EV Revolution I - Electric Utilities

GM Bolt, the spearhead in a new generation of lower-cost EVs which will lead to increased EV adoption.

Over the next few months, I will write a few articles exposing insights on impacts the EV (electric vehicle) revolution might have.

I think this is good timing for this series, since with the rapid drop in battery prices EVs are set to gather a larger share of car sales. This is particularly true as a wave of new lower cost EVs arrive, starting with General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Bolt.

One of the most intriguing impacts is how electric grids will adapt to power all those EVs. This will both provide challenges in needing to supply more power and adapting the grids to deliver it, and opportunities - as utilities will suddenly have a factor which can lead to higher demand for what they sell (electricity).

Something funny happened while writing this article. Preliminarily I thought I would conclude that the impact on utilities from EV adoption would be much more relevant in Europe, and that it would be a very large impact, on account of Europeans consuming a lot less electricity than Americans. As we will see, after all the work was done this conclusion shifted somewhat. As a result of this, all the analysis focuses on Europe and the US separately.

Before we start, it's useful to have the relative population sizes (2014):

European Union: 505.2 million

United States: 318.9 million.

Electricity Consumption

This is simple enough. Using World Bank data for 2013 and since electricity consumption moves slowly, these are the facts regarding electricity consumption per capita, in kWh/year:

European Union: 6,036 kWh/per capita/year.

United States: 12,988 kWh/per capita/year.

Already we can see an extreme difference: electricity consumption per capita in the US is more than double what it is in the European Union. This will be relevant.

So roughly, electricity consumption is:

European Union: 3,049.4 TWh/year.

United States: 4,141.9 TWh/year.

Car Ownership And Driving Statistics

When it comes to car ownership, according to OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), the motorization rates (2014) were as follows:

European Union: 569 vehicles/1000 pop.

United States: 808 vehicles/1000 pop.

This more or less comes to:

European Union: 287.5 million vehicles.

United States: 257.7 million vehicles.

Average miles driven were:

European Union: 7,634 miles/ car /year (European Environment Agency, 2009).

United States: 13,476 miles/driver/year

Thus, miles driven were approximately:

European Union: 2.19 trillion miles driven per year (from averages above and number of cars).

United States: 3.02 trillion miles driven per year (U.S. DoT, Federal Highway Commission, 2014).

EV Impact

From what we have calculated so far, we can thus grossly estimate how much each 1% share of the market (miles traveled) shifting to EVs will affect overall electricity usage. We'll consider a car spending an average of 0.3kWh/mile.

Each 1% of miles traveled is:

European Union: 21.9 billion miles.

United States: 30.2 billion miles.

This translates to:

European Union: 6.57 TWh, which represents 0.22% of Europe's electricity consumption.

United States: 9.06 TWh, which represents 0.22% of the United States' electricity consumption.

This is where I was surprised. All the data eventually led me to conclude that the EV impact would be similar between Europe and the US for a similar adoption level.

Moreover, even if 100% of the car market went to EVs, this would be the overall impact:

European Union: 21.6% of Europe's current electricity consumption.

United States: 21.9% % of the United States' current electricity consumption.

At just ~22% of existing electricity demand, and requiring 100% adoption, this is a rather low number. This was surprising.

Also, it should be noticed that a large part of this increase in electricity consumption would occur at night - when power generators aren't seeing large demand. Thus, the overall need for more capacity would be minor. Still, for electricity grids investments would be required for the kind of power draw the cars can take, especially at the building/neighborhood levels. Moreover, the utilities would still be selling an increased amount of electricity, even if they didn't require much more in the way of power-producing assets.

Another factor which can be taken into account is that the current environment is more conductive to EVs expanding faster in Europe just as soon as they become cheap enough.

The reason for European adoption being favored is simple: fuel is much more expensive in Europe due to taxes. The current average price for gasoline in California is ~$2.80/gallon, with the US average being ~$2.30/gallon. In Germany, gasoline goes for ~$5.75/gallon - and the same thing repeats itself in most European countries. Moreover, distances traveled in Europe are usually shorter, which also favors EV adoption.

Europe already has a track record for switching from gasoline to other fuels, namely diesel, because of fuel savings. More than 50% of new cars sold in Europe run on diesel, simply on account of lower diesel taxes (diesel is ~$4.96/gallon at retail) and higher fuel economy.

Conclusion

I draw the following conclusions from this exercise: