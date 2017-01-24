Has Trump Already Taken Control Of The Fed?

It's certainly possible that I'm seeing what I want to see in the deluge of headlines about the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP).

Although confirmation bias is surely one of the most pernicious tendencies we (humans) harbor, it's exceptionally hard to avoid. It is in fact so ingrained, that getting around it requires us to exercise a level of mental fortitude that's ultimately unattainable. We're hardwired to seek out confirmatory "evidence" despite the fact that when such evidence is actively sought, it by definition, ceases to be confirmatory.

So it's not out of the question that when I think I see the line between politics and monetary policy disappearing I'm imagining it - or maybe it was never there in the first place.

But whatever the case, I have to say that over the past week there's been an awful lot of "accidental" verbal intervention by Trump and his cabinet.

By now, everyone is aware that the President effectively talked the dollar lower last Tuesday, whether he meant to or not. Yellen talked it back up on Wednesday afternoon and Mario Draghi's take on inflation in the eurozone gave the greenback a further boost on Thursday morning. But since then it's been back down hill as the market frets about the new administration.

In keeping with my theory, I don't think this "fretting" is completely without cause. After all it was just yesterday (Monday) evening when Bloomberg ran some comments from Trump's Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin, and subsequently sent the dollar tumbling. It then recovered overnight only to level off as yields diverged notably in a break with post-election precedent.

Anyway, the point is, Trump and his inner circle are talking, and whether or not they mean to move markets or not, markets are moving.

This presents a problem for the Fed. Well, it presents a couple of problems actually, not the least of which concerns a potential loss of independence. In that regard I think it speaks volumes about what's going on that suddenly there's all of this Fedspeak about letting the SOMA portfolio roll off (i.e. not reinvesting all of the proceeds from maturing assets on the bloated balance sheet).

Bear in mind that tightening via what I've called "shadow hikes" (i.e. letting the maturing assets roll off) will probably affect the long end more than the short end. Can you guess why the committee might want to go that route instead of the rate hike route when it comes to tightening? Goldman can (my highlights):

Boston Fed President Rosengren has [offered] an economic rationale for tightening in part through balance sheet normalization. He said in a recent interview: "There are some benefits to actually tightening not just on short rates but also possibly on long rates … One reason might be that you might get less of an exchange rate effect from long-term rates than short-term rates and so that would argue for some of the tightening coming by reducing the balance sheet and not having it all be on short-term rates. It's true that the tightening in financial conditions to date has been unbalanced. For example, our financial conditions index has increased by 77 basis points since the end of 2014. Of this total, the appreciation in the trade-weighted dollar has contributed 90bp, while other components of the FCI have actually subtracted 13bp (Exhibit 1). We would also agree with President Rosengren that the dollar is more sensitive to short-term rates than long-term rates: research by our foreign exchange strategists shows that the average G10 currency is about twice as sensitive to 2-year rate differentials with the US than to 10-year rate differentials. Therefore, if tightening through balance sheet normalization (perhaps paired with some type of guidance about policy rates) primarily affects long-term rates, it may result in less dollar appreciation than funds rate increases.

Starting to get the picture? They're looking to dodge the damn dollar impact of outright rate hikes and I would argue that one of the reasons why is that the Trump administration is either implicitly or explicitly pressuring them. Here's more from Goldman (my highlights):

The source of tightening in financial conditions can matter for economic outcomes, for a few reasons. First, dollar appreciation directly affects inflation, while changes in other aspects of financial conditions do not. Exhibit 2 shows simulations from the Fed's FRB/US model of three different financial shocks, each of which lowers the level of real GDP by 0.5% over eight quarters (relative to a generic baseline). By design, all three have nearly the same effect on the unemployment rate, and put some downward pressure on inflation as a result. However, dollar appreciation lowers inflation much more due to its direct effects on import prices. Therefore, from a monetary policy standpoint, it may be preferable to see financial conditions tighten more through other mechanisms, as this could quicken the return of core inflation to the Fed's target.

So I guess my question here is: why now? That is, if there's an inflation-based argument for letting the SOMA portfolio run off rather than say, hiking rates three times in a year versus two (and there clearly is such an argument) why are we just now seeing the Fed talk up this option? Just look at all the chatter over the past month alone:

(Table: Goldman)

I wonder if it has something to do with the new administration wanting to put a lid on dollar strength.

That's something to ponder as you think about the prospects for the greenback and the (still) crowded long USD trade.

Oh, and the irony of it all can be found in the following quote from Trump in September, 2016:

[Janet Yellen] should be ashamed of herself [for keeping interest rates so low]. She's obviously political and doing what Obama wants her to do, and I know that's not supposed to be the way it is.

