President Trump And The Emperor With No Clothes - A Tragicomedy About To Come To An End

The Misconception The Fed Can Create Growth By Means Of Monetary Policy

It has long been my contention central banks never have had the ability to create growth, per se.

It should be self evident, the Fed and other central banks cannot cause a resumption of growth by reducing interest rates or easing monetary policy, where growth is not currently being constrained by interest rate levels or money supply.

And, I challenge anyone to refute the fact growth today is definitely not being constrained by interest rate and money supply levels. And, I also challenge anyone to refute the empirical evidence growth in Japan has definitely not been constrained by interest rate and money supply levels over the last 16 years. The Fed can cause a resumption of growth by reducing interest rates, and thus lessen this constraint on growth, only where growth is being constrained by interest rate levels acting like a brake on growth. Let me draw an analogy. Imagine a train traversing a long steep downhill grade. Apply the brakes, and the train's forward momentum is slowed; release the brakes and the train's forward momentum accelerates. And so it is with an economy that has momentum. Apply the interest brake by raising interest rates and the economy is slowed; back off the brakes by lowering the interest rate and the economy speeds up, seemingly as if the interest rate cut caused the acceleration. But when the train reaches flat country, even fully releasing the brakes will not create forward momentum, and some other means of creating forward momentum is required; in the form of an engine for a train. And so it is with a flat economy. The interest rate lever is useful only as a brake, and other means are required to create forward momentum. Say what you will about President Trump, but at least he seems to recognize that ultra low interest rate policies and quantitative easing are not the answer, and he is prepared to pursue growth through other means. For those who have ever watched the British show, Yes Prime Minister, Sir Humphrey, might very well describe President Trump's agenda as "very brave" or "extremely courageous". We will have to wait and see.

With low interest rates not achieving results, the Governor Of The Bank of Japan (BOJ), went beyond The Fed's lead and introduced Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) with a Negative Interest Rate in January 2016. The stated aim was to reverse, " a deterioration in firms' sentiment and a setback in the conversion of people's deflationary mindset, which had been underway. Thus, the reason why the Bank introduced "QQE with a Negative Interest Rate" is that it judged it necessary in order to preempt the manifestation of these risks and to maintain the momentum toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent." The Governor of BOJ, in this address, under a heading, "Doubt over Firms' Willingness to Invest Even with a Decline in Interest Rates", he states, " Some argue that a decline in real interest rates will not produce the intended effects if firms are unwilling to borrow and invest. This is possible in the short term, while people are pessimistic. Over a longer period of time, however, the decline in real interest rates will surely boost economic activity and inflation through the impact on financial institutions' behavior and financial markets."

For my part, I believe QQE with Negative Interest Rate is one more example of "meaningless exercises" in the context of this tragicomedy being acted out by central banks.

THE TRAGICOMEDY BEING PLAYED OUT BY THE FED AND OTHER CENTRAL BANKS

An example of a tragicomedy from the world of theatre -

Samuel Beckett's ' Waiting for Godot' can be considered as one of the great examples of tragicomedy. Here is an extract from a critique -

"Similarly, Estragon takes off and puts on his shoes several times while Vladimir plays with his hat again and again. On the other hand, comedy turns into a tragedy due to the haplessness of these tramps. Vladimir and Estragon wait for somebody who does not come, which makes them disappointed. During the course of time, they indulge themselves in meaningless activities."

Examples of tragicomedy from the world of Central Banking -

Clearly, central bank's are still waiting for economic growth that does not come. During the course of time they indulge themselves in meaningless activities. Here are a couple of examples -

From SA Author, The Heisenberg's take on the activities of the Central Bank Of Japan in his article - "'Kamikaze' Or, The Silliest Thing You'll Read Today" (you, the reader, can decide whether the Japanese treasury and the BOJ are Vladimir and Estragon, or vice versa). The Heisenberg discusses how the BOJ, faced with running out of ETF's to purchase (its ETF holdings (market value basis) now account for 70% of the entire ETF market), set up a complex scheme to create new ETF's through various intermediaries as reflected in the diagram below (looks a bit like Poor Charlie On The MTA):

(Chart: Goldman)

The Heisenberg continues,

"What, you might fairly ask, happens to the BoJ's balance sheet if stocks go down? Well, just exactly what you'd think would happen: a giant hole gets blown in the side of the SS Kuroda. Here's Goldman again: The BOJ states ETFs at cost. When market value falls below book value, however, the BOJ needs to book the difference, and when it falls far below book value, it needs to write down the ETFs. This has an impact on general account revenues in the following fiscal year by reducing payments to the national treasury. Perfect. So I suppose then, that it's feasible for the Treasury to find itself in the rather ridiculous situation of getting paid by the BoJ on negative yielding bonds while taking a hit on payments from that same BoJ because the value of their JPY9 trillion Frankenstein stock CDO declined. At least there's some offsetting going on there."

And from Ted Waller's article "Bernankenstein's Monster"

"In 2008, Dr. Ben Bernanke began creating a new monetary regime from existing institutions and theories meant to put the country on a path of prosperity and growth. Reasonable at first, after 8 years it has grown into a monster: a global regime of bloated central bank balance sheets, massive money-printing, debt-dependent economies, and negative interest rates. Created with the best intentions, we have lost control of it. No central bank can reign it in for fear of the damage to their economy."

Conclusion: Will President Trump Get Poor Charlie off the MTA?

The Fed and other central banks could be likened to "Poor Charlie On The MTA", unable to extract themselves from the vicious circle they have created. President Trump may just be the one to be brave enough, brash enough, or impetuous enough, to grasp the nettle and yank them off, with whatever results that will bring. We live in interesting times.