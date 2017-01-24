As The World Turns

The political soap opera continues in Washington. And with it, the focus among many investors remains primarily on the United States and its markets as of late. But the outcome of the U.S. elections and the change that is now arriving in Washington is so 2016. While it remains important to monitor the events and progress of the new administration in the U.S., it is also important to keep a close eye on the events unfolding around the rest of the world. For 2017 is already shaping up to be an eventful year around the globe in general and the European Union in particular.

Search For Tomorrow

Europe is likely to remain in the spotlight throughout 2017 as the fate of the European Union may potentially be on the line in the coming months.

The Netherlands

First up is The Netherlands (NYSEARCA:EWN), where voters are scheduled to go to the polls on March 15 for their general election. The nationalist, right-wing populist Party for Freedom (PVV) is currently leading in the polls with 29.0% of the vote versus the ruling conservative-liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in second place with 25.8%. The PVV is led by Geert Wilders, who is known for his bold remarks and controversial policy views.

This has raised the question as to whether we are likely to see a similar change in leadership to what we have seen take place in the United States. And despite PVV leading in the polls, the answer is not likely. This is due to the fact that even if Wilders and the PVV win a plurality of the vote, it will almost certainly not represent a majority. And it will be difficult for Wilders to form a coalition government to claim the Prime Minister role, as many other parties in The Netherlands have vocally stated that they do not intend to align with the PVV even if they win a plurality of the vote. Instead, it is much more likely that Mr. Wilders and the PVV will be a more emboldened and vocal minority, which of course can be very impactful in its own right, but in different ways versus what we are seeing in the United States.

France

Next up is France (NYSEARCA:EWQ), which holds its first round of voting just over a month after the Dutch on April 23, 2017. Marine Le Pen of the right-wing populist and nationalist National Front (NYSE:FN) currently leads in the polls with 26.2% of the vote over her leading rival in Francois Fillon of the center-right Republican party at 24.8%.

Once again, Ms. Le Pen's leadership in the polls has raised questions as to whether we may see U.S. style nationalist change come to Paris. The answer here is once again probably not. For even if Ms. Le Pen prevails in the first round of voting, she would then advance to a second round head-to-head run off on May 7 where current polls project that she would fall well short with just 36% of the vote versus 64% for Mr. Fillon. While polling data has proven notoriously unreliable in recent months for both the Brexit and U.S. presidential election, these votes were close enough to be within the margin of error and were not the effective two-thirds to one-thirds margin we are currently seeing with the second round of voting in France. Of course, just over four months is still a long time to close the gap, it remains a large gap indeed at least for now.

Instead, another wild card worth monitoring instead for the upcoming French election is the steady rise of former Socialist and now independent En Marche! progressive and social liberal candidate Emmanuel Macron, who has been coming on strong with polling numbers as high as 24% in recent weeks and is aiming for a first round upset against the two front runners. But even in the event that Mr. Macron were to bump Mr. Fillon from the second round, he is also currently projected to win by an equally wide 64% to 36% margin over Ms. Le Pen.

Germany

The last European country we'll put in the spotlight is Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG). Much has been made about current Chancellor Angela Merkel and her flagging popularity in the wake of the open-door migration policy. And much has been made about the sharp rise of the right-wing populist and euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has vaulted into third place in the polls for the next federal election currently planned for September 24.

Could we see Ms. Merkel lose and the AfD actually win the election later this year? The answer here is almost certainly not. While Ms. Merkel's popularity as head of the ruling center-right CDU/CSU party has indeed suffered, she still holds a commanding lead in the mid 30% range. Moreover, the second place Social Democratic Party currently holds another 21% of the vote and is engaged in a grand coalition with the CDU/CSU in leading Germany. Thus, while the rise of the AfD to as high as 15% of the polls is certainly notable, they remain a long way from gathering enough votes to upend Ms. Merkel or the current leadership in Germany. With that said, it will be worthwhile to monitor the progress that the AfD is able to make over the next eight months between now and the German election to gauge the level of discontent in the country that makes up the heart of the European Union.

So from a political perspective, while much is unfolding on the nationalist front that is likely to continue to steal the news headlines in the months ahead, it appears unlikely at least as things stand today that we will see the same degree of transformation in the European political leadership structure versus what we have seen in the United States over the last several months. Of course, as Mr. Trump demonstrated in the U.S., such expectations can change very quickly, which makes the events still worth monitoring across Europe as they unfold in the coming months.

Guiding Light

While we may not necessarily see upheaval among European political leadership in the coming months, it still does not mean that the European Union is not without its challenges. The United Kingdom (NYSEARCA:EWU) is continue to work its way toward the exit and Italy (NYSEARCA:EWI) just managed to push its own Prime Minister out of office back in early December with a banking system that remains on the brink. As a result, it is also worthwhile to check some of the various stress indicators to see how Europe is holding up as of late regardless of who is calling the shots in any given country.

First, Italian 10-year government bond yields are back on the rise after ironically showing some signs of relief late in 2016 including in the wake of the constitutional referendum vote on December 4. Given that Italy is the third largest borrower in the world despite being its eighth largest economy, this is perhaps the most important stress indicator to watch out of Europe in the coming weeks.

Notably, the rest of the European banking system appears to be taking the problems confronting Italy in stride. At least for now, that is. In fact, European financials (NASDAQ:EUFN) have been in a steady uptrend since bottoming last summer and have broken out above its key ultra long-term 400-day moving average resistance. The next key test will be whether they can break out from what has been a long-term downtrend since early 2014. A move above $21 per share on the EUFN would be notable progress in this regard.

Even beleaguered Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has been showing renewed vitality over the last few months since bottoming in late September. The downtrend remains very much intact for Deutsche, however, with the next key test at its 400-day moving average currently just above $20 per share.

Lastly, the euro currency (NYSEARCA:FXE), which has been battered relative to the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) since late summer, has shown some renewed signs of life recently in bouncing off of recent lows. Whether this recent reversal can be sustained or not remains to be seen, however.

The Bottom Line

Although Europe continues to confront meaningful political and market challenges in the year ahead that remain far from resolved, at least for the moment the situation in what is collectively the world's second largest economy in the European Union appears to be holding steady. And recent market indicators are providing some assuring signals for investors that 2017 may not bring with it the same transformational shocks that came in 2016.

But although things appear to be holding steady today, now is not the time to become complacent with your investment strategy. Both polls and markets have demonstrated themselves to be notoriously wrong when predicting future events in recent years. And the global political and market environment is filled with various uncertainties that can have things turning on a dime at any given point in time. As a result, it remains prudent while staying the course to keep a close watch from a risk management perspective to help avoid the unexpected. But at least for now, the situation in Europe appears to be holding steady despite its ongoing challenges.

Special Event, Special Offer: The DIY Investor Summit 2017 is now underway. Seeking Alpha partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family to bring together 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha to share detailed tips on their core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific positioning and strategies for the year ahead in 2017.

Free registration is still open through the remainder of the week. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The DIY Investing Summit 2017

In celebration of the event, I am also offering a FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL to The Universal, my premium service on Seeking Alpha, for a limited time through Friday, January 27. This is a risk-free trial - simply cancel by the end of the two-week trial and pay nothing. Please click on the link below to learn more if you are interested in taking advantage of this limited time offer.

FREE TWO WEEK TRIAL to The Universal

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.