Nike Will Beat The Market

Given the industry growth prospects, the wide moat and the current valuation, I think Nike will outperform in the next years.

In the last year, Nike (NYSE:NKE) has posted a strong correction from the top reached in December 2015. Concerns about the success of peers such as Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA), and a weak environment in fashion and retail were the main reasons behind the decline. Given the industry growth prospects and the company's competitive strengths, I think the stock will perform well in both absolute and relative terms.

The recent correction

I have seen a lot of pessimism around Nike in the last few months. In particular, many investors see threats in the recent success of Adidas and its sport fashion products, in the fast growth of Under Armour or in the slight margin contraction that Nike has recently experienced. While all these factors can have an impact on results in the short-term, I prefer to assess the attractiveness of Nike from a long-term perspective. It is important to understand the environment where the company operates, avoiding the mistake of focusing only on what's happening in the United States. Let's not forget that Nike is a global company that derives more than half of its revenue from outside North America and that the main field for growth in the future will be emerging markets.

Growth Prospects For Sportswear and Sport Fashion

When I talk about sportswear I am referring to clothes and shoes used for sport activity - in other words, clothes and shoes that are needed by people for the sports they practice. Sport fashion (or athleisure) is a term I use to indicate sportswear used in everyday attire, as a choice of style (or for comfort) which is not related to a person's involvement in sports. Maybe you use different terms to describe these two concepts, but I am sure you understood what I want to say. It's necessary to differentiate the two phenomena because they are affected by different underlying trends.

Nonetheless, both segments have been in constant rise basically everywhere in the world.

For years, the sportswear market has been benefiting from the increasing importance of sports in everyday life, which is a result of the increasing awareness of the importance of physical activity for a person's health. Nevertheless, in the last few years the trend has been not very clear as it was 10 years ago. In the United States, there is a positive trend in high school sports participation rate, which has risen from 35% to about 40%, in a few years. On the other side, inactivity rate in the country has been basically flat in the last 4-5 years.

Source: Physical Activity Council Report 2016

In Europe, the trend has been clearly positive for several decades, but is currently flattening in some parts of the continent. There is a clear disparity between countries. In particular, Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, Netherlands and Austria have reported a positive trend in sport participation rate, while in Mediterranean countries trends in participation rates have been weaker (Eurobarometer).

I think that, despite the mixed performance in the last few years, a slight positive trend is set to persist in the western world, as people become increasingly aware of the benefits of sports and institutions try to promote and support healthy lifestyles, in order to fight rising healthcare spending and increase social cohesion.

While the outlook is uncertain in the U.S. and Europe, some emerging markets will surely be drivers of significant growth in the future. China is clearly the key market. The government in China is particularly active in promoting sports among population, and has publicized the intention to increase the number of sports facilities by 60% by 2025. The Chinese government also intends to attract foreign capital into the domestic sports industry and wants to provide more favorable tax rates for sports enterprises. Moreover, they plan to integrate soccer into primary and high school curriculums in order to develop future talent and are constantly encouraging residents to participate in sport events like marathons.

In an article of the South China Morning Post we can read:

Within its 13th Five-Year Plan, the General Administration of Sport of China has the goal of creating an industry worth 3,000 billion yuan, which could contribute around 1 per cent of national gross domestic product by 2020, compared to 0.7 per cent in 2015.

This suggests the sports industry is expected to grow in excess of 15% a year, supporting growth in the sportswear market.

In the rest of the world, the trend is flat or positive, with a lot of room to grow, given the low penetration of sport activities among population and the governments' efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and improve social cohesion.

Therefore, I expect the trend in sportswear to remain positive (although not strong) in the western world, and very positive in the emerging markets, especially in China, where the government is pushing the sector's growth.

Regarding sport fashion (athleisure), the question is different. The adoption of sportswear as everyday attire is a strong trend that is expected to persist for many years. In the United States, the expansion of the athleisure market is expected to be the main driver of growth for the industry, which is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR in the next 5 years. In Western Europe, athleisure is expected to grow between 1% and 2% a year in most markets, with a few countries like Spain expected to grow at an even higher rate (3-4%), according to Euromonitor International.

Some Thoughts On Relative Valuation

Despite the success of Adidas and Under Armour, and the strong dollar, Nike continued to post solid growth numbers during the last few quarters. For the quarter ended November 30, sales increased 6% (8% in constant currency), while diluted earnings per share increased 11%. Analysts expect this trend in earnings to continue, forecasting a 8.3% growth for this year and 12.8% for next year. For the next 4-5 years, Nike's EPS are expected to grow at a 10% CAGR. These forecast make sense, considering the increasing share of revenue coming from China and other emerging markets, which are growing at a much higher pace in comparison to the developed economies (up to 17% a year).

According to analyst estimates, the market is basically expecting the company's revenue and earnings to rise in line with the industry average growth rates. While the stock is trading at much lower multiples in comparison to Adidas and Under Armour, I think comparing the company to such peers is not very helpful at this stage. The growth rates the market is discounting for those stocks are too different.

Nonetheless, some considerations on relative valuation are mandatory. The stock is trading at a discount to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) in terms of P/E (23 times earnings vs. 25 times earnings). Both Nike and the S&P 500 are expected to grow earnings at a pace around 10% in the next few years. I have many doubts about this. The average stock in the S&P 500 is not exposed to the same favorable trends that will benefit Nike in the next few years (rise in the athleisure segment, massive growth in the emerging markets) and cannot count on a wide moat such as the brand-based moat that protects Nike. I think the market is still giving too much importance to the success of some peers and to the overall weakness triggered by a strong dollar, but is not properly discounting the long-term prospects of the company. I am not questioning the current earnings growth expectations for the S&P500, but the fact that the market is basically expecting NKE growth to be in line with the S&P 500 average.

Catalysts and Risks

I bought NKE with a long-term horizon. I believe Nike is a great company with a huge moat that will benefit from positive growth trends for many years. While at 23 times earnings the stock is not dirt cheap, I think the discount to the S&P 500 is not justified and that the stock should trade at a premium.

Besides the long-term prospects of relative performance, I think there are some catalysts that could help unlock absolute performance in the short term. In particular, I think the general environment in the fashion and apparel industry is improving, thanks to a stabilization of the dollar and a recovery in tourist spending, especially from Chinese tourists. Let's remember that the general weakness in the fashion and retail industry was triggered by recessions in the emerging markets and a strong dollar, which led to lower tourist spending. It's obvious that a more stable currency and higher tourist spending will act in the opposite way, fueling a recovery for the whole industry.

On the other side, the are some risks that must be take into account:

- The market, trading at the current multiples, may be overvalued, and the present value effect of rising interest rates will negatively affect the stock.

- The positive trend in athleisure is too strong to be ignored and many fashion companies could try to expand in this business.

- Should the government impose import tariffs (in my opinion, unlikely), Nike and many other stocks in the fashion and apparel industry would suffer.

Takeaway

In the current market conditions, Nike is an attractive buy for long-term investors. I don't think investors can expect stellar returns, but I am sure that the stock will perform better than the overall market. The discount to the S&P 500, albeit small, doesn't make sense, since it doesn't take into account the company's moat and the positive trends that are fueling growth in the industry.

