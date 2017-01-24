Fully Funded Lithium Americas To Re-Rate As Near-Term Producer

With two announcements last week, Lithium Americas (OTCQX: LACDF, TSX: LAC) took an important step away from being an undercapitalized junior towards emerging as an independent, active player in the fast changing world of lithium. LAC announced that through investments from two deep pocketed Asian strategic investors, it has fully funded its estimated $250m of capital commitments to the Stage 1 of its 50:50 JV with SQM to develop their Cauchari-Olaroz property in Argentina, while minimizing dilution and retaining independence. At the same time it has strengthened its position vis a vis its giant JV partner with the addition of a new strategic investor, Genfeng Lithium (002460.SZ), and a renewed and enlarged commitment by existing shareholder Bangchak Petroleum (BCP.BK). Both deals were done for different amounts on virtually identical terms, and are due to close by 31 March, with minimal risk that either will not complete according to plan. My recommendation to buy LAC shares remains intact.

Through these two financings LAC raised new equity of $80m and debt commitments of $205m, quite a feat for a company that began the week (pre-money) with a (fully diluted) market capitalization of $211m. These commitments more than cover the estimated $250m that LAC will be required to invest to maintain its stake in Cauchari-Olaroz.

Due to the timing of these two announcements the precise percentage stakes of the strategic shareholder post money can only be estimated, but on a fully diluted basis, it appears that Ganfeng's 75.2m shares will give it a 16.5% on a fully diluted basis, roughly the same as Bangchak's enlarged stake of 16.4% following its new investment in this round. Management and Board who held around 17% pre-money will be diluted by this, but will remain still significant 11% or so of total. Both Ganfeng and Bangchak will be entitled to Board seats.

Of the $286M, $82M is equity, which equates to about 33% of USD 250M Capex looks to be the lowest possible equity dilution LAC could have hoped for, and the debt being provided by Ganfeng and Bangchak is on competitive terms. It is six-year project debt, 8-9.5% coupon, that compares to 3-4% Argentine sovereign debt yields: very attractive for non-cash flowing company and likely best available in absence of traditional bank debt or government supported debt from Japan and Korea which is not available for projects like this as it was 5+ years ago.

In addition to the above, LAC has granted off-take rights to both parties from production only from Stage 1, on sensible commercial terms. Ganfeng and Bangchak will have the right to buy 70% and 15% respectively of production using, "…the same pricing and terms to the lithium carbonate sold to them as those received by our JV partner SQM for its 50% share - that is to say, a full market price." as CEO Tom Hodgson put it on the conference call following the Ganfeng announcement.

Ganfeng Lithium is China's second largest lithium producer, listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange with the market value of around $3 billion. In addition to its extensive downstream operations in China, Ganfeng owns a 43% stake the Mt Marion lithium project in Australia, alongside ASX listed Neometals Ltd. (NMT.AX) and Mineral Resources Ltd. (MIN.AX). It is already a customer of SQM.

Bangchak Petroleum (BCP) is a Thai oil refining and distribution business with a network of filling stations across Thailand and a listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that currently values the company at $1.3BN. BCP is 9.9% owned by the Thai government part of a network of semi-state energy companies listed on the SET, and has been pursuing a strategy of investing in new, greener energies, of which its investment in LAC which dates back several years is one example.

Having these two very distinct but financially strong shareholders supporting LAC at this stage puts the company in a stronger position with regard to all matters, particularly its giant partner SQM. What is impressive about this deal is the way in which LAC's Board and Management have retained independence throughout the process.

The financings and associated off-take agreement only cover Stage 1, which is half of anticipated capacity and output, keeping intact not only the LAC's strategic independence, but also its attractions as a takeover target. How the Company adjusts to its new size, share and likely Board structure remains to be seen. As an essentially specialist chemicals company with an American chairman and vice chairman, it has never been a natural fit for the Toronto Stock Exchange, making a full listing in the US or ASX, the same time zone of its new Asian partners, potentially higher on the agenda.

The new shareholders could make a significant difference to the speed at which LAC exploits its Nevada clay deposit, which has received very little attention from the stock market in recent years, though former Tesla executive Dr. David Deak has been quietly building a smart development team and is upbeat about the prospects of that project. It's worth remembering that Bangchak's first investment in the Company was sparked by interest in that project via an investment in the former Western Lithium prior to its merger with LAC in 2015. A stone's throw from the Gigafactory, Lithium Nevada USA, provides a counterbalance to LAC's otherwise emerging market flavor, at the start of a more mining and tax friendly Trump era.

In the near term the outlook for the shares is very positive. Preliminary work is ongoing at the site in Argentina with the JV on track to start formal construction 1H17 and production to commence in 2019. On the call with analysts the CEO confirmed that the updated feasibility for the project will be released in a matter of weeks. The first update since 2012, this study will use current, substantially higher lithium prices and lower bi-product prices (potash) and will also publish for the first time Cauchari's estimated operating costs. SQM has publicly noted these will be, "On the low end of the cost curve," and recent analyst reports citing research firms Rosskill, CRU and others, suggest Cauchari will be below $2,500/tonne, second only to Albemarle's Salar da Atacama. For a certain number of institutions, investing in the shares will be contingent upon contents of this update, and I would expect if it comes out in line with expectations, the market response will be very favorable.

While reducing the risk associated with the project, these two deals have increased issued equity by 38%, reducing somewhat the potential return. It is unlikely to change brokers' near term targets which have ranged between CAD1.70 and CAD 1.90 per share. In a 19 January following the announcements, Canadian brokerage Cormark Securities, which is hosting a lithium and battery conference this week in Toronto, highlighted LAC as their top pick with a CAD1.70 target based on a 0.9x multiple to their estimated NAV per share.

With regard to potential long term value, in my last post I cited one estimate which has not lost its relevance: Cormark's previous LAC analyst Alec Meikle (who has since joined Lithium Americas as Director of Business Development) has forecast approximately USD240M EBITDA for the Cauchari JV or ~$120M net to LAC by 2022 at full 50K production, based on a conservative $7,500 lithium price. A conservative 10X multiple on this would result in $1.2B forward valuation for LAC, excluding any value being ascribed to Nevada. That compares to LAC's fully diluted market cap of US 343M at present.

Meikle's lithium price assumption in the forecast above is significantly lower than the prices ($10,000-$12,000) that producers such as SQM and Orocobre are achieving in sales from their brine operations. If these higher prices are sustained, as I expect, they will render his overall valuation for the project too low.

One of many reasons traditional natural resource investors and analysts find lithium so perplexing is the lack of a reference spot price. This lack of transparency has fostered a conservative reflex by analysts on price assumptions. During 1H16 I collected reports from five of the biggest brokers in Canada, Australia and the UK covering lithium juniors and found that their forecast prices for lithium carbonate per tonne varied little - between $6,200 and $8,500. During late fall, however, new research from the likes of HSBC and Joe Lowry of Global Lithium, have been calling $10,000 a "new normal". Joe's December LinkedIn post:

"…In 2016, outside of China, price rose to what I believe is a "new normal" range that will average above $10/kg globally for several years…. SQM's quarterly results validated my projection as their LCE price yield rose each quarter to a recent level of ~$12/kg for Q3 2016. In 2017, lithium carbonate price will settle in band above $10/kg where the high end is likely $14 (+/- $1)…"

I share Lowry's optimism with regard to the direction of lithium prices, and I am particularly optimistic on projects at the low end of the cost curve, with brine projects in Argentina the most cost competitive globally. LAC's news last week, and its upcoming updated feasibility announcement will spur more interest in its project, and a number of others that I am following closely and show great promise. Expect further posts on these others in coming weeks.