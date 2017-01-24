Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

No change to our forecast from last week Friday.

We expect a -118 Bcf draw in the storage report for the week ended 1/20. A storage draw of -118 Bcf would be compared to a -152 Bcf draw last year and -166 Bcf draw for the five-year average. Our forecast remained unchanged from last week after physical storage data was similar to our forecast.

Our storage forecast this week is slightly higher than the consensus averages we've seen. The average figure is hovering around -110 Bcf, so a draw around -118 Bcf would be slightly bullish. The variability in this week's storage report should be minor given the lower heating demand last week, the structural demand increases we've observed helped increase storage draws.

The latest ICE report shows that traders still expect bearish Feb draw figures.

Source: ICE

As we wrote yesterday, these figures are still considerably lower than ours and given our neutral Feb outlook, we should see more bullish revisions ahead.

Natural gas fundamentals continue to support the bull's case as US natural gas production remains around 70 Bcf/d, and it is slowly trending up. Canadian gas imports remain around 5 Bcf/d. Canada's gas storage saw a draw of 36.1 Bcf for the week of 1/13 and currently sits around 75.1% full.

LNG flow is still hovering around 2 Bcf/d with the recent increase in flow going towards arbitraging against the Asian LNG spread. We expect to see this fall back a bit in the coming months as the LNG spreads tighten. Mexico gas exports remain above 4.1 Bcf/d.

Fundamentally speaking, the tight natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) market is expected to continue. Capex guidance out of natural gas producers indicate a mild supply growth this year to 74 Bcf/d average, and EIA's recent short-term energy outlook is also estimating 73.8 Bcf/d. We do not see gas producers surprising supplies to the upside.

