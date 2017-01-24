Want Income? Hold Cash

To better understand how to build an income producing portfolio I researched portfolios by super investors running income portfolios. When I looked at what the team was up to with the Kinetics Alternative Income Fund (MUTF:KWIAX) portfolio, embedded below, I was blown away. I've seen nothing like it. It's run by Matthew Houk and Murray Stahl and judging by the positioning and their writing it is currently invested based on the premise most income over time will be generated by protecting capital now and buying income producing assets once they become more attractively priced in the future:

Here we have them allocating 53.59% of assets to cash. This is an extremely hard position to take as reflected by the category average which dedicates only 8.32% of assets to cash. It's very hard to sell your fund or keep your clients with so much cash. Horizon Kinetics must be under some pressure from investors as it isn't fun to pay something like a 1.2% expense ratio to have your money manager put it in cash yielding very little.

The natural response is to think something like: I could've done that myself but that's somewhat of a paradox. You could have but since you send them the money thinking they were investing it, you verifiably didn't.

When we look at Horizon Kinetics approach to income investing it starts to make a lot more sense and I'm reminded of how brilliant the Kinetics people are and what a client first mentality they have:

We believe in an absolute return minded approach to selecting income investments.

This means they don't want to beat the benchmark but just make money for you.

Sometimes, the most important factor of all is to recognize that there are no securities being offered that are worth the risk.

Given the fund's positioning it looks like that's what they are thinking, a very unpopular and bleak view.

Unlike stocks, the maximum return of a bond is typically limited by its face value. Accordingly, one should not lightly trade away safety for just a touch more yield.

And they didn't. The fund's bond holdings mainly consist of short-term corporate bonds in which they manage to overweight the category even with their huge cash balance:

Most people would consider U.S. treasuries the safest type of assets but researching income portfolio's I've found Gross, Stahl, Gundlach and Hasenstab are all fading these in favor of short term corporate bonds:

What do favorable opportunities for income investors look like?

So far this is all very uncomfortable what about those favorable kind of opportunities the firm identifies. Where do they find these and what are they?

Closed-End Funds

The best time to seek discounted closed-end funds is following the occurrence of declining prices in a given sector, such as municipal bonds or even MLPs. According to Stahl every few years you can buy a well-managed closed-end fund 10% below net asset value and you'll benefit from a higher yield until the discount closes via reversion to the mean. Jeffrey Gundlach's idea of the Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT), a low-risk bond portfolio at a 11% discount to NAV, was discussed in how to build an income producing portfolio. In Horizon Kinetics other income fund I found some of these like the Pimco Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) and the Doubleline Opportunistic Credit (NYSEMKT:BDL).

Non-traditional or Non-index REITS

Stahl also really likes REITs that are excluded from the indexes:

One will find that simply being excluded from the indexation flow of funds - being on the wrong side of the ETF divide, so to speak - is sufficient to make the average yield of the "unpopular" REIT almost twice as high as the 'popular' REITs. Paradoxically, one does not take greater risk in order to receive this yield premium, one actually takes less valuation risk.

These aren't necessarily small but may simply have high inside ownership which automatically excludes them from many indexes. Instead of buying the Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) or the category's bluechips like the Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), American Tower (NYSE:AT) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), valuations may be much more compelling outside of the ETF bubble. With a quick screen I found REITs like Bimini Capital Management Inc (OTCQB:BMNM) and Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) that have very high insider ownership. Compared to the average VNQ REIT at a P/S of 6.5x and a P/FCF of 14.11x they sport more modest 0.5x and 3x sales multiples but I couldn't immediately say whether there's a huge valuation gap.

It did remind me of the latest awesome paper by Mauboussin which had a graph, shown below, that represented the difference in returns between first between first and third quartile managers over the past five years for seven asset classes and U.S. real estate equity is pretty far up there. It doesn't just suggest it might be fruitful to start doing your fundamental analysis on REITs but also shelling out for the expense of an active manager could be more fruitful:

Dividend Equities

Another category with the special attention of the firm is that of Dividend Equities although they aren't enamored with the usual fare:

In the indexation world, a large, liquid security with a dividend much above that of the 10-year Treasury (i.e., 1.8%) is labeled as a dividend stock. There will be a sameness to them, because they are subject to the same marketing and demand dynamics. A utility ETF will yield 3%, a REIT ETF will yield 3%, and a diversified fund such as the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) will yield 3.5%.

I couldn't find any dividend equities in the portfolio discussed nor in the Kinetics Multi-Disciplinary Income Fund (MUTF:KMDAX), except for those owned through CEF's like the Tortoise MLP Fund (NYSE:NTG).

Puts

The most original holding for any income fund I've ever seen are its many small put positions on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) but also on individual issues like Chicago Bridge and Iron (NYSE:CBI), Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). It reminded me of a quote in the Dao of Capital by Mark Spitznagel:

Because of the quirks of our human eagerness for the immediate reward, we are forewarned that what seems easy and straightforward is deceptively so - the roundabout is in practice a counterintuitive path-of acquiring later stage advantage through an earlier stage disadvantage-nearly impossible to follow.

Portfolio themes

Looking at this extremely different and interesting income portfolio I identified the following ideas that make a lot of sense to me:

Minimize duration risk

Don't mind the benchmark

Focus on finding mispriced securities (fundamental analysis)

Only invest when the risk/reward is attractive

I don't think most people, or myself, have the conviction and confidence to copy an allocation like this but it gets you thinking twice. Not all the greats agree though and in upcoming articles you will see that Bill Gross takes an entirely different approach...

