Bre-X And Gold Revisited

Bre-X was a group of Canadian gold producing companies in the 1990s. Based in Calgary, Bre-X purchased a gold producing property in Busang, Indonesia, in Borneo in March 1993. The price of the yellow metal was trading below the $400 per ounce level and by October 1995 the company announced significant amounts of gold discoveries at the site. The price of Bre-X stock began to soar. The initial listing of Bre-X as a highly speculative gold exploration company meant that the company was nothing more than a penny stock. However, by May 1996 the stock rose to a split-adjusted level of C$286.50 on the Toronto Exchange, the total market capitalization of the company, which had not produced one ounce of gold, was over C$6 billion.

In 1997, the price of Bre-X stock collapsed. At the same time the price of gold started heading lower but it was not weakness in the underlying commodity that caused the selloff in shares in the gold miner. In the gold market, Bre-X was a scandal of epic proportions the likes of which the gold market had never seen before.

The scandal was so huge that Hollywood is releasing a movie about the story behind Bre-X this week.

A new movie comes out this week

Later this week, Gold will come to a theater near you. With Mathew McConaughey as John Felderhof, a geologist who made his bones with a massive copper and gold find in Papua, New Guinea, the movie will recount the events that played out in Indonesia and around the investment world.

David Walsh, the founder of Bre-X, had little success until Felderhof convinced him to purchase the Indonesian property in the heart of the jungle near the Busang River. In 1994, the first samples from the property were looking good. The first estimate for the site, by a Filipino geologist, Michael de Guzman, was that it would yield 2.7 million ounces of the yellow metal. Some analysts claimed that the site could eventually yield 30 million ounces but the optimistic Felderhof said that the property could contain 45 million ounces or more and that it "has the potential of becoming one of the world's great gold ore bodies." Those statements drove the price of Bre-X stock to the highs and made David Walsh a very rich man, on paper. When independent analysts questioned why the gold samples had rounded edges, Guzman explained it as "volcanic pool" theory. The massive potential for the gold find made even the most skeptical analysts believers - they wanted to believe.

In 1995, Felderhof and Guzman sold off about $100 million worth of their options on Bre-X stock. All the while, the market was in love with Bre-X. JPMorgan Bankers talked up the Busang gold find in conference calls. Other major gold producers including Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Placer Dome, Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and others fought over mining rights. Mutual Fund companies including Fidelity, Invesco and others bought shares in Bre-X as the price rose. Financial institutions around the world licked their collective chops at the thought of the margins from financing and hedging the massive gold production.

In 1996, Felderhof spoke at a company conference and told investors that he was confident that there was over 100 million ounces of gold located at the site. The almost $40 billion value, with gold at $400 per ounce, caused a frenzy in both the stock market and amongst other producers and financiers who all competed fiercely for a piece of the pie. Even the Indonesian government got into the act, canceling the exploration and production permit until Bre-X struck a compromise with two other gold producing companies that gave the Suharto government a big piece of the deal. The amount of gold that was going to potentially come from the property deep in the Indonesian jungle would be enough to make all involved, including the shareholders of Bre-X, rich beyond belief. The speculative frenzy surrounding Bre-X shares was unprecedented. The stock lurched higher in 1995, given the first reports of a 30 million ounce find. In 1996, the number of ounces rose to 60 million and more which caused a rally to its all-time high. In early 2017, the number peaked at 70 million ounces and all the while, Felderhof was talking north of 100 million saying that the estimates from analysts were conservative.

On February 17, 1996, the Indonesian government and several other mining companies structured a deal. Bre-X got 45% of the gold mine. Aside from the government's share, Barrick Gold got a share as did Freeport McMoRan in exchange for running the mine. As the investors and partners licked their chops at the prospects for the riches, FCX began due diligence on the site and in March 1997 everything began to fall apart. The movie will document all of the intrigue and action, I certainly do not want to give away too much of the gory and exciting details of the events that followed and ruin the movie for Seeking Alpha readers. Suffice to say, the film will be an action adventure bringing the wilds of the Indonesian jungle and the world of gold mining, stock speculation and banking together. I will be going to check this flick out next weekend!

The scandal that rocked gold mining

The due diligence by Freeport McMoRan turned out to expose a problem at the Bre-X property and with the valuation of the company. It was not until after de Guzman's untimely demise, on March 19, 1997, in the jungle, that those doing due diligence unearthed a problem. Freeport McMoRan said it found "insignificant" amounts of gold in core samples on March 26, 1997, after the death of the geologist. The price of Bre-X stock began to fall and the Indonesian government delayed signing of the final deal. A third party confirmed Freeport's findings on May 4, 1997, but they went further. It turned out that the Filipino geologist was salting samples from the region with gold dust. Salting means that Michael de Guzman likely doctored the results to aid in a pump and dump scheme to make the price of Bre-X stock rise. His death was either a suicide or something more nefarious as he fell from a helicopter over the jungle days before the Freeport analysis came out. The geologist was adding filings from his wedding ring to samples and over a two and one half year period. He bought $61,000 of panned gold from locals in the region to add to samples. He used just the right amount of gold that would indicate a significant gold find without setting off alarm bells given his experience in the industry.

Strathcona Minerals, the third party assayer, reported that gold in one sample came from shaved jewelry and that none of the samples reflected the original claims from the company. Bre-X shares plunged and the company filed for bankruptcy protection. Angry investors lost billions.

Damage to the gold mining sector takes a toll

U.S. and Canadian shareholders were left holding the bag in the wake of the disclosures about Bre-X. Three public sector investment funds out of Ontario, Canada, the Municipal Employee's Retirement Board, the Public Sector Pension Fund and the Teacher's Pension Plan lost a combined $215 million. Additionally, the fallout in the Canadian Stock Market was significant. The head of Barrick Gold and the Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Peter Monk, lost credibility in the wake of the scandal. He lost his position at the Exchange as the company was a partner in the Indonesian gold mine. Investors lost billions.

Over the years that followed the scandal, the price of gold fell below $300 per ounce. The ugly events and massive financial losses from the scandal caused increased scrutiny of all gold producing companies and the falling price of the metal over the next five years exacerbated industry problems. It was not until the gold market reversed and entered a multi-year bull market in 2005 that mining shares shook off the bad memories of the abject fraud from Bre-X.

The lessons remain the same

The IPO price of Bre-X was 30 cents per share in 1989 and the shares rose to highs of $286 in 1996. By 1997, the shares were worthless.

The gold mining, financing and investment industries learned an expensive lesson from Bre-X as did many individual investors. Gold mining is a highly volatile business and exploration has always attracted those looking to get rich quick. The gold rush in the U.S. in the 1800s attracted many, some made fortunes but most did not. Finds of precious metals have made individuals and government rich and poor over the course of history. In the 1600s the discovery of a mountain of silver at Potosi, Bolivia, made the Spanish Empire the richest in the world, for a short time. Price speculation in the precious metals arena has caused problems for some - a foray into the silver market in the 1970s turned a large fortune into a small one for the notorious Hunt Brothers.

While there are many reputable companies looking for gold all over the world these days, the chances for scams and fraud remain a high risk for investors. When it came to Bre-X, even some of the most sophisticated gold mining companies and financial institutions in the world became blind with greed and the prospects for massive profits before they took the time to understand and investigate via independent due diligence.

Fool's gold

During the rise of Bre-X I was still in change of the gold trading business at the Phibro division of Salomon Brothers. I remember avoiding the hedging, financing or any other part of that project that many of my competitors at the time were falling all over each other to get involved because of an experience I had with Canadian-based gold exploration companies in the 1980s.

It turns out that the cowboys of the gold mining and exploration business found a hub in Western Canadian cities like Vancouver and Calgary in the 1980s. These were not the established gold producing firms but the juniors who sought to rise to mainstream status. While some made it over the years, most did not. I had traveled to Vancouver in the late 80s in search of gold hedging business for Philipp Brothers. I had many meetings scheduled, but the most promising prospect was with a company that had just announced a significant find. The CEO of the company was also the largest shareholder and he was more of a salesman than a mining CEO and expert. I arrived for the meeting which was outside of the city limits. All of the other companies I visited during trip were in the business district but this was the hot prospect and I was not the only trader from a major firm visiting. All of my competitors were hot on the trail of business from this producer.

I scheduled the meeting weeks in advance and confirmed it only a few days before arrival. Upon arriving at offices, the CEO's assistant told me that the businessman was at his club and requested that I meet him there. The club was a spa a few blocks away. I asked for him at reception and the receptionist said he was expecting me, in the sauna.

As a good sport and a businessman highly interested in doing deals with this producer, I took off my suit and tie, wrapped a towel around myself and went into the dry heat. There he was in all his glory. We talked about the project and his hedging needs but unlike many other gold producers, this guy was a salesman the likes I had never encountered. He was good. I walked out of the sauna with my head spinning feeling like I had just walked through a used car lot. He told me he was going to be the biggest and most profitable producer of gold in the world, his production costs were the lowest in the industry and anyone who gave him credit and did business with his company would become rich beyond their wildest dreams. I had a bad feeling about this guy - the spiel was just too good to be true. To me, the risk was not worth the potential rewards. I would never buy a used car in a sauna nor would I take the risk of a fast talking gold miner with big hopes and little output. I probably lost out on lots of profitable business by shunning the Vancouver producer that day but the lesson saved me millions in the years that followed.

When I first heard about Bre-X I thought of that Sauna and marketing speech. It turned me off and that was a good thing, my company did not lose a penny in the scandal while many of our competitors suffered significant losses. Brexit should serve as a continuing lesson in the world of investing in gold production - the biggest rewards come from the biggest risks. It has been twenty years since Bre-X blew up but the lesson remains the same and there is plenty of fool's gold out there in the world of exploration and mining. With the price of gold more than three times higher these days, the risk of other scams like Bre-X are even greater these days as the stakes are much higher. I am looking forward to seeing the movie Gold this coming weekend. I wonder if one of the scenes will take place in a sauna. That Canadian sauna is where I learned a great deal about fool's gold.

