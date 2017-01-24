Staples: Time To Slash Dividend?

Staples (NYSE: SPLS) is an office supplies retailer with more than 1500 stores and more than 70,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Boston and operates in Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand. SPLS has experienced a number of challenges which I have summarized below.

A federal judge opposed its plan to acquire its competitor, Office Depot (NYSE: ODP) in 2016. The combination would create the biggest office supply company in the United States. Credit ratings. Before the failed acquisition of Office Depot, the company received credit rating downgrades by Fitch and Moody's. The ratings were later revised to stable. Industry trends. The company is suffering from the market trends as offices continue to automate and as cloud computing becomes the norm. The retail stores are experiencing a slowdown as more people and companies focus on online shopping.

To solve these challenges, the company has adopted a number of strategies such as the launch of the Staples 2020 strategy. In this strategy, the company will focus on accelerating growth in the North American mid-market clients, preserve profitability in the North American stores, reduce costs, and narrow the geographical focus to North America. The company has also had management changes after the exit of the previous CEO.

Some of these strategies have already been put in place. First, SPLS has exited its underperforming market in the United Kingdom. Second, it has closed hundreds of stores in the United States. Third, the company has announced cost cutting measures that have saved $750 million of annualized pre-tax costs and plan to save more than $300 million by 2018.

SPLS has also entered in new businesses by partnering with Managed by Q, WorkBar, and by acquiring Capital Office Products. Managed by Q offers office cleaning management and maintenance platform to companies while Capital Office Products an office supplies company generating $100 million in annual revenues. WorkBar offers shared office spaces similar to WeWork. SPLS has also introduced the Easy System which has incorporated IBM's (NASDAQ: IBM) cognitive technologies to help customers reorder supplies, track orders, and chat with a representative.

SPLS has also boosted its online / digital products. Today, more than half of the company's revenue come from digital platforms. A significant part of the revenues come from the Staples Business Advantage which is a business-to-business subscription service. The company has also put an emphasis on moving from its known office supplies. Its BOSS (Beyond Office Supply Sales) will make 60% of its revenue by 2020 while 95% of its revenue will come from North America. Other measures put in place by the company include: reduction of production costs, increasing margins of Staple brands, driving productivity in retail, and evolving promotional strategies.

The problem

The company has had a good reputation offering dividends to its shareholders. In 2012, it increased its dividend from 0.11 to 0.12 which it has maintained since then. It currently has a dividend yield of 5.24% and a dividend payout ratio (TTM) of -67.39%. It has maintained the dividend despite its revenue declining from $24 billion in 2013 to $21 billion in 2015. A company with a negative dividend payout ratio means that while the company is paying a dividend, it is still losing money. SPLM also returns money to investors through buybacks. On average, the company spends about $300 million on dividends and share buybacks. The challenge is on whether the company, which is losing money can continue offering the dividends and buybacks.

Another challenge faced by the company that could affect its performance and dividend is the decline in revenues. Staples has a quarterly YoY revenue growth of -4.26% and an EPS (quarterly YoY) growth of -12.90%. The trailing operating margin has declined to -1.40% while the EBTDA margin has declined to 0.66%. Also, it has a negative return on equity of -9.05%. In terms of valuation, Staples has a negative PE ratio, an indication that it is losing money.

One can argue that the company had a challenging year due to the failed Office Depot transaction. In the transaction, Staples paid a one-off break-up fee of $250m and $90 million for the acquisition fees. In the next quarters, the company will not pay these fees.

Ray of hope

While Staples is facing a number of challenges, the management are making important strides that could save the company. First, the company's cash and short term investments are on an upward trajectory from 2014. Staples has $1.07 billion in cash and short term investments up from $792 million in 2014. The source of the funds has come from the increased savings which are expected to hit $1 billion in 2018 and the sale of the company's underperforming UK assets.

The company has also invested heavily on e-commerce which makes 50%+ of its total revenue. This comes from its own websites such as staples.com and quill.com and external sites like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This investment in the digital has made the company realize more than $200 million in FCF from the retail outlets.

Staples is also accelerating the shutting down of its retail stores. The company has negotiated its leases to expire in the next 3 years. This gives the company the chance to reduce the costs involved in running physical stores.

In addition, the company has invested in other products away from the traditional office supplies. Today, they have partnered with Managed by Q to offer services to its clients. It is estimated that such services will make the bulk of the revenues in the next few years.

The election of Donald Trump and his policies is likely to have significant implications to the company's bottom line. For instance, the company had an effective tax rate of 22.7%. Trump promises to simplify the tax rate and reduce corporate taxes to 15%. These savings will have major impacts on the company's profits. This is particularly because most of the its sales come from the United States.

Conclusion

Staples is one of the largest office suppliers in the United States. Its digital and retail footprint and the large portfolio of clients are unmatched. Its forward PE of 9.972 makes it a cheaper company than its peers who include Office Depot, Amazon, and Five Below. However, the company faces major challenges which I have highlighted above. It also faces major competition from companies such as Amazon who are building their business clients backed by their large variety of products. The company is also experiencing a period of slow growth in revenue in its core supplies as companies move to the cloud. While the company has made important strides in improving its operations, I believe that the company will ultimately slash the hefty dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kindly follow me for investing insights.