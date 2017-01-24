AVX's (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AVX Corp. (NYSE:AVX)

Q3 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 24, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Sarvis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Cummings - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jim Suva - Citi

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the AVX Corporation Preliminary Third Quarter Earnings Release Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions] I’d now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Sarvis, CEO and President. Please go ahead, sir.

John Sarvis

Thank you, Paula. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the AVX conference call regarding the results for our third fiscal quarter that ended in December. I am Johnny Sarvis, and with me today is Kurt Cummings, AVX's Chief Financial Officer. And we hope you’ve had a chance to review our earnings release and related disclosures that were issued this morning.

Most markets appear to have seen modest growth. As a result our sales came in to our predictions growing 4.1% sequentially to $340.8 million as end market demand continue to slow but steady improvement. The quarter's reported sales were negatively impacted by approximately $5 million due to the strength of the US dollar compared to other currency system which we operate.

As previously reported an unfavorable jury verdict and court order in an intellectual property suit brought against an AVX subsidiary will result in our ceasing sale of a particular advanced ceramic component on March 17, 2017. The earnings release provides details regarding the accelerating the sales of this product at our customer request and a damage award set aside for this ongoing issue. It should be noted that we are appealing the verdict and we are hopeful that a ruling can be reversed upon further review of the issue as we do not believe we have violated any patents.

Overall, orders for the industry during the quarter did pick up to a degree as new end market product were introduced and it appears most customer inventories are under control. The gross book-to-bill for AVX in this quarter was 1.03 resulting in 5.8% increase in overall backlog.

During the December quarter the distribution channel showed continued growth and order trends and shipments remains consistent with previous quarters at 44% of our overall shipments. Once again compared to last quarter our distributor channel POS grew and has now done so for the past four quarters. Their inventory remains in control and declined a little over the previous quarter driven by the robust POS performance. POS book-to-bill remains in a positive territory as we look to close fiscal year on a strong note.

Regionally and looking at our revenue split each geographic region face similar market conditions. As a percentage of the total there is some movement within the region with Europe representing 25% of sales, this was down one point from the previous quarter due primarily to the currency movement against the US Dollar. The Asia region came in at 45% for overall shipments and the Americas at 30% of AVX's total. On a macro level and the electronic industry we noted some signs of life in the global PMI indicating an improving manufacturing outlook although in the short term the electronic production levels are very weak, particularly as reported due to the strong dollar.

We just do not see a significant driver of demand in many of our key markets with the exception of continued automotive demand, and some optimism for a resurgence of the American infrastructure and defense spending under the Trump administration. More specifically, PC market which is a combination of traditional PCs and tablets is predicted to be flat this year nearly a 10% decline in 2016. We continue to see increased popularity and resulting in demand of the hybrid PC. These units combined the versatility of a tablet with the horsepower of a desktop PC.

Smartphone growth is expected to come in at less than 2% for 2016 and we do not expect much improvement in growth rate this year. The assets of compelling features will undercut market growth as well as the transfer users to keep their phones longer now because service providers no longer subsidize them as they have in the past. The China market offers us opportunity of growth with their local manufacturers growing both inside of China and outside into emerging markets like Africa and South America. Even with slight market growth there still over 1.4 billion phones sold this year with many opportunities for AVX to participate in new model designs.

In the telecom infrastructure space, the 4G installation were predominately completed in most large economies with smaller projects continuing in developing nations at a much lower pace and volume. 5G is a next big thing and we are participating in nearly new design activity for mobile and 5G networks. We do not expect the mobile 5G market to become reality for at least three years as global standards have yet to be established and the technical challenges of operating at a significantly higher frequency band will require a high degree of enhanced frequency discriminating components.

The broadband infrastructure market continues at a high growth rate due to the need for more bandwidth and increased connectivity with the internet of things devices. As mentioned previously, we will complete our shipments of our advanced ceramic components subject to the patent lawsuit by mid March. So we are diligently working on alternative new high performance products to address these applications. We see the solid state this market growing in both consumer and enterprise applications. The latter in support of the increasing need for bandwidth and connectivity as mentioned in the connection with broadband infrastructure market.

Global automotive vehicle sales are probably going to take breather this year after six years that produced record sales in 2016. China was especially strong this year but the government incentives ran out and the country will likely return to a low single digit growth rate. USA finished the year with strong December sales somewhat influenced by high level of factory incentives to move the inventory build up particularly in the Sedan segment. However, electronic content per vehicle did continue to increase.

Autonomous vehicles are not likely to reach high volumes for at least three years but gradual introduction of electronic models that will become part of the autonomous vehicle systems will help research and increase electronic growth rate in the next five years. We continue to work on new hybrid and electric vehicle projects with our power capacitor product lines and other advanced components enabling the efficient electrification of the automobile.

In the industrial segments, there is a steady level of activity including new demand in solar and wind markets. We are optimistic that a new renewed investment in USA infrastructure will provide a stronger level of growth in this area. The new administration policy on American oil production could be welcome positive driver for many new oil exploration designs we've been working on during the recent low activity period in this market.

In the medical segment, the pacemaker, the defibrillator and MRI markets are stable and we expect continued single digit growth this calendar year. New designs for other applications are continuing in such areas as diabetes management and neuro stimulation that will contribute to future growth. We see an increase order activity in the defense and aerospace markets during the last calendar year driven largely by satellite program releases and certain armament programs. There is pent-up demand for commercial and military satellite launches that bode well for this segment's long term. It is uncertain when a new program will move to production but this represents an important part of our future demand outlook.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is going into volume production and we see there is a positive contributor to our backlog. We've also seen some increased coding activity for warfare systems leading us to believe that we'll receive more demand in this segment going forward especially the Trump administration follow through and are subjected to increased defense spending.

Sales prices are under moderate pressure as overall product delivery lead times have remained consistent with the previous quarter. Capacity expansions are underway in several of our product areas that have been under delivery pressure for the past several quarters. The commodity product pricing fell into 1% range during the quarter, slightly better than the long- term historical pricing trend. We anticipate the ASP trend to continue like this as capacity utilization for both ceramic and tantalum remain above 90%. As highlighted in the earnings release, this quarter's gross margin performance was impacted by the ongoing intellectual property lawsuit damage award.

After adjusting for the net profit impact of damage awards for the quarter which was immaterial this quarter since recently we were able to secure our selling prices for the components to help offset the ongoing litigation damage award. The gross profit percentage was approximately 23.4% or very near our expectations for the rest of the business.

The SG&A expenses in the quarter came in at $28.4 million or 8.3% of sales, slightly better than our expectation. Profit from operations for the quarter, including the damage awards, came in at $50.9 million, approximately 15% of sales. Our earnings came in at $0.21 per share for the quarter. For the quarter, we paid $18.4 million in increased dividend payments and spent $17.4 million for facility improvements and equipment.

Depreciation expense totaled $9.7 million and tangible and amortization expense was at $1.3 million. The order activity leads us to estimate that our shipments in the March quarter will be down between 4% and 5% when compared to the December quarter. This is due primarily to the $14 million quarter-on-quarter reduction in advanced ceramic product sales as a result of the intellectual property court order to cease selling that product effective March 17. We would expect margins for next quarter to come in at the 22% range as usual impacted by product mix and sales price pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses should come in between $29 million and $30 million and the tax rate approximately 28%. As I am sure you are aware as we reported in the SEC filings in December, Kyocera has reorganized their electronic components organization and informed us that they will consolidate their sales and marketing organization and will no longer use AVX as a distributor of their electronic components effective January 1, 2018. The AVX sales of these components during the last 12 months were approximately $306 million.

We continue to anticipate an increased in new electronic applications across all platforms and markets particularly in automotive. Our strategy has included the introduction of expanded range of interconnect and passive electronic products across a more diversified range of vehicles and onboard electronics around the world. At the same time, our strategy includes identifying complementary, hi tech acquisition that provide opportunities for non-organic sales growth. Our acquisition team which is led by group of senior managers continues its mission of locating candidates that will compliment our current product portfolio with acceptable sales and margin.

I'll now like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

You have a question from Jim Suva of Citi.

Jim Suva

Thank you so much for the details. A follow-up question. I think if I heard right, you gave your guidance of you expected -- was it down 4% to 5% for the March quarter due to the advanced ceramics. Does that include the Kyocera impact?

John Sarvis

No. Only related to the -- not selling the advanced component, that's the sales that we've had quarter-on-quarter. We will not have any impact on the KED transition until next year that January 1.

Jim Suva

I was going to ask you, so the timing of when the Kyocera transaction kind of kicks in or whatever, is that -- basically we should think of the timing of it being about year from now? Or how should we think about the timing just so we don't miss that bottling?

John Sarvis

Well, right now we don't see any impact to that change until January of next year.

Jim Suva

Okay. And then your response to that, obviously every action has a response action. Is it to realign your sales force, or go after a new business or how should we think about that? Because simply if that business goes away, I assume you're going to do some financial adjustments and personnel adjustments.

John Sarvis

Yes, of course, yes, we will - we really focus our sales group, we organize our sales group because the like of the KED components and we will emphasize the AVX sales products as well as potentially new acquisitions that we will use those to pursue and grow revenue in those areas.

Jim Suva

Okay, great. And then if we could get the breakdown of the division of the ceramic and advanced and things like that and then also the end market like auto and computer and such the percent.

John Sarvis

Oh sure. In the ceramics components were flat to last quarter at 14%, tantalum components 23%, down 1% from the previous quarter, whereas in the advanced components we were up to three points to 30%. The KED resale is at 22%, down one point from the previous quarter with connectors remaining steady at 11%. Looking at the overall markets, the automotive is again as mentioned is one of our stronger market segment is up 1% to 23%, cellular, it is at down 1% at 15% from the previous quarter. Computer remain flat at 13%, consumer up one point at 12%, industrial flat at 11%, medical also flat at 8%, military remaining constant at 4% and networking at 4% with the telecom down one point at 10%.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] You have a question from Matt Sheerin of Stifel.

Matt Sheerin

Yes, thanks. Good morning, guys. Just again question related to the revenue from the advanced ceramic business related to the litigation. What was the actual revenue from that product in the December quarter? And what do you expected to be in the March quarter?

Kurt Cummings

Hello, Matt. This is Kurt Cummings. I think we provided those numbers but I'll give it again. The sale of the related product in the December quarter was $24.4 million. And the expectation for the March quarter is $10 million.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. So that's a down $14 million, okay. And then some of that sales related to the distribution channel or they are building inventory or is it customers building inventory?

John Sarvis

It is managed primarily end customers that are driving the demand for this product. It is not what you would consider as one of your standard distribution items because it's a more specialized application. So very little distributor impact relative to this product.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And is this a typical -- in terms of expectations for the June quarter then, would the expectation be that would be down $10 million or because of the higher prices on a regular basis what would the revenue run rate for that product be? And I guess the follow-up would be, how soon can you get on an alternative replacement product to market?

Kurt Cummings

Okay. If you are just going to talk March quarter to June quarter, the entire $10 million of sales would disappear. I think as we've said previously if we look at the longer term trend of that product, it was approximately $5 million per quarter. So when you are comparing year-over-year on a historical basis about $5 million of normal sales would disappear but on a sequential basis it is $10 million. And then in terms of the replacement product, we are working on that now but obviously the intent is to make sure that it's very clear, there is no possibility of a challenge with respect to any patents for that replacement product. It will take time.

Matt Sheerin

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. Then so if you back that down $14 million in terms of your guidance, you're guiding down just a little bit sequentially. It sounds like that seasonal. Last year I know you had after an inventory correction in calendar 2015, there was a little bit of an inventory refresh. But it sounds like kind of more normal order patterns from across your customer base? Would that be fair?

John Sarvis

That's fair, Matt. Yes, we are seeing a pretty consistent trend over probably the last three quarters relative to the customer base improvement excluding this particular case on the advanced component.

Matt Sheerin

And John you talked about the capacity looking at adding some capacity, are you seeing lead time start to stretch here in some area?

John Sarvis

In some areas we are getting pushed on lead time and we are trying to outpace that by putting in the additional capacity expansion. But I think if you look to -- right now from this quarter to previous quarter we are pretty consistent there on lead time.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And, Kurt, what should we be thinking about in terms of CapEx over the next couple quarters?

Kurt Cummings

This quarter was a little over $70 million, that's probably higher than normal because of special projects we have going. I would think $50 million per quarter is probably more reasonable for us at this stage.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. And this related to the Kyocera news, obviously you've been doing business with that company which is also your largest shareholder for many, many years. And now there is really doesn't look like there is any business relationship. And I guess the question is, is there any sort of direct business relationship and if not what is that due to the relationship vis-à-vis their ownership in if anything in AVX?

John Sarvis

Matt, right we still have a relationship with Kyocera as you would have imagined because they are the largest shareholder. And we have met with their management on this new organization. In fact this month earlier this month to try to lay out the transition plan but our intent is to continue to work with Kyocera on the transition but the focus on the AVX side of the sales and try to drive growth in those areas as well as bring on acquisitions that will compliment our current product base but we don't anticipate any business relationship change relative to the Kyocera group as its entirety.

Kurt Cummings

But also Matt, let me just add to it, it's Kurt. We can't forget it's not just the stock ownership; they do have the majority of seats on the board. And also because of that ownership percentage, AVX's results are consolidated with Kyocera's result when they report. So we are still a very important subsidiary for them.

Matt Sheerin

Got it. Yes, that makes sense. And then just in terms of your cash position, most of your cash is offshore, I imagine?

John Sarvis

Yes. In the United States it is about 17% to 20% of the total is in the US.

Matt Sheerin

Okay. Okay. And then on the M&A front I know you get this question every quarter and we appreciate that but any news and anything working there in terms of opportunities?

John Sarvis

We are currently very active in two programs right now. In fact, the Kurt and I have a meeting next week with one and we have another group that's currently active with another company. So we do have an active program, Matt. So hopefully soon.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] You have a follow up question Jim Suva of Citi.

Jim Suva

Thank you. Just a follow up. In your prepared remarks in the follow up Q&A you mentioned the strong long-term relationship with Kyocera which you know historically has been very true. Can you help us understand whether strategically what has changed in a relationship for them to bring distribution inhouse and are you going to continue to share R&D or is that kind of the next thing to consider for allocating differences or how should we think about a relationship, you mentioned strong but yet there is a change here after years and years of consistency.

John Sarvis

Let me see if I can address that. The change, Kyocera change their component group restructured their electronic component group and wanted to take back the sales and marketing activities to consolidate within that group. So I mean that was-- that drove the change here and they gave us proper notification as per our agreement. And but as far as the future development, we are basically in two different product areas. We do share the development information. Kyocera is also encouraging us every board meeting on the acquisition phase to continue to drive for AVX to look at opportunities to drive revenue growth via through acquisition as well as organic growth. So I don't -- no real change from where we were last year with the exception of moving the sales and marketing responsibility of their products into the Kyocera organization.

Jim Suva

Okay. So then no change on the R&D strategy?

John Sarvis

No. It's very little because we don't have many products into development cycle that would overlap. But we do as I said earlier; we do share information in that area. So I don't -- we don't see much change other than where we actually have complimentary products is in ceramic area.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. I'll now turn the floor back over to Mr. John Sarvis for any additional or closing remarks.

John Sarvis

Well, Paula, thank you very much. We appreciate all the interest and the comments and the attending to call today. We, as we said earlier on the change -- the two major changes here or the one major change is in the sales activity. We'll continue to work with Kyocera on the transition of that sale. But from a revenue standpoint we don't see any change this calendar year relative to our KED organization and structured revenue. We will be again hopefully closing in much closer on the acquisition front, trying to find companies that we can bring onboard and develop over the course of this year. So when that transition, the Kyocera product moves we will be able to transition new acquisitions in replace of that. So, thank you again very much. We look forward to having our conversation next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes your conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.