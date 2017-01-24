Verizon: Time To Re-Think?

Before market open on January 24th, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) reported a rough 4Q16. The company missed bottom-line expectations but beat marginally on the top line.

Revenues of $32.34 billion in the quarter represented a year-over-year decrease of -5.6% and inched ahead of consensus expectations of $32.09 billion. EPS adjusted for pension and severance credits came in at $0.86, down -3.4% over 4Q15 and below consensus' $0.89.

Credit: thehindu.com

What does this mean for the investment thesis?

Last quarter, the Street turned sour on Verizon's steep postpaid phone base decline and the unusual 1%-plus postpaid churn. Back then, the stock dipped nearly 10% over the trading week that followed 3Q16 earnings release.

4Q16, it seems, was Groundhog Day. Earnings disappointed and reinforced some of the same trends unveiled last quarter as postpaid net adds of 591,000 trailed consensus estimate by over 20% and churn reached the highest level in the past eight quarters at least.

The deterioration of Verizon's wireless user base appears to be forming a clear trend, as the graph below illustrates. The green area represents the four quarters in 2015 of improving net adds and declining churn. The red area represents the much more challenging four quarters in 2016 when the trends reversed, net adds drop precipitously, and churn shot up.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Verizon's earnings presentations

Postpaid device activations of 43.2 million in 2016 trailed previous year's 46.6 million by over 7% and decreased consistently YOY in every single quarter. And while Verizon added 1.9 million 4G LTE devices in 4Q16, this number paled in comparison to 4Q15's 4.4 million - granted, a period when proportionally fewer clients were on the LTE network. This is a discouraging trend that might point to the maturity of the smartphone user base.

Verizon's core business clearly seems to be hurting from saturation and increased competition (margins also failed to excite investors this quarter). Whereas wireless used to be an appropriate response to the deterioration of the wireline business, both businesses now seem to be "over the hill" and well into their maturity (former) or declining (latter) life stages.

Verizon itself seems to recognize the new reality as the company's moves to acquire several non-core assets in the past couple of years suggest - notably AOL, Telogis, Fleetmatics and possibly Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO). The company executed on 10 deals since 2015 alone, compared to six over the preceding 5 years.

But transitioning a business the size of Verizon is no easy feat. While its main competitor AT&T (NYSE:T) is attempting to do so with a very large and bold move - the merger with media giant Time Warner (TWC) - Verizon is taking the path of the bolt-on acquisitions. And despite encouraging results in the fast-growing IoT (Internet-of-Things) business in 4Q16, up 21% YOY, Verizon is still very reliant on its traditional carrier service and equipment revenues, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: DM Martins Research's estimate using Verizon's earnings presentations

The other side of the coin

That being said, I can already hear the many income-seeking, Verizon-loving investors claiming that VZ has served them well over a number of years and that the stock continues to be a generous dividend payer. And I would largely agree with that statement.

VZ is yielding 4.6% following today's intraday drop, and dividend payments have been increasing consistently over the past two-plus decades - see graph below. The yield alone could help to set a floor and prevent share prices from sliding much deeper into $40-territory.

Source: Verizon's IR page and Yahoo Finance

But I would also remind those same investors that Verizon is not the only high-yielding telecom company in the world. AT&T currently yields about 4.8%, while global peers Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) pay 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. And when it comes to dividend sustainability, Verizon's high 164% dividend coverage in FY16 (as a function of FCF) and elevated net debt-per-share levels of $26 (representing 52% of market cap) make me less excited about picking VZ to play the dividend game compared to some of its direct peers.

Takeaway

I am not a Verizon bear, nor do I necessarily believe that shares will fall much lower than they have today. But I believe the company is facing significant headwinds while high debt levels and unimpressive cash generation fail to compensate for the challenges.

Dividend investors may see the post-earnings dip as an opportunity to buy. But I suggest they carefully weigh the risks, along with the benefits, of doing so.