Nord Anglia Education's (NORD) CEO Andrew Fitzmaurice on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Vanessa. Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and we are pleased with the trends and full year outlook for the business. Average full time equivalent students increased by 8% to 36,934 and our average capacity increased by 12% to approximately 54,800 seats.

On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 8.5% to 261 million and adjusted EBITDA was up slightly to 63 million. On a reported basis, adjusted earnings per share was unchanged at $0.25 in the quarter. We continue to progress on several important strategic initiatives to drive profitable growth and I would like to update you on them before handing over to Graeme to discuss the financial results of the quarter in more detail.

With regard to global campus, our continued success and ability to deliver higher levels of organic growth is founded upon providing our students with the best possible education. One important way that we differentiate our school’s offer is by helping our students to develop 21st century skills, that is, collaborative working. Nord Anglia University and our global campus initiatives link our students and teachers around the world and the unique collaborations with The Juilliard School, MIT and King’s College London, create exceptional learning opportunities for students and staff.

This year, we have introduced The Juilliard Collaboration into another 28 schools, the MIT program into 10 schools and have launched the new leadership expedition facility in Les Martinets, Switzerland. To further develop our global campus, we're delighted to announce a new collaboration with UNICEF to support a global goals for sustainable development, leveraging the world’s largest [indiscernible] initiatives to bring the message and values of these goals to the classroom. This unique opportunity enables our students to take a leading role in global discussions about key issues affecting our world.

This July, 18 Nord Anglia Education Students will present their views to decision makers during the high level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations in New York. The collaboration will also involve thousands of our students working in their local communities to the world’s largest [indiscernible] initiative to impact the sustainable development goals of zero hunger and health and wellbeing.

Turning to China bilingual schools, pursuing opportunities within the bilingual schools market in China is an important growth initiative to Nord Anglia Education and we have made good progress in establishing the dedicated team to develop this business. We opened our first China bilingual school in September 2016 with the starting enrollment of 446 FTEs and given the demand for place of the school we anticipate further substantial growth for September 2017. We expect the school to reach maturity in year three with the margins similar to our existing schools for expatriates in China.

We continue to identify significant growth opportunities in this market which our newly established team are evaluating. As we have discussed previously, the granting of additional licenses to operate new bilingual schools is handled on a case-by-case basis by the local education authorities, and our goal is to secure a license to open an additional bilingual school in September 2017. We remain excited about the growth potential of the China bilingual market and our outlook has not changed.

On new builds and capacity expansion, for September 2017 we’re expecting to open three new Greenfield schools in the high growth markets of Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok with total additional capacity of around 2,400 seats. These schools are progressing to plan and we continue to estimate related capital expenditures of approximately 22 million. We are undertaking limited capacity expansion within our existing schools this year, and therefore we expect their utilization rates to improve.

We currently have 37,202 FTEs in our schools which is an increase of 1% over September 2016 staffing enrollment, and we believe we are on track to achieve our usual target of 2% to 4% in year growth.

With regard to acquisitions, we are actively engaged in a number of advanced negotiations and hope to be in a position to announce several transactions in the coming months. Acquisitions are an important element of our growth and we completed a sale and leaseback in Q3 last year to provide additional capital. We have not seen any change in the overall acquisition environment, and we remain confident in our ability to generate significant additional growth through this strategy.

I will now turn the call to Graeme to take you through our first quarter financial results in more detail.

Graeme Halder

Thank you, Andrew. Looking at the growth -- group performance for quarter one of FY17 as to quarter one of FY16, total revenue increased 8.5% on a constant currency basis and $0.069 on a reported basis to 261 million. This was driven by strong enrollment growth in tuition fee increases.

Gross profit increased 1% to 97.1 million, but the gross margin decreased 220 basis points to 37.2%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the additional rent included in cost of sales from the sale and leaseback and increased capacity across our regions, including the new campus opening in Houston and the new bilingual school in Shanghai. This was partially offset by tuition fee increases in excess of cost inflation and increased FTEs within our schools.

SG&A expenses increased 13% to 51.7 million and SG&A as a percentage of total revenue increased to 100 basis points to 20%. The increase is mainly due to the new schools opened in September 2016, and Greenfield school preopening cost in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok and Hong Kong in Q1, FY 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was unchanged on the constant currency basis, and down slightly on a reported basis to 63.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 24.3% from 26.3% mainly due to the additional property expenses associated with our new Houston campus from the sale and leaseback. These additional costs in Q1 FY17 offset the impacted growth in FTEs and tuition fee increases.

Net financing expense increased to 8.9 million from 2.2 million in the first quarter, mainly due to an unrealized FX gain on the Swiss bonds of 14 million in Q1 '16, compared to 7 million in Q1 '17. After adjusting for these unrealized gains, our net finance expense is slightly down from 16.2 million to 15.9 million. Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS were largely unchanged at 26 million and $0.25, respectively.

Slide 8 sets out a bridge for premium schools revenue from Q1 FY16 to Q1 FY17. The bridge highlights premium school revenue growth, splitting out the impact of FX and highlight of our organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 8.6%. Slide 9 sets out a bridge for adjusted EBITDA. As I explain when we provided our initial outlook for FY17, adjusted EBITDA growth in the quarter is impacted by headwinds from currency movements and 4.9 million of additional property expenses following the sale and leaseback and the opening of our new Houston campus.

Now turning to the performance of each region for Q1 FY17 in more detail. As previously announced, we will be reporting our schools expatriates in China and our new China bilingual schools into separate segments. Looking first of our expatriates schools, revenue increased 3.5% on a constant currency basis from enrollment growth and tuition fee increases, but decreased 2% on a reported basis. Average FTEs in China grew by 2.5% to 5,888. As expected average revenue per FTE decreased 4.4% to $9,200 due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and relatively stronger growth in lower price points schools in the region. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 42.3% due principally to increased FTEs and tuition fee increases.

Turning to the China bilingual schools, we opened our first school in September ’16, so we're now reporting separate results for this segment. Revenue was 3.3 million with average FTEs of 446 and average revenue per FTE was $7,400. This year, we expect revenue per FTE for the school to be around $26,000 and the school to be adjusted EBITDA breakeven and cash flow positive. The creation of the new China bilingual team is progressing well into plan, although we do expect lower costs of around 3 million in FY17 compared to our previous forecast of 4 million.

Moving onto Europe, revenue increased 2.3% on a constant currency basis and 1.9% on a reported basis due to enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTE increased 6%, to 6,859, but average revenue per FTE decrease 3.8% to $9,200. The decrease in average revenue per FTE was primarily due to the negative currency translation impact from the strengthen of U.S. dollar and the mix impact of stronger growth in lower price schools, following capacity additions over the summer 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 20 basis points to 23.7% due to tuition fee increases, FTE growth and lower losses from our startup school in Aubonne. Partially offset by the increased cost of the capacity additions.

In the Middle East, revenue increased 9.3% on a constant currency basis and 9.1% on a reported basis as a result of strong organic growth across the region. Average FTEs increased 6.4% to 5,620 and average revenue per FTE was up 2.7% to $4,900, primarily reduce to the mix impact of stronger growth in higher price schools in the region.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 260 basis points to 24.5% due to higher fees and improved utilization. Turning to Southeast Asia, revenue increased 15.5% on a constant currency basis and 17% on a reported basis due to organic enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTEs increased 12.3% to $8,219 and average revenue per FTE 4.1% to $4,900. This was due to tuition fee increases and the positive impact from the weakening of the U.S. dollar against Southeast Asia currencies. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 260 basis points to 32.5%, primarily due to continued fill-up of the Vietnam schools and increased utilization and tuition increases across the region.

In North America, revenue increased 9.4% on a constant currency basis, and 8.2% on a reported basis to 71.5 million due to student enrollment growth and tuition fee increases. Average FTEs increased 4.9% to $9,902 [ph] and average revenue per FTE increased 3.2% to $7,200. The increase in revenue per FTE was due to tuition fee increases across the region, partly offset by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against Mexican peso. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 750 basis points to 22.9%, primarily due to the opening of the new Houston campus and the impact to the sale and leaseback.

Slide 16 of our presentation shows our summary cash flow for the first quarter of FY17. We used a 121.5 million of cash in Q1, FY17 and ended the quarter with a cash balance net of our pulled overdraft facility of $240 million. The inflows and outflows in each quarter are largely driven by the timing of tuition fee receipts. Since Q1 has very lower receipts is invariably our biggest quarterly outflow of operational cash. Our net debt position at the end of the November was 878 million, which translate into net leverage of 4.3 times, down from 4.9 times in Q1, FY16. Our target net leverage range remained at 3.5 times to four times at the end of FY17.

As mentioned in our Q4, FY16 earnings call, in early December we took advantage of favorable credit markets and successfully reprised our term loan and revolving credit facilities to improve our interest rates. The term loans now bear interest of LIBOR with a 1% flow plus 3.5% per annum. This is down from our previous rates of LIBOR of 3.75% or 4%, if our total net leverage was above four times. Our revolver interest drops to LIBOR plus 2.25 to 3.25 depending on the total net leverage ratio, this is 50 basis points down from our old rate of LIBOR plus 2.75 to 3.75. We expect the reprising to result in a cash interest saving in FY17 of around 2.8 million and a reduction in interest expense of approximately 2.3 million.

As Andrew indicated in his opening remarks, we feel good about the trends on our full year outlook. We are reiterating our previously issued FY guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA and raising our outlook for adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to reflect the interest savings from the term loan reprising. Accordingly, we expect revenue in the range of 910 million to 930 million, adjusted EBITDA of 207 million to 217 million, adjusted net income of 69 million to 74 million and adjusted EPS is $0.66 to $0.71.

In March 2016, the company put in place a series of cross currency swaps to hedge against volatility in foreign exchange rates, in particular the RMB and the Euro. Based on current FX rates, we anticipate to realize gain of approximately 3 million in Q4, FY17. Looking at the phasing of the business through the remainder of the year, the company expects Q4, FY17 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million, which includes the impact from the realized gain on the cross currency swaps. Similar to last year’s quarterly phasing, we would expect adjusted EBITDA to increase modestly on a sequential basis in the second and third quarters. As remainder, our guidance for fiscal ’17 does not include any unannounced acquisitions.

I’ll now hand back to Andrew to wrap up the call.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Graeme. Our first quarter results were in line with expectations and we are pleased with the positive trends and full year outlook for the business. This year we are building new schools in the high growth markets of Hong Kong, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. We have also made significant progress with our acquisition pipeline and we are confident of adding a number of new schools to our network this year.

In addition, we continue to see exceptional demand for our first China bilingual school and are excited by the growth opportunity in this market. We believe that our strategic initiatives further establish Nord Anglia Education as the leader in the global premium schools market and we’ll drive shareholder value.

Operator, we’d now like to open up the call for Q&A.

Gary Bisbee

So, I guess a couple of questions, first of all, on the M&A, I guess that's an encouraging update from you and I want to ask you specifically about any transactions, but a question I've been getting from people a lot is, you get close to the deadline with which you either may be use the sale leaseback proceeds or put them in a debt reduction, is there any risk that typical, historical, discipline around pricing and the type of deals you would do, falls away as you try to put the proceeds to work, I guess, just can you give us an update to the pipeline in general and how you think about the ability to put that $175 million of work by May?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

We’re confident that we can and that we will deploy the proceeds. And we’ve got the ability to, as long as we commit to make a transaction by May, so we sign the sale and purchase agreement, that we can complete later than that. So we have got some further headroom there should we need it.

In terms of the environment, I think that’s why we were saying that we don’t see anything different and therefore we’re not expecting to pay any different multiples than those that we've historically paid our assets in the past.

Gary Bisbee

And then is there any incremental color you can give us, just your understanding of what's going on with China and the regulatory approvals. I understand that case-by-case, but is your confidence any different today than a quarter ago or six months ago around the likelihood of getting an approval this year and is there a reasonable probability that that doesn't happen, and it would more likely be next year or is it just too hard to tell right now?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yeah. No, I think, clearly there was a lot of noise just when we did our quarter four results last time, couple of months ago. It was just when the new regulations were released and there was a lot of press coverage, a lot of conjecture about it. I mean my -- certainly my impression is that things have calmed down significantly since then. We would feel the same degree of confidence in our ability to open a new school for September 2017. If anything given that this continued strength and demand for our existing campus we are feeling even better about the China bilingual opportunity than we did a few months ago.

Gary Bisbee

Can you just review for us how the P&L and the cash flow was impacted by these cross currency swaps that you have? And is it something beyond -- looking beyond this year that you'll likely re-up? thanks.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yeah. We’re obviously getting a bit of a benefit on the interest, Gary. Because we swapped out on that, we'll get the gain on the currency FX rates and obviously they’re helping us in terms of our translation into U.S. dollars. The first ones roll off at the end of August 2017, and obviously it’s been a good thing to have done given what’s happen, and so we’ll review it and consider again whether we repeat it again and be more on a longer term basis.

Vanessa Cardonnel

Gary, it's Vanessa here. The notes to of our Annual Report on Form 20-F actually lay out, the swaps that have been put in place, but there are swaps that roll off August '17, swaps that roll off August '18, and swaps that roll off August '19. And as Graeme said, we're continually reviewing whether that level is appropriate in a medium-term.

Gary Bisbee

Okay. But what you’re talking about in Q4, just to be clear is gains on the ones that come due or roll off [indiscernible] August of this year. So, because of the way currency has gone --.

Vanessa Cardonnel

Correct.

Gary Bisbee

You’re getting gain. Okay. All right. Fair enough.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yeah. Correct.

Gary Bisbee

All right, I’ll let you [Multiple Speakers].

Vanessa Cardonnel

And that’s why Gary, that’s --.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

That 1Q was better [ph].

Vanessa Cardonnel

Yeah.

Gary Bisbee

Yeah. Okay. Thank you.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Because the currency impact is right away throughout the year, so we have the currency hit in Q1 Q2 and Q3 and we have the gain in Q4.

Gary Bisbee

Yeah. Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Jeff Silber

Just one follow-up question on that. Any reason why that gain and I guess the hits are included in adjusted EBITDA. Shouldn't that be below that line?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I mean, we -- it’s where is going to come through on the P&L. I mean it will obviously be clearly disclosed, but we felt it would go into the adjusted EBITDA, because it’s basically protecting us from what we're suffering from, which is the currency, from the translation.

Vanessa Cardonnel

It’s only the realized gain on termination of the swap.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

The swap, that's the cash.

Jeff Silber

Yes. [Multiple Speakers] P&L, would that be in that other gains losses line item?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Correct.

Jeff Silber

Okay, great. And I know it's early, I don’t know if you’re going to comment, but if you can give us any color in terms of the enrollments [ph] and signups for next fall, that'll be great. Thanks.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yes. I think it’s a story as usual Jeff, in that we’re continuing to see good trends in our inquiries and visits, which are our key lead indicator. I mean it is early for us to be thinking about following September. But certainly in terms of the trends that we see in inquiries and visits, we wouldn’t be expecting anything different in terms of our organic growth.

Jeff Silber

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Brandon Dobell

Thanks. Focus on the bilingual opportunities for a second. Andrew, at what point are you going to get really nervous that the licensing process hasn’t moved as fast as you'd like for the September ’17 opportunities. And then the second part, how advanced or how far along are your discussions with people for schools and for the succeeding fall in 2018 as well?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

In terms of this September. I think provided that we can see the progress towards making up school open in September 2017. We’re not really going to pack until maybe early part of the summer. We would expect to have visibility before then obviously, but if we were clear that it was just a process and we have everything else lined up and it's just that administrative process that needed to complete. I think that the issue with it, Brandon, is if we get later in the year in terms of our approval that of course affects our marketing time for the new school and may affect our September enrollment.

Certainly, further to Gary's question earlier regarding the general environment. I think there was an awful lot -- as I said there was a lot of noise around a few months ago. It has come down and I feel and certainly in terms of what we see and in terms of our business development opportunities in China, I feel very comfortable with the projections that we've made around the additional schools that we’re going to open over the next few years.

Brandon Dobell

Okay. Than in terms of -- I guess let's call it quarter-on-quarter enrollment progress at the school, it's already open. Maybe if you can characterize how much of that is happening kind of it is naturally organically right word of mouth as opposed to you guys going out and drumming up real interest I guess, I'm trying to get at from a demand point of you, how much of it is just pay, everybody knows the school is open. So they're showing up as opposed to you guys going out and having to create the demand.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yes. We are not spending any money market the school. It's all social media, word of mouth. If we open up a session to parents to book visits to the school, a session of maybe 30 or 40 show around will disappear within 20 minutes on WeChat.

So, I think that the demand is continuing to be really, really strong for the school. It’s just as I may have explained earlier it’s around about the permission that we get in terms of the number of slot --.

Brandon Dobell

Right.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Slots that we get allocated to open for next September. So, the government agrees X number of spaces for you. This year we had -- we were allowed a 100, [indiscernible]. And provided that we get -- I mean we've got way more demand than that, so provided that we get the agreement from the governments who open more capacity, than we will certainly be able to really achieve a pretty significant growth in the next September.

Brandon Dobell

And then final one for me, if you think about that the three new Greenfields, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, any sense of the split in the seats between those schools and is there a significant difference in, I guess CapEx per seat for those reasons.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yes. So, in terms of the numbers, in Hong Kong we have a total new capacity of --.

Graeme Halder

520.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

520, that is a conversion.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

And so CapEx is going to be a little higher there. In Bangkok, we're opening a total of --.

Graeme Halder

1,500.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

1,500 seats. I think given the market the CapEx there is going to be probably a little lower. And in terms of Abu Dhabi, we're opening up 400 seats from a 2,000 seats campus comes September.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

And CapEx for Abu Dhabi will be pretty much in line with our normal guidance.

Brandon Dobell

Okay.

Graeme Halder

In total that is 22 million.

Brandon Dobell

Yeah.

Graeme Halder

For those three campuses.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

So, if you, kind of add them up Brandon, we normally talk around about just under $10,000 per seat of capacity. And I think that works out just under $10,000 on average.

Brandon Dobell

Yeah. Looks it. Okay. Great, thanks a lot.

Trace Urdan

I wanted to -- I'm sorry to go back to this issue. I hear you saying that things have calmed down from your perspective in terms of the political climate in China, but there is a lag effect in terms of the coverage and the chatter, I think in the U.S. So I'm hoping you can elaborate a little bit further. And what I specifically am interested in is, to what extent should we read the licensing of the new campus and the decisions on enrollment growth at the existing Shanghai campus, which I think I've heard you describe as being local decisions.

To what extent should we read those decisions as some kind of an indication of the sort of initiatives that seems to have emerged at the national level to try to dampen the influence of foreign education in the country?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yeah. I, [Multiple Speakers], it makes sense Trace and I know that’s being the way that some people have commented and interpreted it.

Trace Urdan

Yeah.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I don’t -- we don’t believe that that’s the case. I think there is enough number of points that I kind of raised quite apart from ourselves, is that, private school organization called wisdom, as in Wisdom, as in wisdom tooth. Wisdom education, which is about to listing in Hong Kong on the 26th of January. And I think with all that's involved in listing a private education business and all of the investment scrutiny that it would have gone through, I think the fact that that business is about to list gives a pretty clear idea of the ability of people to do what we’re talking about doing.

Trace Urdan

Okay. All right, fair enough, thanks.

Mariana Kou

Hi management, this is Mariana from CLSA. Thank you for taking my question. I think for the China in terms of [indiscernible] and look through and talk through off the China regulatory changes, but in terms of all the markets, could you actually help us understand whether there might be any potential changes in terms of why education regulations especially in the U.S. and UK there seem to be quite a lot of talks around that. Thank you.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

So changes in regulations in the U.S. and UK, which may impact us those markets, Mariana, or in China?

Mariana Kou

No, just in, more like in North America and like UK and broadly speaking whether any -- I know you don't really have too much in terms of presence in the UK, but broadly speaking any other markets whether we see any potential regulatory risk, because I think we kind of went through a China situation in the other markets.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yes. I think the one in America, we would, if this scheme which is being talked about regarding the use of vouchers, that would be helpful to us, if people could -- if the funding was with the students rather than the school. Than clearly with private schools in North America, we would be a beneficiary of that. So let’s see what happen.

I mean we don’t see any headwinds at the moment and any of our markets really. And we believe that North American business as you’ve heard some Graeme is doing well in terms of it's top-line growth, I’ve got couple of headwinds in terms of the sale and leaseback costs and the Houston campus. But we’re very pleased with the way that that region is progressing, it’s progressing very strongly.

So please with the North America we are not -- you don’t understand that there was any regulatory headwinds in that market that will be subject to or any other markets actually.

Mariana Kou

Thanks and I think a bit of follow-up on the China situation, if Whether we might have any plans given that could be some challenges in getting licenses or maybe some delay, even though that the laws are just kind of going through and everyone trying to digest the situation would we be kind of thinking about we investing because I know previously we talked about a pretty strong pipeline of about [indiscernible] in China. We've been, we're considering re-investing some of that money into other markets, potentially like Southeast Asia, I think that could also quite a strong market in terms of demand.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I mean, I think what we’ve talked about 200 million that we’re going to deploy into acquisitions during the course of this year. And I’ve always made the point with China, that it doesn’t take much capital from us. I think the low point of our plan in terms of rolling out the nine schools is probably another $30 million of capital maximum. Because of the high cash generation of the schools that are operating in terms of duel curriculum in China, you know the one we’ve got is already cash flow positive in its first year. So, it’s not something that requires a lot of capital anyways.

And then I think the second point regarding that is, I’ve been spending, probably been in China once a fortnight working on the China bilingual since had our call a couple of months ago and as I'm on the ground, talking to everyone, develop as officials, management, our outlook remains the same that this is a great opportunity for us, that we’re confident in being able to deliver again.

Mariana Kou

Thank you. And that’s very helpful.

Manav Patnaik

I was just hoping the comments early in the call around the -- as long as you commit by May, you could obviously complete later. Could you just help us understand, like, is there a dollar amount that you have to commit to and then with that as context, how should we think about the bridge between, your leverage being above your target today, you make the deal and then how quickly you get back within your target?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Yeah. So, what we would do, Manav, in terms of this opportunity, that the last thing to drop would probably be the license in terms of the things that you need to arrange to open a new school, new China bilingual school. So, we would make any financial commitments subject to the approval of that license. So, any kind of commitments that we've made on cost other than the $3 million that Graeme talked about in terms of the establishment of the team and them being rolled out this year.

In terms of the specific schools and the site or anything like that, any commitment that we make would be subject to the license. So, if we didn’t get the license or if the license was delayed than that commitment in turn would be delayed or that commitment would fall away if ultimately the license didn’t materialize.

Manav Patnaik

I think, so, I was referring more to your M&A pipeline in terms of committing the sale back proceed.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I’m sorry. So, what we’ve got in terms of the proceeds of the sale and leaseback is that I think there are two things that help us. One is that CapEx count. So, money that we have maybe had in March for CapEx, we can count that against the sale and leaseback money, so that that money that was going to be for CapEx would therefore be available for acquisitions. So we could keep that money.

And then secondly, we've got to have made the commitment by May, and that doesn’t mean that we’ve got to have closed the transaction by May, we’ve just got to have -- got a sale and purchase agreement in place. So I think the combination of what we see in our pipeline, the amount that we can offset against CapEx, so that we can keep the cash and where we are with different negotiations, that’s why we’re able to say that, we’re confident, that we’re going to be able to use the money on acquisitions.

Manav Patnaik

Okay. And should we expect, I guess, more of the smaller like singles or triple schools versus any big group one?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I think we saw a lot of opportunities and we’re obviously pretty well advanced with the number of them. And at this stage, but just want to keep it so that we're confident that we’re going to deploy the 200. And also that that we’re going to do that within our normal cost, so the assets will be in line with what we've paid previously.

Manav Patnaik

Fair enough and then just one more from me, which is can you just remind me again the China bilingual schools. I guess they get profitable a lot quicker than your traditional ones. What are the main differences in the costs there that allows for that rapid profitability?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

I think it’s more to do with the demand profile. So at maturity, they are, the same kind of margins as our expat schools in China. Although, the cost base is lower, the price point is lower. So they're a similar kind of profile in terms of the split between revenue margin and cost, in percentage terms. It’s more [indiscernible] and therefore progress to breakeven. It’s more to do with the speed of demands, the ramp up of demand.

And I think these points that I was making last time on the call, in that, we’ve got an incredibly strong brand, we have these fantastic collaborations with Julliard, MIT, the one that I mentioned on the call today with the United Nations. And these are real differentiators and incredibly attractive in the market, as well as the factors we’ve got a proven track record in educating students in China and getting them into the world’s leading University. So I think a combination of that creditability in the Chinese market over 15-16 years now, plus the educational enhancements that we’ve got, just mean that we’ve got a stronger academic offer than others and that’s really attractive to a very large and fast growing market.

Manav Patnaik

Okay. I’m sorry just one housekeeping one. The 11 million same school expansion spend is that roughly 200 seats?

Vanessa Cardonnel

That’s roughly 300 seats, that the 11 million is the CapEx spending in this year, which also includes some of the final payments on capacity that came online in September 2016.

Manav Patnaik

Okay. All right. Thanks a lot guys.

Leon Chik

Back on the $8.2 million swap, did I hear it correctly that it's only cash on expired swap or is that the mark-to-market thing?

Vanessa Cardonnel

The 3 million that Graeme called out in Q4, which is the second realized gain at this point is on the termination of two of the swaps.

Leon Chik

And this swap, because I think you mentioned the constant currency impact is about 1.6%, so it's about $4 million, I guess, your U.S. dollar sales have lowered because of Forex. So these hedges basically offset that. But the $8 million is bigger, so is it for a lot of other stuff as well, like cash assets in Forex or -- you're not over hedging right, you're just like hedging everything right, 8.2?

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Graeme think certainly 8.2 from now.

Leon Chik

That's just your gains from swap and your explanation of why the net income is higher. Right?

Graeme Halder

I think that, still Leon, you’re referring to the net interest expense. Yeah, and the movement in the [indiscernible] which is causing our -- our net interest expenses is the same, but there is been different size gain and loss movement in the swaps.

Vanessa Cardonnel

All unrealized, full non-cash.

Graeme Halder

So, this is a different thing.

Leon Chik

Right. Okay.

Graeme Halder

So this is a kind of a swap that we put in place against, as I see mainly against the RMB, but also partly against the euro. And what that does is, it covers us, those two swaps currently balance any headwinds that we’ve got at an EBITDA level, not at a revenue level, at an EBITDA level and at net income level. Any headwinds that we’ve currently experienced on the movements in the U.S. dollar.

Leon Chik

Okay. All right. Thanks.

Andrew Fitzmaurice

Thank you.

