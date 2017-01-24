S&P - Add Or Hold?

I think one of the hallmarks of successful investors is having excess cash on hand when attractive opportunities present themselves. We may have seen one in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) yesterday for example when the stock got absolutely crushed as a result of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) piggybacking on top of multiple lawsuits against Qualcomm's licensing practices. Opportunities like these are when portfolio cash comes in very handy.

For the general market (NYSE:SPX) though, the question is whether investors should keep a sizable chunk of change on the sidelines or go long now to take advantage of potential more upside. This is the question many investors are asking at present. The whole ETF market continues to expand due to lower fees and the "hands off" passive investing model. I mean - why pick individual stocks (which takes time) when we see the performance of (NYSE:SPX) OR (NYSEARCA:VTI) since 2009?

Furthermore with the S&P500 now having 2,300 within its sights, the question is not necessarily if one is long but how much of the portfolio is exposed to US equities. Intermediate based sentiment in equities still remains at excessively optimistic levels. However in saying this, we have seen over the duration of this bull market that sentiment can remain elevated for a considerable amount of time before finally rolling over. We just haven't had a proper correction where sentiment got excessively bearish since February of last year. So is a passive investor to continue riding this wave or should a significant portion of capital be parked for potential future setups? That's the million dollar question.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

As my portfolios are predominately income orientated, I try not to get caught with multiple positions at technical highs in the stock market. The reason is that when the position goes under water, there is very little one can do with that respective position. Yes one could sell covered calls and collect dividends but that particular option strategy is only possible up to a point. No - we always want to be getting in at technical lows.

An accurate timing tool (which is currently lining up with overly bullish sentiment above on the intermediate chart) is the Smart Money/Dumb Money confidence index. Both the smart money and dumb money indices are usually opposite in terms of confidence and this is also how we have things lining up at the moment. In fact, the indices are illustrating that a correction is on the cards here and as the chart below illustrates, the indices has been glaringly accurate over the past few years. Therefore (sooner or later), assuming intermediate based sentiment in US equities and the smart money index stay as they are, we should get a nice correction in US equity markets.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

However the reason why I feel there is more upside ahead is due to the robo-ratio which is still too bearish for my liking. The robo-ratio gives us an insight into the emotions of retail traders. When the ratio is high (which we have at the moment - 71%), it means that retail investors are mainly buying puts (bearish) as opposed to buying calls (bullish). For a permanent top to take place in the market, we need to see this ratio at ultra bullish levels (like we saw in 2006 & 2007) which we don't have at present.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

Therefore the next best time to get long will be at the next intermediate cycle low. The last two ICLs stretched the weekly stochastics to oversold levels. The same should happen again over the next few months. Therefore I would be holding at present and looking to add on meaningful weakness. This bull market looks like it has a bit to go yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.