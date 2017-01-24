BG Staffing Inc.: Sometimes Valuation And Yield Is Not Enough

Even with this performance, the company's debt continues to increase, along with its financial obligations.

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEMKT:BGSF) is a provider of temporary staffing support in the continental United States. It has three primary business lines under this umbrella:

Multi-family - maintenance and back office

Professional - IT and finance professionals

Commercial - logistics, distribution, etc.

The company has been growing the business at a very strong clip in both the top and bottom lines:

BGSF's current market cap is $119.7m; adding on its drawn line of credit of $19.0m and its contingent liability related to its outstanding acquisitions of $9.0m, we come to an Enterprise Value (EV) of$147.7m as of Q3 2016. BGSF posted $22.1m EBITDA over the last 12 months, meaning BGSF is trading at a multiple of just 6.7x EV/EBITDA.

This is a substantial discount to its growth rate on both revenue and EBITDA. BGSF also offers shareholders an annual dividend of $1/share (representing a 7.2% yield at the current share price). At first blush, there is a lot to like with BGSF with respect to getting paid to wait as well as a chance for multiple expansion.

The market, however, has had a different sentiment:

I believe this negative trend has developed for two main reasons. First, in June 2016, BGSF did a secondary offering issuing 1.075m shares to raise $15.3m in order to retire its long-term debt, which was carrying a hefty 13% interest rate at the time. The money was raised at $14.00 per share, even though shares were trading above $16 at the time. After an initial surge, the shares have slowly sold off and now trade below this share issuance.

The second reason, and more concerning, is the very low cash conversion rate of its EBITDA performance. As a background, BGSF has largely driven its growth by using a roll up model:

If we add up the publicized deals above (excluding the JNA staffing transaction), BGSF has spent $68.9m on acquisitions in the past six years. BGSF is sitting on $28m in credit and contingent obligations, meaning it has paid off at least 60% of these acquisitions. Rollups can be dangerous if the debt used to drive them becomes unmanageable on a cash flow basis.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) is a glaring example of the risks associated with this business model. In BGSF's case, it has a terrific EBITDA to debt coverage ratio (less than 1x), but it is a little less clear when we look to its cash generation.

BGSF's debt has fallen from $41.6m at the end of 2015 to $28.0m at the end of Q3 2016; this was accomplished by the $15.3m secondary offering. The company actually went in the hole by $1.7m during the last 9 months, despite the prodigious EBITDA result. With a deeper examination of its cash flow, we can see the problem.

This current year result includes the higher interest costs from the long-term debt retired in June, so I have included a pro-forma scenario of its free cash flow at the lower interest rate associated with its operating line of credit (3.79-4.00%) that will be in place going forward:

2016 YTD 2016 YTD Pro-forma Free Cash Flow $6.5m $6.5m Dividends ($5.8m) ($5.8m) Interest Charges ($3.3m) ($2.1m) Cash Flow after Commitments ($2.7m) ($1.5m)

With such high levels of profitability, this should be a concern to investors. The Valeant situation may also be worrying investors. In order to close this cash gap going forward, it is critical that BGSF convert more of their EBITDA into actual cash flow. If not, at some point, BGSF will need to cut their very rich dividend.

With management owning 8.5% of the company, and original investors, the Taglich brothers, holding 12.7%, this is not a desirable outcome. Management has indicated it is going to continue with the rollup business model, which will necessitate that they continue to increase their debt to leverage the business expansion. I have reconciled the EBITDA to its cash flow below:

Line Item Q3 2016 YTD EBITDA $16.5m Increase in Working Capital ($4.0m) Cash Taxes ($3.9m) Cash Interest ($2.2m) Capex ($0.6m) Other +$0.7m Free Cash Flow +$6.5m

Taxes. I don't believe there is a lot of tax planning BGSF can do to help to improve this line. The company does have $9.5m in deferred tax assets, which should improve their tax rate down the road, but it is unclear as to when this timing would occur. One potential is that the deferred taxes could help to defray income from further acquisitions, but this wouldn't help the current cash flow scenario.

Interest. The interest burden has been reduced with the retirement of the high cost long-term debt. The 3.79-4.00% rate on its line of credit is very favorable, but is at risk of rising should interest rates start to increase. The contingent consideration is also still payable out until 2018:

Capex. Capex expenses are quite minimal so there is not a lot there to improve cash flow.

Working Capital. I don't see any relief in the working capital levels in the near term. When a company is growing like BGSF is, an increasing working capital level is to be expected with increased sales driving receivables at a higher rate than payables, drawing down the company cash levels. Continuing to roll-up businesses will mean that BGSF's working capital will continue to increase, requiring a further draw to the company's cash balances.

Dividend. This could be the easiest way for BGSF to rectify their cash draw. BGSF does have a $35m line of credit, which was drawn at $19.0m at the end of Q3. Assuming a similar cash drain going forward, plus the December 2016 contingent milestone payment, the utilized line of credit will likely be up to close to $24m at the end of 2016. The company still has a lot of room to continue operations and buy more time to grow its way out this cash deficit.

EBITDA. The other option is for BGSF to organically improve its existing operations. In Q3, if we factor out a $25m revenue bump due to the recent VTS acquisition, BGSF still produced a 9% organic growth on its business. This is a decent growth rate and with the number of geographic areas that BGSF still has room to expand into, it is possible they could squeeze out some additional EBITDA out of the existing business which would go to the bottom line.

It is a difficult proposition as they need to improve margins by approximately 1% to improve its EBITDA by $1.8m. By taking advantage of its economies of scale, BGSF was able to improve by 0.5% in the last year. 1% on its existing revenue base will be difficult task.

The Takeaway

BGSF has done a very effective roll-up so far. With both revenue and EBITDA rising at double-digit rates, it has been absorbing and integrating its businesses very effectively. Despite this, BGSF trades at a very low EV/EBITDA multiple. With a 7.2% yield on top, it would seem to be a relatively safe business.

Unfortunately, the cash conversion level of its EBITDA is quite low and insufficient to meet the financial obligations of its dividend and financing costs. Other than a dividend cut, I don't see any easy answers to rectify this drain in the short run.

With the high dividend, I don't believe it makes a good short candidate since the dividend would need to be funded. I don't believe it makes sense to enter a position at this point and it may be worth reducing any long exposure. If BGSF can reverse this cash drain, its valuation is compelling at these levels but until then, it is a stay away for me.

