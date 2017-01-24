General Electric Takes Its Light Out From Under The Bushel Basket

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has announced an increase in its dividend payments for 2017 and that raises my estimation of its value enough that the current market price of just below $30 is in my buy range.

Is GE a good investment partner?

In a previous article on GE, I decided that GE had a bright future, but was a little too pricey to purchase at the time. It's at about the same share price now. Has the latest earnings report shown that it is on the bright path I predicted and has its resumption of dividend increases changed what I see as the value of the stock?

As I have said in other articles when evaluating whether or not a company is a good investment partner, one of my implicit requirements is that the company wants me as an investor. Part of showing me that GE wants me to be an investor, is that GE makes that case for itself. So I look for the information I want on the GE website, and I see a lot of it in this presentation. Read the whole thing, but below I will show the slides that best address my 4 checklist items. My four checklist items are:growing markets, growing earnings, responsible handling of debt and growing dividends. I evaluate each in order, as each item is dependant (some more than others) on the items that preceed it.

This first slide is important for a number of reasons. First, while GE is a global company with products in lots of different categories, the US economy is still a big driver for their results. So a growing US economy gives GE lots of opportunities to grow.

I also like the recognition that two new technologies that GE is working on, have a large role in GE's plans to grow its markets. I like the recognition that a new technology and a new acquisition will be used to generate improvements for the whole company as well. I like to see that management is tying specific actions to its pans to grow its markets.

GE still has plenty of room to grow in the global economy, and I like that they recognize that too. The final item, while it doesn't address my market checklist item is also important in establishing an EPS target for 2018.

This next slide shows that management has identified GE's strengths and plans to build on them to grow market share. In looking for data to address my checklist item on growing markets, I want to see that the company has focused its efforts by identifying what strengths it brings to the table. Sure a lot of companies do that, but its an important step for building a plan to grow market share, and not all companies make the effort to present this data to the investors.

I like how they have also pointed out that their oil and gas division is going to face significant headwinds over the next 2 years, and that their planned growth targets will be hit anyway. If the price of oil and gas does improve over the next 2 years, they are just than much further ahead.

This next slide shows that GE is going to focus on their Digital Service market. Digital Service is a good market to be in because that is all software. With hardware a significant cost in fixing or upgrading some component is the cost of the new hardware. With software, you only pay that once, upgrading the second customer has very little additional cost. I know from doing software fixes and upgrades that once we made the software changes for one, it was basically the cost of a DVD disk and the cost to ship it to update any other customer. I see a focus on this area as a good sign that GE is working to increase its earnings by focusing on growing highly profitable projects and working to keep and even increase its competitive edge.

Simplifying the company is great because it reduces over-head, but the item I find of most significance is the reduction in GE Capital. During the financial crisis, GE showed they knew how to manage their industrial production businesses and showed that was far less capable with GE Capital. Getting out of that business, and directing the cash to other better opportunities is good for the future of the company. I think identifying areas where the company doesn't have the expertise to generate consistent profits is as important to growing earnings as finding areas where the company can grow earnings consistently. Reducing GE Capital to just helping industrial customers finance their purchase of GE goods and services is the may to go in my opinion, and I am glad that I see progress on that front that this slide presents.

This slide shows that GE has in the past managed to grow the industrial side of the business, and that despite large investments in the area GE has also grown the margin. In an area that requires continuous investments (although not always as heavy as the 2011-2015 period), I like to see that the company can still grow its margins, and thus its profits. This slide addresses my requirement that the company has a history of growing its profits.

This slide show that management has identified growth drivers in its various segments. In order to grow for any length of time, I think its important that for a company to identify what things drive growth. That way, the company is able to focus on doing a better job in those areas and can focus capital spending on the right things that will result in growth. All too often, I see companies wasting their resources by spending money on areas that are flashy, but don't really help the company grow. GE has identified these growth drivers, as the first step in a plan to grow the company.

This next slide shows GE's plan to grow its Services business. Talking about my first article with a longtime friend who works for GE, he said that Services is one of their biggest revenue areas and very profitable. So I like to see that management sees this area as needing specific attention. More growth in the Services segment, especially in software, is a profitable area for GE to generate more revenue and earnings.

One area that often goes missing in various plans for growth is the area of incentives. You can have all the plans in the world, and they can be logical and reasonable, but if the incentive for doing things doesn't align with the plan, the plan will fail. I think it's a very good sign that GE management sees the need to align incentives with company goals. There isn't a lot of detail on exactly what the incentives are, but they are using all the right words to describe them. We will have to see how well the plan works over time to see if GE management did actually align the incentives to the plan.

Here's Moody's rating on GE debt. It's all investment grade ratings. I was a little disappointed that GE didn't have data on its credit ratings, as that is important in keeping the costs of debt under control. It's a bad thing when debt costs don't eat up too much revenue and cut profits. Given its good credit ratings, the fact that it doesn't try to draw more attention to that is puzzling, but not a significant negative for me.

For 2017, GE has announced its first dividend payment will be $0.24, a 4% increase over its previous $0.23 a quarter. Management has stated that the total amount of dividends paid out will remain at ~$8 billion. Since it plans to buy back between $11B and $13B, if it pays an average of $32 a share (which works out to be more than 340 million shares bought back), that will be more than enough to increase the per share dividend to $0.25 for next year. With a target EPS growth of 4% as well, that should be enough to keep the dividend growing at 4% and to use 4% as the dividend growth rate in my DDM calculation.

These last 3 slides address GE's plan to turn the company around. GE has struggled of late and I wanted to see that the company still has a plan and focuses on that plan to turn the company around. GE certainly has plenty of technical leadership, and focusing on growing that is in my opinion important to keeping GE as a profitable growing company. I also think that it is smart to use the fact that it has such a large number of business segments that have developed technologies over the years, to share that technology with other divisions within GE. These slides indicate to me that GE is still maintaining focus on turning the company around and moving it forward.

These slides, as well as the whole presentation, addressed my 4 chcecklist items. Based on this, I am comfortable that GE has positively addressed my 4 checklist items and shown that it as a dividend growth investor, it is a partner I can invest my money in.

On interesting news item has the NRC making progress towards issuing a license for a GE reactor at the Lake Anna nuclear plant. That is promising for the GE Hitachi unit. I find it of interest because I live about 40 miles north of the plant.

What does the latest earnings report tell us?

While the report of 4Q of 2016 had some significant disappointments, especially on the revenue side, Immelt was pretty confident that GE could hit is 2017 targets.

I think this statement by Jeffrey Immelt puts the quarter into its proper perspective:

"To recap the year, we finished in line with what we saw in December and within the range for the year. Overall, earnings per share was a $1.49, in line with consensus; organic growth was 1% for the year; and margins of 14% were at the low end of our range. Corporate and Alstom were in line with expectations; foreign exchange created $0.03 per share of headwind for the year; and we launched incremental restructuring which again failed to fully offset, and this created $0.02 of headwind for the year. We met or exceeded most of our cash targets; at $32.6 billion, free cash flow plus dispositions were in line with our December outlook."

Looking over the numbers for red flags or significant impediments to GE's long term plans, I don't see anything new.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

GE has now actually increased its dividend by 4% and it has a EPS growth target of 4%+. If it gets an even remotely reasonable price when it buys shares back, it will reduce total dividend outlay by enough to easily grow the dividend 4%. I still think that long term it should be able to grow its earnings and thus its dividends at near inflation or about 3%. I still want twice the long term inflation rate for growth in my income, so I will use 6.4% as my discount rate. Also, unlike when last I wrote about GE, it has increased its dividend and did it earlier than I expected, so I no longer need an additional discount to mitigate that risk. I calculate the PV of the future predicted dividend payments as $30.43. Thus my buy price for GE is $30. And today (Monday, January 23, 2017) the market seems to be accommodating me, as the current price is below $30.

Can options help?

For a cash secured put, I like the February expiration date with a strike price of $30. The strike is right at my target price and with a bid of $0.59 the premium is about 60% of the full year dividend for holding less than a month. With a Delta of -0.55, you have a decent chance of getting the shares assigned to you.

For a covered call, the March expiration dated call with a strike price of $31 looks to have some potential. You can get paid a premium of $0.16, which is the pro-rated amount of the dividend for 2 months. With a Delta of 0.22 the 22% or so risk that the shares might be called away is workable.

Conclusion

GE has resumed its dividend increases, and shown another quarter of progress in turning its business around. Its future looks as good today as it did when I wrote my first article on the company. That proven performance has upped my valuation of the stock, so now it is in my buy range, despite trading at a very similar price when I first concluded that it was too expensive.

