Silver: A Bullish Outlook For 2017

Conversely because of its dual use as an industrial metal, demand will grow if Trump’s fiscal policies spark greater economic growth.

The price of silver should rise in conjunction with gold as the fundamentals for precious metals improve as the Trump trade fades.

Despite the recent plunge in precious metals I remain bullish on the long-term outlook for silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), particularly relative to gold. In fact, the recent decline in silver which sees it down by 10% over the last two-months provides long-term investors with a handy entry point to the lustrous white metal.

You see, silver unlike gold possesses a range of virtues that should see it perform even in an environment that would traditionally be considered to be adverse for precious metals. More specifically, silver is well positioned to benefit from a stronger economy because of its considerable utility and demand as an industrial metal.

If the economy weakens or there is another crisis, silver will also benefit because of its perceived status as a precious metal and safe-haven asset. This allows investors to hedge their bets in both directions.

Nonetheless, there are signs that silver will continue to perform strongly and offers considerable upside to investors.

Gold-to-silver ratio

I find one of the most useful tools for determining whether silver is under-valued relative to gold is the gold-to-silver ratio, which shows the amount of silver required to purchase one ounce of gold. Over the last six months the ratio has widened considerably, going from requiring 67 ounces of silver to purchase an ounce of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)(NYSEARCA:IAU) to now require 71 ounces as the chart illustrates.

Source: World Gold Council and The Silver Institute.

While the ratio may be well below the heady heights reached in early 2016 it is still well above its historical average for the 26-year period charted. Over that period the mean ratio is 55 ounces of silver to purchase an ounce of gold and the median is 57 ounces. Based on the mean that indicates that silver is undervalued by 29% at this time and should move closer to $22 per ounce.

What the ratio also illustrates is just how volatile silver is which means that while it offers considerable upside to investors it can also move sharply lower.

Silver's position as a precious metal

Silver is widely recognized as a precious metal that is essentially the poor cousin to gold. This means it possesses many of the safe-haven characteristics of gold making a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainty which despite Trump's planned fiscal stimulus continues to rise. There are signs that the Trump trade is fading and this bodes well for higher gold prices as discussed in my earlier article ' As The Trump Trade Fades The Fundamentals For Gold Are Growing Stronger'.

In such an environment, silver will follow gold higher because their prices are closely correlated as the chart shows and I also expect the gold-to-silver ratio to close as prices rise.

Source: World Gold Council and The Silver Institute.

The increased volatility of silver in comparison to gold gives investors the opportunity to maximize gains as the price of gold rises.

Clearly in a global economy wracked by uncertainty and geopolitical crises silver will perform well and has the potential to deliver outsized returns to investors. This becomes apparent when reviewing the chart below that compares returns generated by silver versus gold.

Source: World Gold Council, The Silver Institute and author's calculations.

The level of volatility becomes apparent when looking at the standard deviation for silver and comparing it to gold. For the period charted silver's standard deviation is 6.5% whereas for gold it is only 4.6% illustrating that silver because of its volatility offers potentially greater returns than gold.

Growing industrial demand for silver

Silver unlike gold is widely used in a range of industrial processes and the fabrication of a number of electronic and electrical components. It is this utility which supports silver prices should the economy strengthen because the demand for consumer electronics, batteries and other electronic devices that utilize these components will grow as wages rise and consumer sentiment improves.

There is also silver's use in the fabrication of photovoltaic cells for use in solar panels. As I discussed in an earlier article ' Silver Is Now A Golden Investment Opportunity', there is a significant push among a range of countries to implement ambitious clean energy targets over coming years and this will lead to a sharp uptick in demand for silver.

It has been estimated that demand for silver for use in the manufacture of photovoltaic cells will rise by 11% over the course of 2017, with the majority of that being driven by China as Beijing battles to reduce significant air pollution issues.

As the table highlights half of the demand for silver comes from industrial uses and the remainder from jewelry as well as bars and coins.

Source: The Silver Institute.

Notably the demand for silver for use in the fabrication of jewelry according to the Silver Institute continues to rise, and this will help to drive higher demand with it increasingly in popularity for use in jewelry because of lower prices.

Trump's planned investment in infrastructure and corporate tax cuts will also drive higher demand for silver because it spans a wide range of industrial applications which are utilized in infrastructure development. The policy focus on making American manufacturing will also drive higher demand for silver because of its use in technology and high-value products like automobiles, televisions, and heavy machinery.

Silver supplies remain constrained

Demand for silver continues to outstrip supply and a supply deficit was recorded in 2016 which was the fourth consecutive year of a supply deficit. This deficit is expected to continue because of the lack of investment in mining because of weaker silver prices and other base metal prices over the last two years.

The majority of silver is not produced by primary silver miners but is a byproduct of base metals mining, notably, lead, zinc and copper. Because of this lack of investment in new and existing mining projects analysts are forecasting another supply deficit for silver in 2017.

For this reason along with growing demand Banking giant HSBC has forecast a 132 million ounces deficit for 2017 or more than double the 52.2 million ounce deficit recorded in 2016.

As a result, HSBC the significantly higher deficit will provide considerable support for the price of silver, seeing it to move to $18.75 per ounce.

Bottom-line

Silver's dual role as both a precious metal and industrial metal makes it a superior investment to gold in the current environment. If Trump's fiscal stimulus fails or does not eventuate then it will benefit from the flight to safety that this along with other economic and geopolitical fissures will trigger.

Conversely if economic growth surges because of Trump's policies as the market is predicting then rising industrial demand for silver coupled with significant supply constraints which will cause another deficit in 2017 will support higher silver prices. For these reasons silver is my preferred precious metal investment in 2017.

Additional disclosure: I/we have extensive investments in physical gold and silver bullion as well as collectible antique gold and silver coins.