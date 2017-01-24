Carnivores - The Sale Is Over

As I get older, I have to watch what I eat more and more. At least that is what the doctor tells me. One of the things that I am not willing to sacrifice totally is my love of the cholesterol rich meat that I enjoy at least once a week. I am going to try to keep it to once a week but I have to admit that steak, bacon or other beef and pork delicacies make it hard to stick to a dietary regimen. I am jealous of those who are vegetarians or vegans but I figure they do not know what they are missing. They may be a lot healthier than me but the immediate gratification that comes from ingesting animal protein would be hard for me to give up.

I not only like to cook and eat beef and pork, I love to shop for the meats. I appreciate the art of butchery and the special cuts that have evolved over the years. I have to admit - I marvel at the marbling of beef and appreciate a thick cut of bacon from the butcher's counter.

For years I lived in New York City and would venture over to Esposito's Pork Store to purchase the beef and pork for my treasured grill. The owner of the store was more than a butcher, he was an artist. Now I live in Vegas and while I still get great cuts of prime meats, nothing can compare to my memories of those days in the big city. Meat had become expensive over recent years but it never caused me to cut back on at least my weekly indulgence.

A massive rally over recent years

The prices of beef and pork rallied starting in 2010 for several reasons. Source: CQG

In 2012, there was a brutal drought that caused the prices of corn and soybeans to rise to all-time highs as crop yield declined in the United States. The U.S. is the world's leading producer of the two agricultural commodities and as the price took off, animal protein producers faced skyrocketing feed costs. Instead of paying the piper, many decided to take their herd of cattle to processing plants for early slaughter. The sudden increase in beef supplies caused the price of live cattle to fall briefly in 2012, but prices quickly recovered as the market realized that the short-term glut would lead to a market deficit as it takes years to raise new herds. As the monthly chart highlights, live cattle futures prices rallied steadily rising to all-time highs of $1.71975 in October 2014. Beef became expensive and during that time another issue caused the price of pork to appreciate to its all-time peak. Source: CQG

In 2014, it was not as much feed prices but an outbreak of PED, or porcine epidemic diarrhea, that caused over seven million suckling pigs to perish. PED caused the price of lean hog futures to rise to its all-time pinnacle of $1.33875 in July 2014. For carnivores like me, 2014 was a very expensive year for good eating.

In the years that followed, the prices for beef and pork moved steadily lower. By the time the grilling season of 2016 rolled around, live cattle futures were trading around $1.20 per pound and lean hogs were at the $0.80 per pound level. Both animal protein markets had declined from highs but both were still near the higher ends of their long-term trading ranges.

In the immediate aftermath of last year's grilling season, meats went on sale, big time.

The end of grilling season resulted in a bargain for carnivores

The grilling season ends each year with the Labor Day Holiday when many pack up their barbeques and store them away until they break them out again on Memorial Day weekend. The weeks that followed last year's grilling season was a carnivore's delight.

The monthly chart of live cattle futures shows that the nearby contract fell to $0.9430 per pound during the week of October 10. The decline of over 45% from the highs created a sale for beef which fell to the cheapest price since August 2010. The sale in lean hogs was even more dramatic. Nearby lean hog futures fell to lows of 40.70 cents per pound during the week of October 17, a drop of 69.6% from the 2014 highs. While beef was for sale, pork was less than one-third the price seen during the days of PED in 2014. Prices dropped as both beef and pork supplies overwhelmed demand. I had hoped that the price decline would last forever, but it would have been bad news for my cholesterol level. However, it seems that nothing that good goes on indefinitely.

A rebound in prices

After hitting their lows in October, the prices of live cattle and lean hog futures have both rebounded sharply. Source: CQG

As the weekly live cattle chart illustrates, the price has rallied from under 95 cents to the $1.20 per pound level once again. Source: CQG

Lean hogs have rebounded from under 41 cents to 65 cents per pound. The rallies in the animal protein sector are a reflection of long-term price trends. There was no specific event like a drought, flood or an animal disease that caused the rebound in prices. Markets tend to overshoot on the up and downside. The rallies in 2014 and dips following the most recent grilling season are examples of overextended moves in both cattle and hog prices.

Demographics tell us that prices moved too low

The quarterly chart for beef and pork prices reveals an important trend that has developed over decades. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of live cattle futures shows that the price of the animal protein has made higher lows for many years. Source: CQG

The quarterly price trend of lean hogs shows that the price has moved back into the multi-decade price range but that since 1998, lows have been progressively higher during periods of oversupply.

The steady rise in the prices of animal proteins is the result of increasing global demand for meat. In 1960, there were around 3 billion people on our planet. Source: here

As of Monday, January 23, a total of 7.367 billion people require more meat as at least some of these souls are dedicated carnivores like me. Exponential population growth will continue to put a strain on the demand side of the fundamental equation for meats. Additionally, dietary changes in China over recent decades have increased the demand for animal proteins as diets have incorporated more complex proteins.

Another sign of the rising demand for meats in China has been investment over recent years. In 2013, the Chinese purchased the world's largest pork processing company, Smithfield Foods. Last year, China took a strategic long equity position in an Australian beef producer, Wellard. Wellard is Australia's largest beef exporter and the company plans to begin exporting live cattle to China in 2017. If China decides to increase its ownership of Wellard, China could eventually become the sole destination for that Australian beef.

China's unending appetite for animal proteins is likely to exacerbate demand in the years ahead, particularly when shortages develop. Chinese strategy in the animal protein markets is no different than in other commodities. As the world's most populous nation, China has been on a course to guarantee commodity flows for decades. The Asian nation has increased stockpiles of metals, minerals and energy. They have made strategic investments around the globe in a myriad of commodities to secure flows and animal protein is no exception.

Things to watch for in the meats

The big meat sale at the end of last grilling season came to an abrupt end when the market realized that global demand is only going to increase along with population. Meats are no different than other agricultural commodities like grains. In years where supplies are abundant, prices still move lower but as the long-term charts show the bottoms of today are significantly higher than the lows of yesteryear.

Therefore, any dramatic selloffs in the meat markets are buying opportunities. Last October, I filled my freezer with meats and I am still working on those supplies. However, pork and beef are not copper or gold and eventually they will go bad if I do not eat them in the coming months. One of the most important things to watch in the meat markets is the action of the Chinese in the months and years ahead. When the nation makes a strategic investment in a foreign company that produces animal protein, it may present an opportunity to export those products when shortages develop leaving meat lovers like me paying much higher prices. It is possible that deals like the one for Smithfield Foods done in 2013 will not pass muster under the new administration. However, when it comes to meats, I am keeping my eyes on China as well as the prices of grains that serve the basic feed inputs for the animal protein market. In the U.S. there has been four straight years of bumper crops of corn and beans and if 2017 turns out to be anything different, meat shortages may occur in the years ahead. Finally, the one thing that can blindside the meat markets is an outbreak of diseases like PED or mad cow disease. Meats have rebounded over recent months from lows in October, and while they may run out of some upside steam over the weeks and months ahead, the path of least resistance for prices continues to be higher for the years ahead. There is good and bad news for carnivores. Another selloff is possible which would be another chance to stock those freezers. However, the chances are that we will be paying more in the future.

