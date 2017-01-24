AIG: Misplaced Optimism

In my view there are some certainties in investing, one of them being that the more you pay for a dollar of future earnings, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. With this in mind, I'd like to talk about AIG (NYSE:AIG).

The company is showing signs of deteriorating operations and the stock doesn't seem to reflect this, which creates a golden opportunity in my view. Before getting into the formal discussion, I'll admit immediately that I have a negative bias toward this company, as it seems to stand as a bastion of anti-free market corporatism. My feelings about this perversion of the free market aside, the numbers speak for themselves here.

The first nine months of 2016 seem to have gone worse for AIG than the comparable period in 2015. For instance, revenue declined 11% from the prior period, and net income plummeted by 84%. During the period of this drop off in results, the stock is up approximately 18%.

A Review of the Financials

In regard to the capital structure, the long term debt to equity ratio is about 36% which is acceptable. One point of concern is the fact that in the first nine months of 2016, the company has moved from a stance of paying down debt to issuing net new long term debt.

More problematic is the income statement here. For instance, the top line has been in decline since 2013, and net income is choppy at best. The company seems incapable of maintaining relative profitability in the face of declining revenues. For instance, between 2013 and 2014, revenues declined 6.5%, while net income dropped by about 17%. A similar thing happened between 2014 and 2015. Revenue declined by just shy of 10%, while net income fell off a cliff and dropped by 70%. This faster decline in net income is likely a function of the low margin nature of this business.

Whatever the cause of AIG's inability to deal with declining revenues by protecting profit, the larger point is that such a company shouldn't trade at a massive premium to the overall market.

Price Of A Dollar of Future Earnings

We investors have the advantage (and disadvantage) of massive choice. This means that we are equally free to expend our limited capital on a company like Accenture (NYSE:ACN) or Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX), (see our previous articles) companies whose stock demands relatively little for a dollar of future earnings. Given the availability of such companies, I'm often stupefied by the thinking of investors who are willing to pay massively for future earnings.

In the case of AIG, the stock is currently priced at a PE multiple of 113 and the so called earnings yield (EBIT over Enterprise Value) is about 1.9%, which is actually less than the yield on 5 year treasury bonds. I'm sure there's a joke about comparing the yield on government debt to this recipient of so much government largesse, but I can't think of one at the moment. I hope the point is made. In any event, in order for the PE multiple here to return to something "normal", earnings will have to rise dramatically (where's the history of that here?) or the price will have to fall, or some combination of these. In my view, the risk-reward characteristics here don't favor the longs.

Technical Snapshot

The stock has been trading in a tight trading zone between $65.00 and $67.00 since December 3, 2016. We are anticipating a break below this trading zone, and a downward target price of $57.00 over the next twelve months.

Today we will purchase the AIG 16JUN17 65.00 Put Options which will provide us with approximately 7x leverage on our SHORT trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close above $67.00.

For investors in the shares of AIG, we recommend that you SELL to avoid an impending drop in the share price.

Conclusion

There are obviously investors who are willing to pay these prices for this paragon of socialism, and they will certainly make compelling sounding arguments about why this company deserves its lofty valuation. Sometimes this reasoning makes sense and an expensive company deserves its valuation. On balance, however, such valuations typically harm investors who buy based on a hopeful narrative. Sooner or later the world shatters such optimism. It's for that reason, that I tend to demand that an expensive stock present a combination of a near perfect balance sheet, income statement, and growth prospects. Unfortunately, AIG offers none of this and investors should avoid it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.