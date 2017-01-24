AppDynamics Ups Proposed IPO Valuation

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO based on valuation.

While I recommended the previous, lower price range as a buy, I can't recommend the new, higher price range.

The company's EV/Sales at the new price will be 10.8x, or a 59% premium to direct competitor New Relic.

AppDynamics has increased the price of its proposed IPO by 18%.

Quick Take

In a new S-1/A filing, application intelligence software company AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) has raised its proposed IPO price per share, from a midpoint of $11 to $13, representing an 18% increase in valuation.

At the new IPO price, the company is proposing an EV/Sales premium of 59% over publicly held direct competitor New Relic (NYSE:NEWR).

That premium is unsupported, and my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

AppDynamics provides enterprises with self-configuring software agents that monitor, analyze and optimize their IT infrastructure environments.

In my previous update of the company and its IPO prospects, AppDynamics Provides IPO Details Update, I analyzed the company's recently provided IPO valuation assuming a midpoint per-share price of $11.

My opinion was that the IPO was a BUY within the proposed $10 to $12 price range and with an implied post-IPO market cap of $1.38 billion.

I presented two valuation methods as support for my opinion, using publicly held direct competitor New Relic as a comparable.

New Relic's Price/Sales multiple was 7.1x. Given AppDynamics' current annual revenue run rate of $200 million, it implied a $1.4 billion market capitalization, which was in line with the originally proposed share price range.

With the new AppDynamics share price range of $12 to $14, the implied post-IPO market cap would be $1.56 billion.

Additionally, using the EV/Sales method of valuation, New Relic indicates a current value of 6.8x, but now APPD is proposing an EV/Sales multiple of 10.8x.

Commentary

Since APPD has been conducting its road show, the company has likely been receiving strong expressions of interest. Hence the price jump.

While the IPO will likely occur, paying a 10.8x EV/Sales multiple when direct, publicly held competition is at 6.8x is too pricey in my opinion .

Management is no doubt keen to IPO at an amount as close as possible to its most recent private funding round in November 2015, which had a reported valuation of $1.92 billion.

That round apparently had anti-dilutive provisions for private investors, providing for payments in additional stock to the extent future rounds or the IPO was concluded at a lower valuation.

I understand the company's desire not to leave money on the table or be forced to make previous investors whole.

But I can't recommend the IPO given its 59% EV/Sales premium over a directly comparable competitor already public.

Accordingly, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO in the higher proposed range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.