Why I Would Avoid Trading The Pound Until Article 50 Is Actually Triggered

This has included the uncertain nature of a U.S.-U.K. relationship along with concerns that a parliamentary process will delay Brexit.

The GBP has resembled somewhat of an emerging market currency over the past year. In the aftermath of Brexit, much speculation regarding the event has triggered significant fluctuations in the currency.

For instance, we saw that in the last day, the pound had climbed significantly against the dollar upon fears that a more protectionist trade policy by President Trump would lead to a downturn in American markets - only to find that the pound took another dip upon confirmation that Prime Minister Theresa May needs parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50 of the Brexit process, potentially stalling the end of March deadline:

Notably, the pound rose significantly against the dollar after Donald Trump's election victory, as talks of an early US-UK trade deal had brought a much needed boost of optimism to the currency. However, given that such a deal cannot officially happen until after the UK has left the European Union, this is unlikely to have a significant upward impact to the pound for 2017. While the currency has seen its peaks and valleys, the overall trajectory has been a downward one:

When looking at a 10-day basis (even with the upward trend of the pound yesterday), the currency has been the second weakest against the USD (with the Swiss franc being the weakest):

Currency Returns CAD/USD 1.73% AUD/USD 0.74% NZD/USD 0.23% EUR/USD -0.78% JPY/USD -0.85% GBP/USD -0.98% CHF/USD -0.99%

In this regard, I expect that there will be downside to come for the pound until the Brexit process is actually triggered in March. However, the one thing that characterizes the pound at this point in time is unpredictability.

With speculation regarding the Brexit event constantly subject to change, along with the uncertainty of how economic relations with the United States will unfold, the GBP is likely to prove a highly volatile currency for the next couple of months, and one I would avoid trading until the Brexit process has actually been activated (which is not guaranteed to be at the end of March if a delay in parliament results in the process being postponed).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.