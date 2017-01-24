What's Happening With Navios Maritime Holdings And Why The Recent Common And Preferred Price Surge

Recently, Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) preferred and common shares have steadily increased in value, regardless of the fact that its preferred dividend distributions remain suspended and it has recently emerged from a protracted battle with its preferred shareholders, led by yours truly. I invite all interested readers to visit the following SA article, Anatomy Of Preferred Shareholder Resistance And The Action Taken To Fight A Coercive Corporate Tender Offer, I penned at the conclusion of the war against, what I believed was, an extortionate NM tender offer designed to rid itself and its CEO, Angeliki Frangou, of its pesky preferred shareholders and the sanctions imposed on NM as a result of the suspended cumulative preferred dividend distributions.

But that's all history and a thing of the past. This article is about the present and potential future of the company we still love and want to see prosper. Therefore, as best as I'm able to, I'll attempt to explore the reasons for NM's resurgence and recent brighter outlook. However, before I begin, I urge and implore both my followers and naysayers to chime in with their thoughts and opinions concerning this company, this article, and more importantly your prognostications about NM's future, which as far as I'm concerned is still not out of the woods.

The first bit of good news began back in February of last year just after the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) had bottomed at 290. It was at that point that it began a multi-month climb until it crested at 1231 on November 11.

According to Wikipedia:

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is an economic indicator issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment" of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea.[1] Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain."

Since then it has trended down to its current reading of 925, as shown in the following Bloomberg BDI graph:

This gave the dry bulk shipping sector a needed shot in the arm, and aided NM in the process. Enough so, that I believe it led directly to the extortionate tender offer.

The second lift, ironically came as a result of that contested tender offer. Although AF did not fully accomplish her goal of completely ridding NM of its preferred problem children, she did succeed in removing quite a number of them from the NM balance sheet. In fact, NM reported the results of that success in its Q3 2016 Earnings Transcript and its attendant Conference Call as quoted:

The next few slides review the steps we have taken in 2016 to reduce our daily cash breakeven by $1274 per day all at 10.4% for 2017 as we transition through this distressed dry bulk shipping cycle. As you can see on Slide 7, Navios Holdings executed an exchange program for its outstanding Series G and Series H ADS and acquired 61.1 million of this ADS paying 28% of the par price. We eliminated 36% of the outstanding preferred and reduced our annual dividend application by 5.3 million. We also eliminated 4 million of accrued dividends. Navios Holdings paid 8.7 million in cash and issued 7.59 million new common shares as consideration for the tender ADS. Slide 8 summarizes our liability management. We have repurchased almost 60 million in face value or 17% of our unsecured bonds for 30.5 million in cash thereby saving the company 4.8 million in annual interest or 11.2 million in interest through the bond's maturity. The opportunistic bond repurchase has a positive $0.26 impact on NAV and reduces our daily cash break-even cost by $231.

Then in December, NM got another bit of welcome news:

MONACO, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and its subsidiary, Navios South American Logistics Inc. ("Navios"), announced today that on December 21, 2016, a London arbitration tribunal ruled the 20-year contract (the "Contract") between Corporacion Navios S.A. and Vale International S.A. ("Vale") for the iron ore port under construction to be in full force and effect. After receiving written notice from Vale repudiating the Contract, Navios initiated arbitration proceedings in London pursuant to the dispute resolution provisions of the Contract. On December 21, 2016 the arbitration tribunal issued its decision that the Contract remains in full force and effect. The arbitration tribunal also determined that Navios may elect to terminate the Contract if Vale were to further repudiate or renounce the Contract and then would be entitled to damages calculated by reference to guaranteed volumes and agreed tariffs for the remaining period of the Contract.

This month, Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), an NM subsidiary, sold one of its ships for approximately $120 million and filed a shelf registration statement to allow it to sell additional common shares.

Although this is speculation on my part, as a result of the preferred buyback, above-mentioned, NM might be positioned to restore and repay the missed cumulative preferred distributions and escape the restrictions the missed payments imposed:

Common shareholders will be allowed to be paid dividends should the company elect to pay a common dividend.

If the preferred dividend payments are restored prior to missing six preferred dividend payments, NM will not be forced to add an additional board member selected by its preferred shareholders.

Most recently, NM's common and preferred shares have been on a virtual tear. Its common shares ended the week at $2.00, a full $0.30 above its previous close, up a lovely 17.65% for the day. And that initial tender offer for the G and H preferreds, priced respectively at $5.85 and $5.75 per share (to be paid for by a confusing mix of cash and common shares), are currently trading at $12.99 for NM-G and $11.83 for NM-H.

However, as I stated at the outset, NM is still not out of the woods and might still fail, yet I'm holding my positions in this company and holding my breath. My concern remains the current BDI number, 925, that remains insufficient for NM to show a profit, in spite of the fact that the recent bond and preferred buybacks have reduced its daily cash break-even cost by $231. Time will tell if I'm proven a genius or an idiot for not selling at this time. However, in my circumstance I can afford the loss, even if it's a total one. Your circumstances might be different, therefore, it's up to you to decide on you plan of action. It's your money to win or lose.

As I explained in an article that was just published, my enviable financial circumstance allows me to take risk that I would advise few to take. NM is certainly risky, but a risk I'm willing to take because when I first researched and invested in this company, I believed it was built to last because of the relatively young age of its fleet, its diversity as a holding company, its lower than average cost of doing business, its long business history, and its connections. Could I have been wrong? Certainly, but I'd rather have been proven wrong by not selling now, than right and have sold and missed the brass ring.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.