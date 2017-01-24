Highlighting Biotech's Versartis' Potential

Trials to date for its lead product candidate have shown good promise and if approved it could garner significant market share in a lucrative niche market.

"We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office." - Aesop

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit that commenced yesterday and lasts all this week. I will share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning my portfolio for 2017.

Piper Jaffray came out late last week and reiterated its Outperform rating and $22 price target on Versartis. Jaffray's also called the company a "Top Pick" heading into key Phase III trial results that should be out in the third quarter. Despite a market capitalization north of $500 million, this name gets relatively little analyst attention. Piper was only the fifth analyst firm to provide ratings on Versartis over the last year.

This is a name I recently picked up a small stake in as I think its deserves consideration within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. It also has had some notable insider buying within it stock recently. Given this I am going repost a recent exclusive deep dive analysis that was done within the Insider Forum for the larger SeekingAlpha community.

Start of Article:

Company Overview:

Versartis, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAR) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company based in Menlo Park, CA. Founded in December 2008 and publicly traded since March 2014, Versartis is a promising single product play focusing on human growth hormone deficiencies in children and adults. The result of these deficiencies include short stature, skeletal issues, poor body mass index, impaired growth of skeletal muscles, along with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular consequences in adults - all of which lead to shorter life expectancy. The stock has a market capitalization of approximately $550 million and trades just under $16.00 a share which is near its 52-week high.

Market for Recombinant Human Growth Hormone (rhGH)

The current market for rhGH therapies is approximately $3 billion. The frequency of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency {PGHD} is approximately 3 in 10,000 and 1 in 10,000 for Adult GHD. PGHD is approximately 40% of the rhGH market. Adult GHD, Idiopathic Short Stature, Turner Syndrome, and Small for Gestational Age comprise approximately another 40% of the market.

Current rhGH Regimen

The current rhGH regimen calls for a daily injection that can take up to one hour. This 365 day a year treatment can last seven or more years for children. There are many drug companies servicing this space with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) (norditropin) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (genotropin) accounting for $1.7 billion in 2015 sales.

The Opportunity

With painful daily injections that can take up to an hour due to twenty or more preparatory steps, adherence to the treatment protocol is difficult to maintain. As a result of this administrative burden, two out of three patients miss more than one injection per week. Non-adherence is significant in that missing two injections a week can mean treatment failure.

To address this non-compliance issue, VSAR has developed Somavaratan (VRS-317), which is a long-acting form of rhGH. The half-life of Somavaratan is ~100 hours versus 2 to 4 hours for the daily rhGH solutions on the market. VSAR achieved this long-acting rhGH by adding two amino acid chains (one long tail - 916 AAs - and one short tail - 141 AAs) to the hormone. These chains do not confer structure, but add molecular weight. The long tail amino acid chain reduces kidney filtration while the short tail reduces receptor binding; thus keeping the rhGH in the system much longer. As a result of this longer half-life, injections are reduced to twice monthly with an auto-injector, resulting in greater adherence.

Additionally, the product is about fifty times less potent than daily injectables; thus providing a consistent, effective dosing. Somavaratan can be stored at room temperature as opposed to the refrigeration required for most daily rhGH products. Versartis believes that the long-acting nature of Somavartan will increase the rhGH market from $3 billion to $4 billion, based on greater compliance and the addition of previously untreated patients electing the more convenient therapy.

The Catalyst: Trial Results

So far the trials have shown great promise from efficacy, safety, and adherence standpoints. There are currently four pediatric trials ongoing or planned in the United States and Japan as well as one adult trial.

1. VISTA Phase 2 Extension Study. This PGHD trial is entering its fourth year. The positive results from this trial have led to Phase 3 initiation and enrollment.

2. VELOCITY Phase 3. Enrollment is for this multi-national PGHD study is complete with Top-line data due in Q3 2017. This trial should be sufficient as a basis for approval in the U.S, E.U., and Canada.

3. Switch Study. This will familiarize physicians with moving patients off daily rhGH regimens onto twice monthly Somavaratan.

4. J14VTS. This Japanese PGHD study has completed Phase 2. Phase 3 has been initiated. Japan accounts for ~30% of all PGHD cases worldwide.

5. VITAL Adult Study. Phase 2a has been completed with Phase 3 initiation planned for 2017.

In totality, over 300 children are included in the various pediatric trials. All data to this point has suggested that twice monthly Somavaratan is as efficacious - not only with observational data related to high velocity and bone density, but also for surrogate marker Insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) - as the daily regimens. It has also shown to be well-tolerated, with no adverse side-effects. The company expects to file a BLA in early 2018.

Strategic Partnerships:

On August 9, 2016, Versartis announced a strategic alliance with Teijin Limited to commercialize Somavaratan in Japan. As part of the agreement the company received $40 million up front and has potential development, regulatory, and sales milestones totaling $125 million. It will also receive significant running royalty and transfer pricing based upon net sales in Japan. Teijin is the 6th largest Japanese drug concern in terms of sales.

In the United States, Versartis has no strategic partners and may try to go it alone as the medical professionals who prescribe rhGH is relatively focused.

On the other side of the coin, Versartis licenses much of its technology/IP from Amunix, including 23 patents that will expire between 2026 and 2032. Versartis is actually a development spin-out from Amunix. As part of the licensing agreement, Amunix can receive up to $40 million in milestone payments and 1% royalties on Versartis' first two products. Higher royalties are paid on any additional products. The company states that Somavaratan will be patent protected until 2030.

Potential Competition:

To be sure, there are other companies attempting to produce a long-acting rhGH for pediatric use, including Ascendis (NASDAQ:ASND), Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK)/Pfizer, Critical Therapeutics, and Novo Nordisk. However, all of their products appear inferior in terms of either injection frequencies or projected entry into the market. Being first-to-market with a twice monthly product before others' weekly products should provide a huge competitive advantage for the firm.

Relevant Financials:

The company just executed a secondary offering on September 28, 2016 that netted it $59.2 million. Exclusive of the secondary, it exited the third quarter with $160.4 million in cash. Assuming a burn rate of $30 million per quarter, VSAR should have enough cash to get it to mid-2018. Management has suggested that a European partnership is possible after the release of Phase 3 data in 3Q17, which would provide additional cash before going to market.

Institutional Sponsorship and Insider Buying:

Nothing is as sure thing, but based on the institutional sponsorship, if we are wrong on Versartis, we will be in good company. The stock is 69.93% institutionally owned and Perceptive Advisors just added 124,125 shares (@ 14.56) to its four million share position in late December. Perceptive, FMR, Aisling Capital, Baker Brothers, and New Leaf collectively own ~43% of the company. Nine hedge funds initiated positions in 3Q16 bringing the total to fifteen. Director Akkaraju Srinivas purchase $7 million of the stock on the September 2016 secondary at $12.25.

Other Notes

The company is currently followed by six analyst firms with five buys and one hold rating. The current median price target on VSAR is $24.00 a share, approximately 50% the current price of the stock despite it sitting near 52-week highs. Credit Suisse was the last analyst firm to chime in on December 20th. It upgraded the shares to a Buy with a $20.00 price target.

Outlook:

I prefer to have more "shots on goal" in the developmental space before making a small investment in this sort of concern. However, with a novel (and very likely first-to-market) product featuring a more tolerable administration to a rhGH regimen that hasn't changed much in forty years, Versartis is likely to eventually gain a significant foothold in what is a $3 billion to $4 billion market.

Even though the stock has had a significant run in the second half of 2016, it still could have room to rally if it continues to make progress developing its lead drug. It is well-funded for the time being, has upcoming milestones and insiders seem to believe it still has further upside. I added a few shares in VSAR earlier this week and have it on my "watch list". I offer it up via this analysis for investment consideration.

End of Article:

Note: Don't forget to register for the 1st Annual Seeking Alpha Online Investing Summit that kicked off yesterday and lasts all week. 25 of the top contributors here on Seeking Alpha will be giving their investment views on 2017 and the best places to invest in the markets in the New Year.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Insider Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPK, VSAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.