flagship store on Fifth Avenue, higher interest rates and currency fluctuations.

The total L Brands sales were $2.438 billion for the last five weeks of 2016, which was a 1% increase from the $2.415 billion reported in the last 5 weeks of 2015. The December comps fell 1%.

By segment, VS comp sales were down to 4% in 2016. The 2015 exit from the swim apparel and lingerie business took $350 million out of sales and impacted the gross margins. Promotion events, inventory management and decline in beauty dampened the merchandise margin rate.

On the other hand, Bath and Body Works reported a jump of 3% in comps from the previous year's 8%. This was from direct channel sales and high revenues from the semi-annual sale. LB expects to have a windfall from the oncoming Valentine's Day sales.

The company reported a net income of $122 million in Q3 of 2016, compared to $164 million in Q3 of 2015. The normalized basic EPS fell from 0.5600 in Q3 of 2015 to 0.4300 in Q3 of 2016.

The forecast for 2017 is not very rosy, in the face of changing consumer trends. Many consumers especially in the major markets now prefer spending on experiences rather than physical goods. There is also uncertainty in the stock market and investors are increasingly wary of volatile stocks. LB's stock seems to be in a stagnant state and recovery will not be fast, given that the company is still trying to milk maximum revenue from the remaining segments after quitting apparel.

I would give a sell recommendation on LB stock until the fashion giant indicates an upward tick in the right direction. With this, it is advisable to invest in other yielding stock and cut losses early enough.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.