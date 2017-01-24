DryShips And The Art Of Losing Money

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has become a specialist in losing money for its shareholders. Two weeks back, I talked about the restructured entity and how it was still not a suitable investment for anyone looking to hold a shipping stock. Management has not disappointed, and the consistent decline in stock price looks to have forced another reverse stock split (the fourth in less than a year). It is staggering to imagine the magnitude of loss that shareholders have realized over the past year.

The most recent reverse stock split is 1-for-8 brings the total outstanding shares to less than 9 million. This has the potential to create further problems for the shareholders as the base is again becoming extremely thin. After the second reverse split, I highlighted that what will be the course of action if the stock price continues to tumble and another reverse split is needed. Since, we have seen two more similar moves and there is no end in sight. Current price of over $5 will also not hold as the fundamentals of the business are shaky and the market/investors have lost confidence in the management. There is a trust deficit and it might not be wrong to say that some investors believe the management is just thinking of their own end. Shareholders have been treated abysmally.

Two separate filings were submitted on January 20. Both these filings were about share sales to Kalani Investments. This filing highlights that a total of 78.3 million shares were issued to the investment company between December 23, 2016, and January 20, 2017 (the filing mentions at the start that it does not show any adjustment for 1-for-8 reverse stock split. The total number of shares were issued in two batches at different rates. If we take into account the whole cost of the 78.3 million shares, then it comes to around $1.77 per share, which was still at a discount to the market value. However, the most recent issue of over 38.6 million shares, which was issued in two batches, under two conditions, were even cheaper for Kalani Investments. Average cost for these shares is around $1.1. It is understandable that an investment company is getting such discounts as some sort of incentive was needed to persuade these investors to put their money in the business.

However, a more intriguing issue is what other guarantees have been given to these investors. The stock price is plummeting and the management does not have the same reputation it had a few years back. These investors will surely need assurances about the security of their investment. Or, can we assume that they are considering it a speculative investment based on the new investment strategy of the company? In my opinion, latter does not hold much truth and some sort of assurances must have been given to Kalani Investments. If we look at the average cost for Kalani Investments, one might say that they do not have a lot to lose as their cost basis are extremely low. However, this becomes subjective when we look at the perpetual fall in the stock price. No matter how low the cost basis, if there is no support for stock price and no fundamental catalyst in the near future. Any investor should be spooked.

While I believe in the future of global LPG trade, it is hard to see how DryShips is going to benefit from this segment. Two similarities exist when it comes to LPG trade and DryShips' previous diversification efforts. Diversification into off-shore drilling did not do much good for DryShips. It kept giving a cosmetic makeover when the drybulk business was in trouble but eventually the company had to separate the two as off-shore drilling was an extremely leveraged and risky play in itself. Secondly, global LPG trade is growing, but there is still a lot of uncertainty about the long-term future and the rates. We are seeing the same trend in Very Large Gas Carrier segment which was witnessed in the shipping as well as the off-shore businesses in the last decade. Capacity building has gained a lot of momentum and more than 52 VLGCs will be delivered by 2018. These carriers have the capacity to carry 84,000m 3 of LPG. The charter rates have risen substantially in the last two years but one needs to keep an eye on the vessel supply as well.

DryShips' VLGCs have been contracted on long-term charters. This gives it some security if the market gets saturated and we see a supply glut. However, if the Middle Eastern LPG becomes cheaper, and we start to see some LNG exports from Australia, then the market in Asia will become excessively competitive. This LPG boom is due to the U.S. shale exploits and the expansion of Panama Canal has further given it impetus. However, this advantage needs to be sustainable for the long-term in order for the US producers to continue selling their LPG to the Asian buyers. DryShips has certainly changed tactic for future cash flows and the company has gone for security. In doing so, they have foregone the possible upside from time charter.

This move looks extremely defensive in nature, and it looks like it will be able to keep the business going. These VLGCs will be financed through the new liquidity which was generated through restructuring. Again, if management is going to spend all the money generated on these purchases, then the business will again slump into a liquidity crunch. Cash flows from these long-term charters are going to be extremely weak. The rate of return is meager for such an investment. These cash flows will be barely enough to keep the business running. Per vessel annual time charter will be $11.6 million, and at full capacity these four vessels will bring in $46.3 million to the revenues. Operating costs will bring down the cash flows and there will be little left for the shareholders.

In my opinion, DryShips might have been better off working on spot rates or with at least a small degree of variability in rates. An option to adjust the rates might have benefited the company more in the future. There is still a lot of volatility in the sector, but the short-medium term outlook is not too bad. Affiliated companies look to be the real winner in this new direction of the business. George Economou's management and advisory companies will continue to benefit from this ongoing business in the shape of fees. However, I do not see DryShips shareholders benefiting anytime soon.

