Growth Is Accelerating According To The Richmond FED

In this article, I am going to give you a breakdown of the Richmond FED manufacturing index. This index is part of a series of regional Fed manufacturing surveys. These surveys are leading. This means that they tell us what we can expect in terms of economic growth.

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

I always discuss a few important indicators.

Current activity index

Shipments

New orders

Employment

Future capital expenditures

These numbers tend to be very volatile. That's why I always write an article at the end of each month, with an average of all major regional districts. This gives us a less volatile and very reliable outlook of the economy. The average numbers have given me the correct direction of the ISM index since I started using this method in 2016. I have always been able to predict whether the ISM number would beat or miss expectations. The Fed regions that will be discussed are: Empire State, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond and Dallas.

As always, I will start with the current activity index. This index tends to be more volatile than other regional surveys. Therefore, you should only look at trends and the strength of trends. Nonetheless do we see a 4 point jump in January. Manufacturing has hit a level that indicates above average growth. We saw the same after the recession and in 2013/2014.

Shipments support stronger manufacturing numbers. Shipments are up one point after hitting 12 in December. Shipments have posted two very strong months. Current shipments growth is at the highest levels since 2011.

New orders increased 4 points in January indicating a solid basis of higher growth. Furthermore, it looks like there is less volatility when it comes to new orders. New orders are growing without big down months.

The good news is that Richmond is also showing that employment is improving. Employment increased 9 points from -1 in December. We currently see the highest level since the first quarter of 2016.

Last but not least, we see that capital expenditures are up 7 points from 21 to 28. Levels like these indicate strong growth and increase the chances that this is a lasting growth rally. Capital expenditures have declined after the growth peak in 2014 but are rallying since 2016.

Conclusion

The Richmond district is confirming that growth is not stopping. We are going to see further and stronger growth acceleration in January. This is backed by new orders, shipments, capital expenditures and employment. I am very positive about the economy, and I expect to see great numbers from the Dallas and Kansas City district.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.