I Screened These 340 Mid Cap Stocks So You Don't Have To

Since 2013 I've done very well buying mid-cap stocks with excellent valuations. I found these using the Finviz screener set to various value parameters. Then I analyzed these screened candidates with F.A.S.T.Graphs, and reinforced what I saw there with common sense thinking about the company's business model, prospects and its likelihood of growing earnings by growing sales revenues rather than financial engineering. Thor (NYSE:THO), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), and Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) which I found using this technique tools have doubled for me and several others I bought have outpaced the overall market.

But my preliminary screens on Finviz have turned up nothing of interest over the past six months, leading me to take some profits and wait for better valuations.

This past weekend, however, I found myself wondering if perhaps my screens were missing some good values,. So since I had some spare time, I decided to run all the stocks listed in the CRSP Mid Cap Index through F.A.S.T.Graphs to see what they looked like from a simple valuation view. If I found anything that looked like it had potential on this initial screen I would then follow up by looking more deeply the stocks that looked good on a quick F.A.S.T.Graphs screen.

The CRSP Mid Cap index was chosen because it is the index that Vanguard uses for its Mid Cap index funds. It contains 340 stocks. You can download it yourself HERE.

When I ran these tickers through F.A.S.T.Graphs, what I was looking for, which is easily seen with the graphs this software provides ,was stocks with consistently improving earnings and prices that were not way out of whack for the company's usual price history and projected growth.

For those familiar with this software tool, these were stocks where the current price was close to or below the blended PE for both long periods of time- up to 20 years if the stock existed that long- and the past 3 years. I prefer GAAP earnings because they are harder to manipulate, but I also looked at the Operating Earnings provided by the software.

Here is an example of a stock that looks good on this initial screen:

This is what F.A.S.T.Graphs projects for the future valuation of this stock based on consensus analyst forecasts.

Because I am investing in a taxable account I excluded banks and oil stocks because of their highly cyclical nature. The taxation on stocks sold to take profits at the top of a cycle erodes the gains they might provide the portfolio. I am looking for buy and hold quality stocks with a strong potential for long term growth.

This Preliminary Screen Yielded Slim Pickings

Only 19 stocks made it through this preliminary screen. Many of them were stocks that had been bid up to very high values over the past few years and had then seen their share prices drop, in some cases, quite dramatically.

The tickers that made it through this screen were (NYSE:ABC), (NYSE:ADS), (NYSE:AJG) ,(NYSE:AN), (NASDAQ:BBBY), (NYSE:BWA), (NYSE:CNC), (NASDAQ:DISCA), (NYSE:DLPH), (NYSE:FBHS), (NYSE:FL), (NYSE:HBI), (NYSE:LEA), (NYSE:MLM), (NASDAQ:NCLH), (NYSE:TSN), (NYSE:UHS), (NYSE:WHR), and (NYSE:WSM).

Due Diligence Eliminated Most of these "Finds"

When so many other stocks are trading at historically abnormal multiples, the safe assumption for any value investor is that many stocks that appear to be well-valued are really value traps, and so it turned out when I took the next step to learn more about these companies.

I started out by looking at what each company actually sold using the Google Finance link in F.A.S.T.Graphs. I followed this up by checking out the company's recent filings and articles written by SA authors about each stock where available. In many cases there were no analyst articles available on SA, just company filings.

This isn't necessarily bad. THO which was one of my big successes over the past few years has only one or two articles published each year about it and when I wrote about it myself some years ago the articles received almost no views, suggesting a complete lack of interest in what turned out to be a superb investment. In contrast, Skyworks had very little coverage until it had already doubled once and when it finally became very high profile the price cratered and stayed flat for a year.

I also took a closer look in F.A.S.T.Graphs at how accurate consensus analyst projections for both earnings and cash flow had been, using the F.A.S.T.Graphs Analyst Scorecard feature. I also looked more closely at credit ratings and cash flow. I want stocks with credit ratings in the BBB or higher range and stocks that had consistent free cash flow histories.

Doing this explained all too well how little true "value" there was in most of these companies. The table below lists the concerns that led me to eliminate many of these stocks from further consideration.

What Was Left Was Not Exciting

The stocks I ended up with after this second due diligence step are shown below. None of them excited me. Because they are all in somewhat cyclical industries, I feel a good margin of safety would require a further drop in price or an unexpected gain in revenue.

Conclusion: There is Little Reason for Value Investors to Jump into Any of These Stocks Now

As frustrating as it might be to be sitting on uninvested cash, the deeper investigation of these companies suggests that my initial screens-which turned up nothing-were coming up with an important signal.

The companies left that looked good on a quick value screen and survived further investigation turn out to be in mildly cyclical industries. The analysts' previous earnings estimates for these stocks tend to have been far rosier than the actual earnings. In some cases, cash flow can be spotty and debt levels are high. None of these features describes the kinds of stocks I want to own.

So I will wait for a pullback and keep running my trusty Finviz screens to see if such a pull back makes less cyclical, higher quality companies come into value.

That said, if you have a differing view on any of these stocks, I'd love to hear it.