Verizon: Place In Penalty Box After Ugly Quarter

The stock is in the penalty box until these issues are resolved.

The wireless giant has mounting problems with the digital media strategy that included the Go90 app and the purchase of Yahoo.

Before the open, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reported very disappointing Q4 earnings. The large wireless provider remains increasing under pressure from the aggressive pricing tactics of the small wireless providers.

The stock is down 4.5% on the earnings miss. Amazingly, Verizon is back down to $50 after telling investors to not chase the stock at the end of December.

At this price, the dividend yield jumps up to an attractive 4.6%. Is that a reason for investors to change the gloomy reaction to earnings?

Off the top, Verizon actually reported a YoY decline in Q4 earnings to $0.86. Analysts expected flat numbers at $0.89 making the $0.03 miss very ugly.

For a company mostly invested in for the quarterly dividend, making quarter analyst expectations aren't as crucial. The real key is stable to growing earnings that didn't occur.

The quarter provided a couple of troubling data points. Cash flow generation for Q4 and 2016 were down substantially and the digital media business built as the future has to be rebuilt.

For Q4, Verizon actually had negative free cash flow by $600 million. For the full year, the wireless giant paid $3.6 billion more in dividends than free cash flows.

Source: Verizon Q416 presentation

The company suggests that cash flows will improve starting in 2017 in order to get the debt levels down by 2019.

With the Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) merger looming, the news regarding the AOL division and Go90 video service are highly disappointing. First, AOL revenues were down 5% YoY. Second, Verizon laid off 155 members of Go90.

The inability to get traction with the Go90 app led by the former CTO of Hulu is a troubling sign. As well, my most recent research on the Yahoo deal questioned how Verizon could turn around the company with the recent hacking discoveries increasing the possibility of failure with the digital media strategy.

Verizon is an expert at building telecom networks and providing access to those networks. Producing content and/or distributing content places the wireless giant in competition with the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Buying assets from companies already surpassed by those tech giants isn't going to make Verizon a winner in digital media.

With an emboldened Sprint (NYSE:S) from the Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) commitments to invest in the U.S., the key investor takeaway is that Verizon faces a tough period to start 2017. For now, Verizon is in the penalty box as domestic wireless pressures mount and the digital media plan that still includes purchasing Yahoo is a disaster waiting to happen.

Avoid the stock for now until the dust settles in the sector on these issues. The high dividend yield can wait for now.

