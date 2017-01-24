2 Reasons Why CSX Is Primed For More Gains This Year

The growth in CSX’s EBITDA indicates that its market capitalization will rise another 18% as compared to current levels.

Assuming that CSX’s merchandise business puts in a consistent performance and it lower its operating ratio to the projected 65%, its EBITDA will increase 14% to $5.35 billion.

The intermodal business will also witness volume growth due to an increase in oil prices, which will make transportation through trucks more expensive and help railcar volumes.

CSX will witness a rebound in its coal business on account of an improvement in volumes due to higher natural gas pricing, which will increase its coal revenue.

It looks like CSX (NYSE:CSX) is poised for a stronger performance this year as its latest results that were released on January 17 indicate. Last year, CSX lost a lot of business due to weakness in the coal and intermodal segments, which account for a third of its overall business. But, this year, it is likely that CSX will witness an improvement in both these key areas, which will eventually drive the company's financial performance in 2017. Let me explain how.

Projecting 2017 coal revenue

In 2016, the coal segment accounted for close to 17% of CSX's business as compared to almost 20% in the preceding year. The reason why the contribution of the coal business to CSX's overall revenue shrunk in 2016 was because revenue from this segment was down 20%, or almost $470 million, year-over-year. The 20% decline in CSX's coal volumes was identical to the overall industry's coal shipment decline.

However, 2017 should prove to be a good year for coal due one very important reason - higher natural gas prices. One of the key reasons why CSX's coal shipments declined last year was because the demand for the fossil fuel in electricity generation waned due to lower natural gas prices.

But, in 2017, it is anticipated that the price of natural gas will increase by a huge margin of 41% according to EIA data. I am not surprised at this expected rise in natural gas prices for 2017 as a combination of higher domestic demand and exports will lead to lower inventories of the commodity this year.

More specifically, a 6.7% increase in the number of heating days this year will lead to higher residential and commercial natural gas demand for the purposes of cooling and air conditioning. At the same time, the ramp up LNG exports from just 0.5 BCF/day last year to 1.4 BCF/day this year will lead to further inventory deceleration. As demand for natural gas rises from these sectors, the inventory levels will start declining.

In fact, for 2017, the decline in natural gas inventories could be as much as 7.7%. Now, simple demand-supply dynamics indicate that the drop in the availability of a commodity leads to an increase in prices. This is why lower inventory levels of natural gas this year will prove to be a tailwind for natural gas pricing.

Due to the rise in natural gas pricing, the usage of the commodity for generating electricity is expected to drop 4.4% this year after growth of 4.2% in 2016. Since less natural gas will be used for generating electricity, more coal will be used for this purpose.

More specifically, in 2017, coal consumption for electricity generation will increase to 720 million tons, a rise of 6% over last year. To meet the higher level of demand, the production of coal will increase by an almost identical rate of 7% to 790 million tons. It is estimated that CSX transported around 145 million tons of coal at the mid-point, indicating that it moved almost 20% of the total production last year.

Hence, as coal production rises to 790 million tons this year, it could move 158 million tons of coal. Now, even if CSX's revenue per car load of coal remains constant at last year's levels of $2,187 per unit, then its revenue from coal will increase 7% (identical to 2017 volume growth as I have assumed constant pricing) to $1.96 billion. In comparison, CSX had generated coal revenue of $1.83 billion last year.

Projecting intermodal revenue in 2017

As mentioned earlier in the article, the intermodal segment is the other important driver for CSX. On a standalone basis, the intermodal business is 15.6% of CSX's overall business. This segment dropped 2% last year, generating $1.72 billion in revenue for CSX. The reason why CSX's intermodal business was weak last year was because of lower oil prices, which gave a competitive advantage to trucking companies as they gained more business as compared to railroads.

However, the resurgence in oil prices in 2017 should tilt the scales back in the favor of CSX. This is because an increase in oil prices will lead to higher diesel pricing, which will make transportation through the trucking companies relatively expensive. For instance, the average price of oil in the U.S. is expected to rise 21% this year, which will eventually lead to an increase of 18% in the price of diesel to $2.73 per gallon.

As the price of diesel rises, railroads will witness an increase in freight shipments since they can move larger volumes and ultimately proves to be more cost effective. In fact, until 2022, it is estimated that intermodal volumes will grow at an annual rate of 5.5%. Hence, for 2017 as well, intermodal shipments can be expected to increase at an identical rate.

In comparison, intermodal volumes in the U.S. were down 5%, but CSX was able to beat the industry as its own intermodal carloads declined just 1%. Now, as 2017 intermodal growth is pegged at 5.5%, CSX should be able to at least match this growth in the volume since it outperformed the industry last year.

In 2016, CSX's intermodal volumes were 2,811,000 units, which means that a 5.5% increase in the same this year will take its volumes to 2,965,605 units. Assuming a per unit price of $614 that was prevalent last year, CSX's intermodal revenue should come in at $1.82 billion this year. However, this can be considered to be a conservative scenario since the lower pricing power of trucking companies should allow CSX to increase the unit pricing.

Now, I will use the potential growth in the revenue in these two key segments to arrive at CSX's operating earnings, which I will then use to calculate the potential upside at CSX.

Valuation

The potential revenue from CSX's coal and intermodal segments in 2017 should come in at a total of $3.78 billion according to the projections provided above. Assuming that the company's merchandise revenue in 2017 remains constant at last year's levels of $7.14 billion, its total revenue will be $11.28 billion this year, which is an increase of almost 2% from last year's levels.

Now, in the fourth quarter of last year, CSX had managed to reduce its operating ratio to 67%. Looking ahead, the company forecasts that it will be able to achieve an operating ratio in the mid-60's going forward. Therefore, I will assume that CSX is able to clock an operating ratio of 65% this year, which means that its operating expenses in 2017 will be $7.33 billion, leaving the company with an operating income of $3.95 billion.

However, in order to arrive at the company's EBITDA, I will need to add the potential depreciation. Last year, CSX's depreciation was up 8% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Assuming that the depreciation increases by an identical number this year as well, CSX's depreciation will be $1.4 billion. Hence, adding back this depreciation to the operating income of $3.95 billion will give an EBITDA of $5.35 billion for 2017, which represents an increase of 14% over TTM EBITDA.

Now, as shown in the chart given below, CSX has a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.87.

At this level of EV/EBITDA and CSX's projected EBITDA of $5.35 billion for the year, its enterprise value should increase to $58 billion. By deducting the company's debt and adding the cash position to this EV, I arrive at a market cap of $47.7 billion for CSX. As compared to its current market cap, this represents additional upside of almost 18% in 2017.

Conclusion

CSX has got off to a strong start in 2017, rising 20% already as of this writing. But, as the discussion above indicates, there is more upside to be had from its current market cap, which is why investors should continue to hold the stock for more gains.

