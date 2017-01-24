How We Crowdsourced The Treasury Trade (With A Little Help)

Between myself and readers, we've managed to identify every piece of the rates puzzle over the past eight or so months.

One of the things I try to do with my writing is narrow the information asymmetry between investors and the buyside/sellside.

What I've noticed over the years is that there's this perception (or maybe we should just call it what it is: "wishful thinking") among investors that whatever gap there is between the "pros" and everyone else in terms of access to information and comparative experience is virtually eliminated by two facts: i) you can't trust the pros anyway because they're always talking out of both sides of their mouths, and ii) the pros often blow up spectacularly so there's no point in listening to them in the first place.

Well I've got some bad news: while those are good points, they do not, even when considered together, completely eliminate the gap. You're at a disadvantage. It's just that simple.

But what I find interesting (and encouraging) is that when you provide investors with even a fraction of the information the pros have ready access to, the crowd almost invariably does quite well when it comes to analyzing that information and drawing conclusions.

A great example of this dynamic at work are the comments on my posts about Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) and rates. Take this comment for instance:

Speculators are deep short treasuries because china is selling reserves to support the yuan.

Now clearly, that's not why there's a four sigma short in Treasuries. China has been selling USTs for going on two years now. The record short is a reflection of the reflation trade, but that's not the point. The point is, the comment reflects the fact that if given the information, readers begin to see the big picture.

That is, although China's FX reserve liquidation isn't the proximate cause of the giant Treasury short, it is a contributing factor and indeed, it may be the best argument of all when it comes to maintaining a long-term short bias. While I of course can't take credit for this particular reader's nuanced understanding of the dynamics at play in the Treasury market, what I can say is that I flagged the Treasury selling last year and while this reader might have known about it anyway, invariably some readers didn't and hopefully they were able to come to the same conclusion thanks in part to my previous posts on foreign FX reserve liquidation.

We have, as I'm fond of saying, entered an era in which policymakers' reaction functions must include an ever larger number of variables. In one of my most recent pieces on Treasuries and rates, I closed with the following line:

It very well could be (and this is somewhat counterintuitive) that your chances of doing just as well as the pros in terms of figuring out how to trade this have risen with the number of variables that have to be considered.

That makes a lot of sense when you think about it. When the number of contributing factors to market moves is low and a select group has an informational edge, it's easy for that group to have a leg up. But as the number of contributing factors increases beyond the threshold at which it becomes literally impossible to consider them all at once, your chances of catching up actually increase.

I bring all of this up because Goldman is out with a piece that discusses the myriad factors that may ultimately contribute to an upward bias in yields. The list includes all of the things we've (and I use "we've" here to indicate me and readers) have been discussing and piecing together for the better part of a year including the aforementioned liquidation of US paper by China and OPEC. Let's look at some excerpts.

First is the fact that the Fed can tighten policy by either hiking or, by passively conducting (is it possible to "passively conduct"?) what we might call "shadow hikes" (i.e. letting the SOMA portfolio roll off). Here's Goldman:

Policy tightening can come in the form of higher policy rates or a smaller balance sheet. The ways in which the Fed' can turn monetary policy more restrictive are basically two: An increase in Fed Funds target range, which would result in absorbing excess liquidity onto its balance sheet and paying out interest on reserves to the private sector. And/or a reduction of its balance sheet which, at least in the first instance, would involve ceasing to reinvest repayments of principal on securities held in the SOMA portfolio. The latter has a face value of around US$4.2 trillion comprising US Treasury securities (US$2.5 trillion) and Agency debt and MBS (US$1.7 trillion). At the moment, the Fed fully rolls over the principal payments of this portfolio into new securities, thereby keeping the notional size of its portfolio broadly unchanged. The duration of the Treasury rollovers is not actively managed by the Fed at present.

Right, so that's pretty basic. But bringing in a little nuance (and in turn bringing in the discussion above), you'll note that a large portfolio rolloff would commensurately increase the burden on the private sector in terms of buying US paper. This comes at an inopportune time when i) they'll likely be increased supply due to Trumpian fiscal stimulus, and ii) demand from large buyers like China and OPEC is decreasing. Here's Goldman again (my highlights):

As illustrated in Exhibit 1 below, the amount of US Treasuries that mature on the Fed's balance sheet in 2018 is notably high, averaging around US$100 bn per quarter. This represents more than a two-fold increase from the reinvestment in 2016 and 2017, and accounts for around a quarter of the total amount of government bonds (excl. T-bills) up for renewal. Should the Fed decide not to roll-over part or all of these securities, Treasury's gross borrowing needs with the private sector would increase proportionally. This would come at a time when the additional borrowing stemming from discretionary fiscal policy is forecast to be on the rise. More generally, the official sector's demand for government bonds is likely to have already peaked. We also forecast a further decline in current account surplus (and thus the accumulation of official reserves) in China and in the main OPEC countries over this same horizon. As can be see from Exhibit 2 above, the rebalancing of external positions across the main regions has been associated with a decline in the ownership of US Treasury paper owned by the foreign official sector (central banks and sovereign wealth funds).

Importantly, between myself and readers, all of these factors have been variously debated over the course of the last eight months.

To be sure, we've leaned on analysis from the "pros" on the way to putting the pieces together. Although all of the factors at play (the reflation narrative, the SOMA rolloff, foreign reserve liquidation, fiscal stimulus, etc.) have received lots of attention in the mainstream media, the Street is usually first when it comes to deep dive analysis.

You might gloss over it when you read stories on say Bloomberg or in the Journal, but if you go back and take a closer read, you'll notice that they're quoting analysts virtually every third or fourth line.

The problem is, by the time you read those quotes, they're stale and almost always watered down. You don't, generally speaking, get a chance to read the analysis for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

What I think we (me and you) have shown, is that if given the opportunity to peruse the same research in a timely fashion, we can put the pieces together just as well as anyone else.

Additionally - and this really brings it all together - the "pros" lean on their own previous research and the previous research of their counterparts at competing firms. They are, like us, putting the pieces together as they go. If we're given access to these pieces, we too can complete the puzzle - we don't need the media filter to do it for us two weeks (or two months) too late to capitalize on it.

The final thing I would say here is that you'll note all of this can be accomplished while preserving intellectual honesty. I do the very same thing that the media does. That is, I give you excerpts with the proper attribution. I'm scrupulous in my academic standards in that regard. The only difference is, the media assumes you can't interpret the verbatim excerpts and also assumes there's no point in giving you the pieces, only the entire puzzle which again, is useless because by the time they put the puzzle together it's too late to trade on.

So, congratulations to us for engaging in an ongoing, eight month long debate about the outlook for the largest debt market on the face of the planet.

And we didn't need any hand holding. All we needed was equal and timely access.

