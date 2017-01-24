3 Reasons GM Is A Far Better High-Yield Dividend Stock Than Ford Motor

Ford (NYSE:F) and GM (NYSE:GM) both made horrible mistakes in the past, which led to the downfall of GM during the financial crisis and brought Ford to the edge of bankruptcy as well.

BUT thanks to some of the best turnaround performance in corporate America, both Ford and GM are VERY different companies today. In fact, because the market has failed to price in the incredible improvements in their fundamentals, growth prospects, and dividend profiles in recent years, both Ford and GM represent some of the most undervalued, high-quality, high-yield dividend growth stocks you can own.

However, despite both companies being worthy of owning, (and in fact I own both in my own portfolio), there are three main reasons why I consider GM the better of the two for new money right now.

Ford: Driving Hard Into A Brave New Future

Ford continues to impress me, with current CEO Mark Fields, the former right hand of legendary turnaround expert Allan Mulally, continuing to execute masterfully, both for the short term and long term.



Source: Ford investor presentation.

For example, in 2016 Ford's strong truck sales allowed it to not just steadily increase its average price per vehicle but also minimize incentive costs, which helped to generate very strong earnings and a river of free cash flow.



Similarly, the company has kept a very good handle on inventory management, a critical component of profitability maximization for any car company.



Meanwhile, Ford continues to put up record results in China, where its market share is steadily growing, thanks in part to a nearly 200% year-over-year increase in Lincoln sales.

More importantly the company is investing heavily into future tech, including electrified, and autonomous vehicles. That includes hybrid models of the F-150, Mustang, several hybrid versions of the already fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine, and an autonomous vehicle hybrid by 2021.

That push into autonomous cars is just part of Ford's broader plan to transform itself into a total mobility company, rather than just a car company. In other words, management sees the potential for Ford to become a transportation service provider, including through fleet management services for the likes of Uber and Lyft. In fact, according to Jim Hackett , head of Ford's Smart Mobility division, this represents a potential future $400 billion market, with operating margins of "at least 20%."

Which means that the Vehicle Management and Services, or VMAAS business, assuming Ford grabs a 10% to 20% market share, could potentially double or triple Ford's net income.

Or to put another way, Ford is aggressively investing and pivoting to become one of the major transportation tech giants of tomorrow.

GM: Exceptional Execution By World Class Management



Source: GM investor presentation.

Unlike Ford, which is expecting to see profits dip a bit in 2017, GM is guiding for moderate sales, and Adjusted EPS growth.

That's thanks to strong, and improving sales of its profit leading trucks, as well as a major successful revamping of its luxury, Cadillac brand.

Together these two divisions have helped to boost the company's average price per vehicle to some of the highest levels in the industry.

Better yet, thanks to an aggressive acceleration of new product launches, as well as a greater focus on higher-margin vehicles, such as trucks and crossovers, GM's short- to medium-term sales and earnings outlook is very bright indeed.

However, thanks to the higher capital costs of launching so many new vehicles, investors shouldn't expect much in terms of growth in free cash flow or FCF.

And since its FCF isn't expected to rise, management is being very conservative with its dividend guidance. Specifically GM is expecting to freeze the current $0.38/quarter dividend and boost shareholder capital return in the form of an additional $5 billion buyback authorization.

While that is a bit disappointing for dividend lovers, keep in mind that given the crazy cheap nature of GM's shares, (more on this later), those buybacks should greatly help boost long-term EPS and FCF/share and thus lead to greater dividend growth later on.

More importantly, given the exciting and potentially disruptive future of autonomous cars, and VMAAS, GM is also aggressively preparing itself for the future via things like its $500 million investment in Lyft, as well as launching its own ride-sharing service, Maven.

Then there's GM's big push into EVs, which is even bigger than Ford's (which is more hybrid-focused).

Specifically GM has beaten Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the affordable long-range EV punch with the launch of its Bolt EV, which has a range of 238 miles on a charge and costs under $30,000 when the $7,500 Federal EV tax credit is included.

The Bolt has not just proven to be a very competitive and high-quality product (at the Detroit auto show it was voted 2017's North American Car Of The Year) but has also received rave reviews. That includes five stars from Car And Driver; which calls it the best non-luxury EV in America. Thus GM has finally put a stake in the claims that it is a slow-moving dinosaur that's trying to hold back the inevitable EV future of the auto industry.

Or to put it another way, like Ford, GM is taking the high-tech future of cars seriously and putting forth grade A efforts to remain competitive.

Profitability: GM The Clear Leader

Source: Morningstar Company Operating Margin Net Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Ford 5.5% 4.7% 3.2% 24.6% 4.8% GM 6.1% 8.6% 6.8% 34.9% 13.2% Industry Average 7.4% 5.8% 4.2% 16.8% NA

Ford has made great strides in cutting its costs, including the expensive pension and healthcare costs of its UAW workforce. That includes participating in the Voluntary Beneficiaries Association, or VEBA, which offloads future healthcare costs onto the union.

In addition the company has managed to greatly close the gap between its long-term pension obligations and its current pension fund.

More importantly, Ford has become far more efficient at building cars, thanks to large investments into automation, and a shift to using global platforms that make designing and manufacturing cars much cheaper.

Over the next two years management expects to cut manufacturing costs by another $3 billion annually by moving to just eight global platforms.

However, as you can see, thanks to its own cost-cutting efforts, as well as higher average revenue per vehicle, GM has the clear edge in terms of margins and returns on shareholder capital.

Better yet, GM is expected to have 99% of its vehicles built on lower-cost global platforms by 2020, and by 2025 Mary Barra claims the company will bring down the number of platforms to just four. This means that going forward GM is likely to maintain its profitability edge over Ford.

Balance Sheet: Once Again GM Has The Edge

Source: Morningstar, Ford 10-Q Company Debt/EBITDA EBTIDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Ford 3.67 12.31 53% 1.16 BBB GM 3.45 42.91 43% 0.93 BBB Industry Average 4.47 NA 50% 1.07 NA

Note that the above table factors out Ford Credit's loan book and interest costs.

The importance of a strong balance sheet can't be overstated, especially for dividend stocks in highly cyclical and capital intensive industries such as this.

And as you can see, GM's balance sheet is somewhat stronger than Ford's, with a slightly lower leverage, and debt to capital ratio, and a much higher interest coverage ratio.

That being said, Ford's balance sheet is very strong as well, so investors needn't worry about its ability to service its debt, obligations, or sustain its dividend.

Dividend Profile: A Tie

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Morningstar, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM EPS Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Ford 4.9% 35.9% 8.0% 12.9% GM 4.1% 17.6% 9.0% 13.1% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

Note that the above payout growth forecasts are a real time approximation of long-term dividend growth, and not a prediction for any given year.

Since the auto industry is highly cyclical, going through boom and busts, dividend security is the most important thing for income investors in either company to consider.

Fortunately both companies have maintained conservative payout ratios that leave plenty of cushion in the case of an industry downturn. In fact, Ford has instituted a hybrid/variable payout strategy in which it pays out $0.15/quarter and then adds on an annual supplemental dividend to bring the total annual Adjusted EPS payout ratio to 40% to 50%.

Meanwhile, GM prefers to simply gradually raise the quarterly dividend but keep the payout ratio low enough that the dividend can be sustained during a 25% industry downturn while maintaing $20 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Ford has similarly stated that its own stress tests indicate that its base dividend is safe, even if the US auto industry experiences a similar downturn to 2008-2009.

As for growth prospects, that will largely depend on long-term earnings growth, which is dependent on ongoing cost-cutting and efficiency gains. Ford in particular can be expected to have a slightly slower payout growth rate due to its variable dividend policy.

On the other hand, while GM's payout is likely to grow faster, the yield is now about 1% lower, which makes both income stocks likely to generate similar market beating, long-term total returns.

Valuation: GM Is More Undervalued Despite The Recent Rally

Source: Gurufocus Company PE 13 Year Median PE % Of Automakers With Lower PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield % Of Automakers With Lower Yield Ford 6.8 7.0 91% 4.9% 3.0% 92% GM 4.2 10.5 97% 4.1% 3.8% 86%

Despite GM's 15% rally since November 8th, courtesy of raised guidance, as well as the euphoria of the Trump election win, as you can see GM's PE ratio is much lower than Ford's.

More importantly, compared to its historical PE the stock is trading at a substantial discount. The same is true, to a lesser extent, for GM's yield, while Ford's yield, from a historical perspective is much higher than it should be.

And of course, compared to other global automakers both stocks are among the cheapest in the world.

Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, Fastgraphs Company TTM EPS 10 Year Growth Projection Fair Value Estimate Groth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Ford $1.81 8.5% $38.86 -24.7% 68% GM $8.65 9.8% $190.34 -39.4% 81%

Meanwhile, a forward-looking valuation method, such as a discounted cash flow analysis or DCF, shows that both Ford and GM are among the most undervalued stocks you can own.

And while true that long-term growth modeling, especially for a cyclical industry such as this means that a fair value estimate is always a moving target, nonetheless the current growth rates priced into shares of both companies are ridiculously pessimistic.

That means that, even if the above intrinsic value estimates are off by a factor of two or more, both stocks are great buys at today's price. However, once again, GM is the clear winner, with a significantly larger margin of safety.

Risks To Consider:

There are numerous risks to both Ford and GM. For one thing, Ford expects US auto sales, (which are the cash cows of both companies) to decline in 2017 and 2018.



Source: Ford investor presentation.

Now, personally I'm less pessimistic about US auto sales, but if Ford is correct in its guidance, then both GM and Ford could see slight declines in volumes. And if oil prices rise, that could result in even stronger declines it both company's hyper-profitable truck divisions, resulting in disappointing earnings and share performance.

And keep in mind that because Ford is investing heavily into launching 11 global vehicles in 2017, both earnings and cash flow are already expected to remain flat or decline; not recovering until 2018.

That in turn means that Ford's dividends in 2017 are going to be lower than last year, as seen in the very low $0.05/share supplemental dividend that was just announced.

Then there are the myriad of other risks for both company's to keep in mind. And I'm not talking about the fact that neither company has any kind of moat in a massively competitive industry.

Nor am I referring to any of the numerous legacy risks that GM is facing, including a legal ruling (currently in appeal) that the company could be liable for legal damages for vehicles built prior to its bankruptcy.

Rather, the biggest risk to both companies is that, while there is potential for both automakers to generate immense potential sales and profits from operating future autonomous fleets, that potential comes with high execution risk.

After all, rivals like Tesla are rumored to be considering their own autonomous services. In fact, it seems that every major tech company is trying to get into this potential future cash cow, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which seems bent on conquering pretty much every industry.

Don't get me wrong, I think Ford and GM, lead by visionaries like Mark Fields, and Marry Barra, and teaming up with Uber and Lyft, are making all the right moves to not just insulate themselves from the disruptive potential of autonomous vehicles, but profit handsomely from it.

That gives me enough confidence in both companies to own both stocks, but the potential for massive disruption, including from other automakers getting into VMAAS, is a high risk that can't be ignored.

Bottom Line: Both Ford and GM Are Great Deep Value Dividend Stocks, BUT GM Is Slightly Higher Quality And At A Better Price To Boot

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Ford isn't a great company, that it's not worth owning, or that you should sell your shares if you own them. After all, I'm a very happy Ford shareholder myself.

BUT I think that it's important for investors to always keep at least one eye on the competition, to make sure that management is staying on the ball when it comes to maximizing their long-term total returns.

Doing such compare and contrast analyses also allows you to not just get potentially great new investing ideas, but also determine which company represents the best place for new money now, even if both are ultimately worth owning.

In this case, thanks to: GM's superior profitability, slightly stronger balance sheet, stronger earnings and dividend growth prospects, and much lower valuation, I would give it higher priority over Ford (though I recommend owning both).

Are you ready to supercharge your investing success in 2017 and beyond? Seeking Alpha And Investor In The Family Radio are proud to present the 2017 DYI investor summit, featuring Seeking Alpha's top 25 writers for the eye opening, (including yours truly).

This promises to be a massively profitable opportunity to learn from the mistakes, successes, and insights from some of the world's best investing minds.

Click Here To Get Free Access To This Amazing, Can't Miss Opportunity.